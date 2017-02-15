Deep turquoise, jade green, true pink, amethyst, citrine and emerald green: a group of gorgeous colours that work naturally together for a vibrant, non-clashy mix. Scary? Not if you offset them with black, grey and white. Because when colours are this lush, why play it safe?

Be inspired to fill your home with an abundance of jewels…

Jazz up a sofa



Use a mix of matt and shiny fabrics – such as velvet, gloss velvet, silk and felt to dress sofas and armchairs. Luxurious fabrics beautifully enhance rich jewel tones, instantly adding a touch of decadence.

Penelope armchair in Peony, £830, Sofa.com. Kate Spade teacup & saucer, £45; Harlequin Arkona cushion (top), £30, both John Lewis. Purple, Sea and Emerald cushions, from £45 each, all Heal’s.

Set the tone

Create the perfect backdrop with a key paint colour, to make jewel coloured accents really pop. Calm grey walls in a flat steel grey let you use jewel tones fearlessly on fabrics and accessories.

Walls painted in Smog matt emulsion, £20 for 2.5ltr, Graham & Brown. Curtain in Chic Marine, £22.99 m, Prestigious Textiles. Izzy sofa in Deep Turquoise, £1,600, Sofa.com. Rug, £179, Dwell. Classic mirror, £399, Heal’s.

Display jewel-toned accessories



Cluster an eclectic mix of jewel-coloured glassware to create a bright and cheery display. Coloured glass is a great way to brighten up a living space, as fragments of colour dance around the room – ideal on a console table beside a window flooded by natural light.

Hicks Hexagon wallpaper, £76 a roll, Cole & Son. From left; Thea vase, £25, Habitat. Jewel vase, £21.50, Mia Fleur. Green bottle vase, £39.50, Conran at Marks & Spencer.

Anchor key pieces

Go for darker pieces of furniture, such as this black chest of drawers to make the bold jewel paint colours work harder. The dark accents highlight brighter colours by giving them more depth, providing an anchor for a colourful decorating scheme.

Penthouse chest of drawers, £149, Littlewoods. Betty chair in Olive, £480, Sofa.com.

Work a bold pattern

Add drama to walls by mixing bold jewel tones and geometric pattern. This hexagon wallpaper design features a turquoise blue and gold combination; metallics are the perfect accent for jewel tones to add a luxe feel. The bubblegum pink chair is all it takes to shake up a classic look, taking a workspace from ‘serious’ to creative, uplifting and contemporary.

Hicks Hexagon wallpaper, £79 a roll, Cole & Son at Wallpaper Direct. Fuchsia chair, £64, Danetti. Valence desk, £575, Graham & Green. Design Project table lamp, £80, John Lewis.

Add a touch of glamour

Turquoise and deep pink play off each other perfectly, especially in a bedroom setting. A hint of pattern adds to the energy, while the blocks of black keep the scheme grounded.

Gramercy bed, £485, Very. Pedestal side table, £399, West Elm at John Lewis. Ottoman, £395, Oliver Bonas. Petals bedding set, Secret Linen Store. Pom Pom throw by Matthew Williamson, £120, Debenhams.

The key to working a fearless colour palette is to match the furniture, so choose one or two real hero pieces – a show-stopping bed or sofa that’s at the heart of your decorating scheme. Feeling inspired to decorate with jewel colours? We’d love to hear how you are using them in your home…