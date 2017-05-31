It’s the time of year to roll out the barbecue, but cleaning off old grime can be a nightmare. Put in a few hours’ elbow grease and you’ll be good to go for summer

The sun’s finally out and no doubt you’re craving burgers and bangers, steaks and salmon, cooked to order on the BBQ. Yum. Or maybe not, because the last time you saw your grill it was gathering dust in the shed, still caked in last summer’s last grill out. Sound about right? Then it’s time to bite the bullet, put on a pair of rubber gloves and get scrubbing. This isn’t just a step-by-step guide to how to clean a BBQ – we’ve also added a few hacks to help you keep your grill clean all summer long.

1. Start with heat

If there’s still caked-on food left over from last year’s last cook up, light fresh coals in your barbecue and leave them to reach a very high heat. This will burn off most of the most stubborn remnants.

2. Clean the BBQ with steam

Allow your barbecue to cool slightly, but while it’s still quite warm, then cover the grill in water-soaked old newspaper. Close the lid for half an hour to steam clean it.

3. Get scrubbing

Use a grill brush with wire bristles to get rid of remaining food particles. If you have a porcelain-coated rack, it’s best to use a brass-bristled grill brush as it won’t damage it. No grill brush? Screw up aluminium fool into a ball and scrub the grill with it instead. Next, clean the grill with a dishcloth and hot soapy water.

If that doesn’t shift the dirt, you might want to try a household cleaner. However, some can be abrasive and toxic for a barbecue, so make sure you get a cleaner that’s specifically designed for the job, such as Jeyes barbecue cleaner (750ml), £3, B&Q.

4. Tackle the base

As soon as it’s cool, tip away leftover ash into a bucket – it will collect moisture and be harder to clean later if you leave it. Use damp kitchen roll to pick up the final bits, then give the base a good wash using warm water and washing-up liquid.

5. Wipe the outside

Using fresh warm water and washing-up liquid, wipe the exterior, then buff the metal shell with a dry cloth. if it’s stainless steel, use a specialist polishing spray. It’s also worth giving it a light coating of mineral or baby oil to protect it from the elements. This is doubly important if you’re planning to keep it outside all summer long, and will give it a lovely shine.

6. Prevent more grime from building up

Next time you fire up your grill, give it a good coating of oil before you start cooking to stop food from baking on to the surface. Also, have a brush with a long handle to hand, so that you can push loose any stuck-on food while the barbecue is still hot.

7. If time is against you…

…have some speedy antibacterial wipes to hand. We like double-sided Barbecue cleaning wipes, £4.99, Landmann.

8. Always cover up

It may seem like a faff, but your girl to protect it from the elements will save you loads of hassle in the long run. Covers are available for most brands of barbecue. You’ll usually have to pay extra for them, but it will ward off rust and keep out extra dirt between cook outs.

