How to decorate with Pantone’s colour of the year 2017: Greenery

Greenery is a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore and renew. Learn how to incorporate this revitalising hue into your home...

Because greens are all around us in nature, it is easy to take them for granted, and to assume that they will always wherever they are used. But a colour of such subtlety needs decorative care and much thought. Not many other colours present so many variations on a theme as green; on its own combined or contrasted with other colours, its decorative applications are infinite.

To decide the colours of the year, Pantone colourists take into account influences in the worlds of entertainment, new art, architecture, fashion, interior design, travel destinations, and even look at current socio-economic conditions and political influences.

‘Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment. Satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalise, Greenry symbolises the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose,’ says Executive Director of the Pantone Colour Institute, Leatrice Eiseman.

Pantone has chosen greens in the past for Colour of the Year, but never one as bright and fresh as Greenery, which is meant to evoke thoughts of nature in full bloom. It is a refreshing colour that aims to reassure, rejuvenate and revitalise. So whether you’re ready for a complete overhaul in 2017, or you just want to invite tranquility and peace into you home, this harmonious hue might just provide the inspiration you need.

Calming, natural, fresh, Greenery offers a wealth of decorating options for the entire home. Ideal Home walks you through its favourite green interior ideas…