When you think about your home, what makes it feel like home to you? Is it the location, the people you live with or even the way you’ve chosen to decorate? You may not realise it, but a home’s interior design can have a huge impact on your mental well-being. As part of my mission to make my house a happier place in 2026, I consulted with psychologists and interior designers to explore the connection between interior design and mental well-being.

In a world of ‘health’ gimmicks and wellbeing trends that cycle in and out of fashion, it’s easy to feel sceptical that a certain product or design choice will revolutionise your life and even improve it. I certainly felt sceptical at the start of my home’s happiness journey.

However, scientific studies have shown that design choices such as colour, texture and even lighting can have a significant impact on the way we feel at home. So I set out to find out how our interiors can impact mental wellbeing, and what I should be doing to improve my own.

How do our interiors impact out mental well-being

It makes sense to me that somewhere we spend so much time, and somewhere designed for us to rest, sleep and eat (on a basic level), should impact us positively. The idea of the ‘happy home’ concept is not new, and I’d argue that we all aim for ‘happiness’ when selecting home decor trends to suit our home. But this is more than a surface-level decision, as home decor can directly influence our nervous system.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘Mental well-being and our interiors are closely linked because the environments we inhabit continuously shape our stress levels, mood, cognition, and sense of safety,’ explains Dr Ravi Gill , practitioner psychologist, registered with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) and a Chartered Member of the British Psychological Society (BPS).

‘Research in environmental psychology and neuroscience shows that factors such as light, colour, spatial layout, noise, temperature, and access to nature directly influence the nervous system.

‘Research shows us how the environment affects cortisol levels, emotional regulation, focus, and sleep. For example, studies have found that natural light exposure improves mood and circadian rhythms, cluttered or chaotic spaces increase cognitive load and stress, and biophilic design (plants, natural materials, views of nature) is associated with reduced anxiety and improved well-being.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

Wren Loucks, founder and director of Be-Kin , an interior design company with an emphasis on wellbeing, uses a department store to highlight how interior design can impact how we feel.

‘We interact with the world through our senses—smell, texture, light, sound and taste. When you walk into a room, you digest it through your senses and depending on the design of the space and your preferences, it can make you feel calm and healthy, or agitated,’ she begins.

‘For example, imagine walking into a quiet room, softly lit with a table lamp and a candle flickering in the corner, a very comfortable armchair is waiting for you to relax. Compare this with walking into a large department store, with bright, cold lights and lots of sound and visual stimulation. Both experiences will affect your interior world, or your mental health, in different ways.’

5 ways to make your home happier

There is an undeniable link between your mental well-being and your home environment. While there are plenty of ways to make your home a happier place , these are the five science-backed things the experts recommend.

1. Colour

The impact of colour on our mental well-being is huge. From calming colour schemes to colours that can actually make a room feel cooler , the hues we choose to use in our homes can have a lasting impact on how we feel.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

‘Colour has an impact on our wellbeing because we respond to it emotionally. The colours we choose to live with will influence how we feel and behave in a space, whether we notice it orNot. Colour is emotion, and there is a duality to every colour. It can support us to feel calm, at ease, safe, happy and joyful,l or it can work against us, leaving us feeling on edge, drained and overwhelmed,’ explains Karen Haller , international colour and design psychology expert, and author of The Little Book of Colour .

‘Colours that contribute to positive mental wellbeing at home are those that feel like an expression of you and support how you want to feel and live. That might be a soft, calming sage green or a gentle blush pink for one person, while for someone else it could be a sunshine yellow or a bright turquoise. A space starts to feel better to be in because it reflects who you are and how you want to feel and behave in that space.’

Remember, we have a personal experience with colour, and it’s about selecting one that makes you feel happy and calm. If Farrow & Ball’s Bancha makes you feel grounded, then that may work for your space, whereas if a sunny yellow, such as Dulux’s Lemon Pie , makes you smile, a bolder colour choice can pay off.

2. Texture

Another key element to consider is texture. Touch plays a huge part in how we experience our homes, so it makes sense that we opt for textures that create a positive sensory experience. After all, there’s no point investing in a ‘trendy’ material if you dislike how it feels on your skin.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Jon Day)

‘One general rule that I find applies to all spaces is to use natural materials. Timber, linen, and organic cottons are much better for our sense of vitality than synthetic materials. I find they ‘ground’ a space,’ explains Wren.

My personal preference at home is for it to feel cosy. Because of this, I like to opt for soft, warm materials such as wool blankets and brushed cotton bedding because it makes me feel good. Think about your favourite natural materials and how you can apply them in your home to help comfort your nervous system.

3. Memory

It’s important to consider your own memories and what makes you happy when planning your home’s interiors. There is no one-size-fits-all answer to home happiness, which is why interior designers say it can be helpful to reflect on your own personal experiences. In fact, it is how Wren advises her clients when brainstorming how to create a happy home.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘I would want to know what spaces you have been to that make you happy. Where have you travelled to, or what childhood memories do you have of happiness that relate to a specific space? How do these spaces look? What was the quality of light, the colour palette? What did they sound like?’ she says.

‘If nothing comes to mind, I’d show you images or suggest you go and visit places, and together we would begin to unpick what wellness means to you within design. Then I would create a home for you that’s in line with this. Our clients find this process life-enhancing.’

This idea centres on exploring how your interiors make you feel, urging you to keep items that make you happy, and purging things that have a negative impact. It’s about noticing how a room makes you feel, rather than having it follow specific trends to look ‘perfect.’

4. Lighting

It may come as no surprise that lighting - in particular, natural lighting - can have a huge impact on our mood.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Tim Young)

‘Lighting is perhaps one of the most underestimated factors in creating a happy home, yet it has a profound impact on our mental state. Abundant natural light is proven to improve mood and cognitive function, which is why maximising daylight through large windows and strategic space planning is so important,’ says interior designer Katie Malik .

‘Beyond natural light, the quality of artificial lighting matters greatly. Circadian lighting systems that mimic the natural progression of sunlight throughout the day support the body's natural sleep-wake cycle, which is fundamental to mental health. Warmer, blue-depleted light in the evenings can reduce anxiety and support better sleep, while cooler, brighter light during the day can enhance focus and energy.’

There’s a good reason none of us like the big light! It can be overstimulating, which is why it is a more soothing choice to opt for warm, layered lighting instead.

5. Clutter

Lastly, you’re going to need your favourite decluttering method , as an excess of clutter in your home can negatively impact your mental well-being. I’m sure I speak for many when I say I feel more stressed and less organised when my home is messy.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

‘Clutter is one of the most common and potent sources of stress at home. Research has shown that women who live in cluttered homes have higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol,’ says Katie.

‘Clutter bombards our minds with excessive stimuli, making it difficult to focus and relax. It can lead to procrastination, feelings of guilt and shame, and even strain relationships. A lack of adequate storage, a result of poor architectural and interior design choices, is often the root cause of chronic clutter.’

If you want to get rid of clutter, but find the process itself overwhelming, Dr Ravi says decluttering key surfaces, instead of the entire house, can have a big difference as it reduces the visual load.

‘Simple systems, in the right places, baskets, trays, or designated “drop zones”, help contain visual noise and free up cognitive space, which often feels like relief rather than effort,’ she says.

We all want a happy home, but happiness looks different for each of us. Instead of following trends or looking for a one-size-fits-all solution, instead opt for design choices that genuinely make you happy and calmer. It will make a world of difference.