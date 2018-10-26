Conservatory ideas
Searching for conservatory ideas? Filled with light and offering a safe connection to the outside world, a conservatory is a lovely way to add space to your home. It’s a room designed for pleasure, where you can make the most of the early morning sun or draw down the conservatory blinds at night to listen to the rain from a cosy armchair.
Amy Cutmore, Digital Editor
No longer the draughty, single-glazed flimsy constructions that were freezing in the winter and melting hot in the summer, modern conservatories are superbly insulated, secure and come in a huge range of designs.
Whether you dream of a pitched conservatory roof or seamless bifold doors that remove the barrier between house and garden, the modular nature of conservatory design means that it’s fairly straightforward to create a bespoke solution for your space.
While designing and building a conservatory may seem like a daunting task – it doesn’t have to be. We have all the conservatory design ideas and practical advice you need for creating a new room in your home for the whole family to enjoy.
MODERN conservatory pictures
COUNTRY conservatory pictures
TRADITIONAL conservatory pictures
