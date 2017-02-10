Ikea introduces the new lagom-inspired Stockholm 2017 collection

Be inspired by Scandinavian modernity of the highest quality in form, function and materials - all at an affordable price

Influenced by Swedish light and nature, the carefully curated collection of 47 pieces has been designed to easily blend in with what’s already in the home and made from natural and tactile materials such as rattan, hand-blown glass and ash.

Three-seat sofa, £1,150, Cushion, £12, Pouffe, £85, Ikea

The first Stockholm collection was launched in 1984. Each new collection is different from previous ones, but they all share some common characteristics of Democratic Design.

STOCKHOLM 2017 armchair, £110

Taking inspiration from the Swedish teaching of Lagom, each piece is a celebration of enjoying life at the right pace by thinking through all of the details with careful, attentive eyes and savouring the process. Natural, tactile materials and craftsmanship by skilled hands all take time to grow and perfect themselves.

Tealight holder/vase, £4, Carafe, £5, STOCKHOLM 2017 carafe, £7, Carafe, £7, Carafe, £8

Whilst this collection is about appreciation of hand-made and tactile materials, it is also designed to be enjoyed by the whole family. The on-trend Stockholm sofa (available as a two or three seater) is generously sized and lined with cushions – guaranteeing a space of comfort for everyone.

STOCKHOLM 2017 cabinet, £275

‘This collection has much more light wood in it, with rattan and ash replacing walnut. It also has a new colour scheme — a dark, Nordic blue that’s inspired by our water, which is always cold — even in the summer time. The fabrics and cushions in the collection are inspired by that shimmer you see in water that’s come from the cold sea, as well as a cold winter’s night sky, while the orange takes inspiration from a burning sunset’, says Viveca Olsson, creative leader at Ikea for Stockholm.

STOCKHOLM 2017 cushions, £12, orange/white, striped orange

Part of the beauty is that all of the pieces have been designed to be used and enjoyed every day and built to last for many years to come.

The new STOCKHOLM collection launches in April 2017.