Side return garden ideas are one of the trickiest places to plan. In a nutshell, it is the area that runs along the side of a house. It’s typically a narrow, sheltered space, and it can be tough to know how to zhuzh it up.

However, like with all small garden ideas, where there is a will, there is a way. Sometimes these small spaces can be more rewarding to plan and design than a large outdoor space, as you need to be so much more creative.

As it turns out, there are a number of ways you can revamp a side return garden. I spoke to the experts to gather a list of the best ideas to turn this overlooked space into a beautiful pocket garden, whether it is an extension of your outdoor space or the only garden space you have.

1. Go vertical

Space in a side return garden is often limited, so planting space can be a little thin on the ground. Instead, look above the ground and think about living wall ideas or fast-growing climbing plants that will quickly cover a trellis.

‘Vertical gardens are a great way to save space,’ says Liam Cleary, outdoor plants expert at Old Railway Line Garden Centre . ‘Use trellises with climbing plants like clematis, and add fragrant plants such as honeysuckle or jasmine to create a sensory experience.’

2. Use mirrors to create the illusion of more space

We’ve celebrated garden mirror ideas as a hero for small gardens before, and the same benefits apply to side return garden ideas. You’ll just need to make sure you position it correctly.

‘Mirrors are a clever way of creating an illusion of more space if you have a side return, but only the mirrors are north-facing, as you don’t want any sun to reflect back into the house,’ says garden designer Harriet Worsley.

Something like this Country Arched Indoor Outdoor Mirror from Dunelm would work well.

3. Create a cosy seating area

If you’ve got room for garden furniture ideas in your side return, it’s a great opportunity to create a cosy nook for outdoor gatherings or time spent relaxing alone. This is especially effective if your garden is south-facing, according to Harriet.

‘If it’s south-facing, you can create a seating area with an outdoor sofa surround by pots, or a wiggly path edged with pots,’ she says.

This Keter Elements Grey 4 Seater Modular Corner Seating from B&Q can be rearranged to suit a small space.

4. Choose shade-loving plants

If you’re looking for side return garden ideas in a gloomier space (particularly if you're working with a north-facing garden), you’ll need to plant accordingly to ensure the greenery stays nice and healthy throughout the year.

‘These spaces are often a bit shady, so it’s also a good idea to go for plants that love the shade, like hostas, epimediums, and ferns,’ says Liam Cleary, outdoor plants expert at Old Railway Line Garden Centre.

This Dryopteris filix-mas plant from Crocus does well in light shade.

5. Use archways

We’ve already spoken about climbing plants on trellises in a side return garden, but Harriet thinks training climbing plants on arches can make even more impact.

‘Arches covered in scented climbers such as Trachelospermum can be used at intervals along a side return to create a fabulous journey to the main garden – a fragrant experience,’ she says.

You could even try a walkthrough garden arch, like this affordable Garden Stories Galvanised Steel Climbing Archway from QVC.

6. Go crazy for clematis

I was especially fond of Harriet’s take on clematis for side return garden ideas, inspired by the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025.

‘There were some beautiful new clematis on the Raymond Evison stand this year at the Chelsea Flower Show, including some small clematis bred specifically for using pots, and some medium-sized clematis for walls developed so that they don’t get too big and rampage and go wild.'

They’re great for small gardens. ‘You could have some low ones in pots, a series of medium clematis planted in a skinny bed trained up the wall for a double tier of colour, and even a third tier of high ones for the top of the wall. There would then be a beautiful tapestry of changing colour to look at from the house.’

7. Opt for lighter colours

If you’re trying to choose between garden fence ideas or garden paint ideas on a side wall, going for lighter shades can make a side return garden feel larger than it actually is.

‘If your side return is overshadowed, use light-colored paving and reflective surfaces to brighten it up,’ suggests Justin Nielsen, home improvement expert at Wolf River Electric.

Which side return garden ideas will you be trying out this year?