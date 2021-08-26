Conservatory kitchen ideas – 14 gorgeous styles to inspire your project

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are you looking for conservatory kitchen ideas? We’ve got some jaw-dropping looks that will flood your kitchen with light.

A conservatory used as a kitchen will help add more light and extend the kitchen area, perfect for those craving a little bit more space, or just the illusion of space.

The trend is for most modern homes to blend a kitchen and conservatory into one large open-plan family space. This can be fantastic for entertaining as well as bringing the family closer together at meal times.

Managing director Mervyn Montgomery of Hampton Conservatories, explains, ‘The kitchen has become one of the main areas of the modern day home for loved ones to gather. So it makes sense that in recent years more and more homeowners are looking to extend their kitchen with a conservatory.’

‘Most customers who want a kitchen conservatory actually intend to keep the kitchen where it originally is and extend out to the garden creating a dining space, lounge area and a beautiful link to the garden and grounds of the property.’

With this in mind, our round up of looks feature tons of light, a view to the garden and most importantly, a space perfect for intimate dinners and relaxed family meals.

1. Build out for a lavish dining area

Blend a conservatory dining room idea seamlessly into your kitchen by adding the same built in cabinets that are in your kitchen, lay a conservatory floor that will also work in your kitchen and add a roof light in both spaces.

This stunning modern traditional kitchen diner looks super spacious and inviting, with plush seating, dining lighting and doors out to the garden.

2. Open plan kitchen conservatory

Make use of a beautiful conservatory space by using it as a multifunctional open plan living room idea. Create an area for lounging, cooking and eating, like this room by Westbury Garden Rooms.

James Upton, Managing Director of Westbury Garden Rooms explains, ‘The kitchen remains the heart of any home, and its importance continues to grow as families are now looking for a multi-functional living space.’

‘As such, many of our customers opt for a glass kitchen extension or kitchen conservatory, which creates a light, bright, and spacious room that not only serves as a place to cook but can also be shared with family and friends. A glass kitchen extension can transform a cramped layout into an inviting modern space for living, dining and entertaining.’

3. Make use of space in a small conservatory kitchen

If you don’t have space on your side, you can still think about adding a conservatory solely to brighten up a dark kitchen diner. This space opted for a lean-to conservatory extension with bifold windows so that it can be opened up fully into the small garden area.

This small kitchen idea proves you don’t have to extend a great deal to make a huge difference to a space.

4. Look for clever ways to let light in

If you have a south facing garden and would prefer to not let too much light in, you could opt for Crittal style floor to ceiling windows and a slanted roof lantern with in-built slats to provide shade.

Note the gorgeous tiles used as a kitchen flooring idea to separate the spaces in this small open plan space.

5. Make room for plenty of seating areas

This industrial chic kitchen with island transitions into a light and airy dining room area replete with roof lantern. The kitchen island’s breakfast bar and stools sprawl into the dining area making the transition more natural.

6. Open up over two floors with a glass atrium

This kitchen opens out into a large airy space, spanning over two storeys in height, creating a bright seating and dining area. The glass atrium features fine framed aluminium sliding doors, perfect to slide open into the garden in a relaxed indoor outdoor design.

7. Opt for a roof lantern side return

This galley kitchen idea and dining space in a terrace house features a side return extension with a lean-to glass roof to keep the space looking light and airy. The owners opted for dark cabinets in the kitchen and a painted exposed brick wall to create an industrial look.

8. Go modern with a flat glass rooflight

This modern kitchen idea features a large flat rooflight that opens up when the weather’s good, bringing the outdoors in. While the large slim-framed, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors create a picture perfect view of the garden. All creating a successful link between indoors and outdoors.

9. Merge a cottage kitchen with a modern conservatory