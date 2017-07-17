Struggling to take that perfect shareable photo of your home? Try these little tips for making your home more Instagram-friendly...

Scrolling through your Instagram feed, admiring photo after photo of beautiful bedrooms, cosy living rooms, and stylish coffee table displays – it’s easy for the green-eyed monster to creep up on you. If only your home were as picture perfect as these.

But fear not. With help from Maisons du Monde, we’ve come up with some simple steps for making your home more Instagrammable. Yep, now you, too, can take gorgeous photos, be the envy of all your friends and followers and – crucially – get likes on Instagram. Hint: it doesn’t involve dishing out loads of cash.

1. Let your personality shine through

Adding personal touches to your home takes a room from generic to unique. If you’re a music guru who loves vinyl, keep your records on display, either on a shelf or hung on the wall. If you’re a foodie, why not display your favourite cookbooks on your kitchen counter or coffee table? If you’re a budding artist, showcase some of your favourite pieces. These little touches will immediately turn your home into an Instagram dream!

2. Add greenery

It’s not just the colour institute Pantone that’s obsessed with greenery – Instagram is full of snaps featuring indoor plants. Go for plants and flowers with interesting colours, shapes and textures, and choose a stylish planter for extra Insta-points. Get that popular coffee shop Instagram look every morning by placing your cup of coffee and book alongside your plant. Another tip is to shoot down on your subjects – the bird’s eye angle is particularly fashionable right now.

3. Don’t be scared of colour

Many people like to play it safe with neutrals in their home. But while a combination of neutral colours can be calming and beautiful, a splash of colour will make a room that bit more interesting and photogenic. ‘My favourite colour picks at the moment are bright pastels like mint and lemon or white, partnered with wood and pops of multi-coloured patterns,’ says Anne-Laure Couplet, Global Brand Director at Maisons du Monde.

4. Create a snappable #shelfie

Having a well-presented shelf is a fast way to making your home more Instagrammable. A shelf is a blank canvas for you to add books, plants, crockery and photo frames. Try choosing a colour scheme, and collect your favourite, most aesthetically interesting items to display. Objects in a mixture of sizes and heights works well, as does a combination of different items that you wouldn’t usually expect to see together.

Space is really important when it comes to crating the perfect shelfie – you don’t want too many items crammed together. Fewer items spaced out works best.

5. Add some quirky touches





Instagram users love something a little different. Introduce some unusual pieces of furniture into your home for some eye-catching photos, and the Instagram likes will come flooding in. ‘Try a quirky travel trunk or chest instead of drawers,’ suggests Anne-Laure Couplet. ‘You could also add a vintage bookcase instead of shelves, or find bed ends or stools that act as storage as well as functional seating.’

Follow these handy tips and your house will be looking Instagram-ready in no time at all! Upload your photos to your Instagram profile and tag us to show us your beautiful homes.