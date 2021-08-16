We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An effective way to enhance your home and introduce more natural light is by adding an orangery idea. The orangery is increasingly being designed as an integral part of the house, an increasing valuable addition to the ground floor living space.

Who would say no to extra space? Whether it’s for a kitchen that opens out on to the garden or an entertainment hub, most people hanker after a few precious additional square metres. A sleek structure will provide extra space for a living and dining area, kitchen, office or playroom.

Orangery ideas: designs and decor

How does an orangery differ from a conservatory idea? An orangery is predominantly made up of brickwork rather than glass. Vale Garden Houses director Lisa Morton explains, ‘It is in a combination of factors. Mainly seen in the amount of glass within the structure and the differences can be demonstrated in both the roof and the side. In the roof construction, a conservatory will generally have over 75 per cent of the roof glazed whilst an orangery will have less.’

Although the names are frequently used interchangeably, there are differences between a conservatory, which is largely made of glass, including the roof; an orangery, which features more brickwork and is a flat-roofed extension with large glass windows and roof light; and a garden room or garden summerhouse, characterised by a solid roof and walls with generous windows.

1. Accommodate a kitchen

‘Whilst modern conservatories have come a long way. in terms of heating and ventilation, an orangery is often the preferred choice for housing a kitchen’ explains David Salisbury creative director, Karen Bell. ‘An orangery can better incorporate insulation, extraction, air conditioning etc’, all better for accommodating a kitchen.

2. Create a cohesive space

A mix of styles spanning modern country to sleek minimalism (see the Barcelona chair there in ivory leather) work beautifully together in this generous orangery thanks to the neutral colours and airiness of the space.

Traditional dark wood furnishings add areas of interest to the scheme while allowing the beautiful arched French doors to take centre stage.

3. Extend a living room set up

Turn an orangery into a second living room for smart entertaining. An orangery that opens directly on to a large expanse of garden is perfect for a family, allowing people to spill outside when weather permits.

While orangeries make great sitting rooms, it can be tricky to make all that glass feel inviting. Arrange sofas facing each other for a social aspect, choosing classic furniture and a matt floor in stone or ceramic so that it’s easy to clean. Maximise the outdoor feel with botanical-print blinds and house plant ideas.

4. Mix materials

“We’re often asked whether modern glazed extensions only work on modern buildings or if a contrast with a period property can work’ says Karen Bell at David Salisbury. ‘A contrast with the original building can be acceptable, as long as it does not obscure the original architectural features of the property.’

‘In the case of Listed Buildings, the rules are that much tighter. But sometimes the nature of modern glazed extensions ensure the original features are often clearly visible and maintained.’ This wooden frame and tiled roof orangery idea helps to welcome a glass extension without imposing on the aesthetic of a period property.

5. Decorate with colour

Liven up an airy orangery with a splash of colour . With floor-to-ceiling windows, an orangery can often need livening up with soft furnishings to prevent the space from feeling stark. Brighten up the floor with an eye-catching patterned rug and characterful cushion covers to match.

Tucked away at the rear of a property, this bespoke design affords plenty of privacy, yet offers glorious views from two sides. Ensure you fit high performance glazing. Check the energy rating: A is the most efficient; G the least.

6. Make it modern

An orangery is a glass structure with solid walls, but to give those walls a modern twist choose glass. A modern glass extension idea gives a contemporary twist to a traditional orangery design. The solid roof construction allows for more thoughtful light placement, from spotlights to down lighters to create ambiance and atmosphere for the additional living space.

Roof vents will help to maintain a comfortable temperature inside; choose a type that opens and closes automatically. Select furniture that is in keeping with the overall architecture of the building.

7. Be sympathetic with the surroundings

When choosing an orangery design it’s good to thinking about how the structure will work within the plot you have. Being sympathetic to the existing house helps to make the extension an addition which enhances the look of the house, rather than standing out like a sore thumb. This Vale Garden House garden room is the perfect extension on this country cottage-style home.

The rich green frame seamlessly blends in with the lush foliage of the garden cottage garden beyond. The arched windows feel elegant and perfectly paired for a period property with character.

8. Zone an open-plan space

Create different zones within a larger orangery for a valuable multi-functional family space that can be used for after-school study and play as well as grown-up evening dinner parties. A generously sized dining table is positioned directly below the apex for maximum impact. A glass roof creates an illusion of space and height which is accentuated by the use of pale furniture and neutral paint.

Run the same flooring across the two zones to create a feeling of continuity with the open-plan living idea.

9. Make it fit for all seasons

Create an all-year-round family space with a garden room. Make your room feel like an internal living space by using classic furniture and an abundance of cushion-filled seating – perfect for lounging on a Sunday afternoon.

Here blue fabric in mismatched patterns and textures create a contemporary feel in this light and airy orangery. This cosy spot enjoys plenty of light and wonderful views across the country landscape.

10. Create a blank canvas

Create a distressed floor. Use watered-down paint to achieve a whitewashed effect, then finish it off with a satin epoxy varnish. Hang metal pendant lights above the table to create an intimate feel for dining.

Large-scale pendant lights are a design statement in themselves.This coastal-inspired extension has a wonderfully bright feel thanks to its fresh decor in shades of white and grey. Stick to the same colour palette for a cohesive and considered look.

11. Add warmth with a wooden structure

Instil a warm welcome with double patio doors in materials that harmonise with the main building, as well as the outdoors. Blinds are a good space-saving solution when there is no room either side of a window for curtains, as is the case in this conservatory.

Their simple lines also give a fresh, modern feel. Sofas in a U-shape encourage guests to sit together and chat. Rattan furniture with padded seating is a classic choice for a conservatory furniture idea.

12. Plump for an indoor garden

Turn your orangery into a tropical haven with plenty of conservatory plant ideas and reinvented veranda furniture. Though this room may not actually be in the garden, it still oozes a fanciful garden feel.

In colourful shades hot from the jungle, reinvented veranda furniture creates a haven of tropical lushness in this colourful garden room that just bursts with life. Alternatively, work a theme into your scheme – an orangery is the ideal place to experiment.

What is the difference between an orangery and a conservatory?

‘The primary difference between the two is that a conservatory tends to have the majority of its roof glazed,’ explains David Salisbury’s creative director, Karen Bell. ‘Whereas an orangery has more of a solid perimeter roof with a roof lantern or lanterns to allow light in.’

‘With bespoke orangery design there is not a hard and fast rule, but we tend to go by the metrics that if there is more than 75 per cent glass in the roof then the extension is a conservatory. Anything less than, we categorise as an orangery.’

‘Orangeries are often specified where a large extension is required but where there is a limit on height’ Karen explains. ‘For example, perhaps to avoid the extension impacting the view from an upstairs window.’

What is the average cost of an orangery?

So how much does the average cost of an orangery idea? ‘Homeowners can get their local building to add on something resembling an orangery for as little as £20k’ suggests David Salisbury’s creative director, Karen Bell. ‘But if they want beautiful proportions, designs, quality of materials and good aftercare, then they’ll need to pay more.’

‘A typical David Salisbury project would start at £40k but larger projects could rise to £100k and over. It’s very much dependent on size but also design and what the site itself is like and the extent of any associated building works.’

‘A bespoke orangery extension will add value to a property so should be viewed as an investment rather than just a one-off cost. A well-known brand will also add wow factor and therefore make the property more attractive to future buyers.’ Making a longtime investment.