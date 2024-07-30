Shoppers are raving about this £26 portable air cooler from Amazon - it has over 1,000 five-star reviews
Fans are so impressed by this handy device they're buying two!
If you're struggling through the heatwave it might be time to swap your fan for a portable air cooler like this Amazon personal air cooler that shoppers are raving about.
This handy little device is priced at just £25.99 and has clocked up over 1,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon. If your best fan just isn't cutting it as the temperatures creep higher this week an air cooler like this one is a great alternative.
While the brand YurDoca calls the device a 'portable air conditioner' it is essentially an 'air cooler' or 'cooling fan' that pairs water and ice with a built-in fan to help cool you down. Depending on the cooling effect you want you need to add ice cubes or water to a compartment in the device. It will then spray you with cold air for several hours to keep cool. The brand claims that by adding ice cubes you're getting the effect of a mini air conditioner, while only using water will turn it into a standard air cooler.
The device is small measuring only 17 cm tall and 16.5cm wide, so it is only suitable as a personal cooler, not for lowering the temperature in a whole room. However, this hasn't put off shoppers who have all been impressed by how effective and quiet it is despite the size and price tag.
'It has worked better than expected for the size of it and when you add water with ice in it, it really helps to bring temperature down. It doesn't make much noise and the water tank is big enough for nighttime use,' says one reviewer.
One fan was so impressed they wrote in their review that they had bought a second one: 'This is my second time purchasing this product, had to get one for my daughter's room. It's been great during the hot days in the UK. I add really cold water and it's so cool.'
This budget cooling device is a riff on a traditional air cooler which is a cross between a portable air conditioner and a fan. More expensive air coolers typically use a sponge or filter to suck hot air in and push out cooler humid air, but this version uses a vaporiser that the reviews note works well and needs less cleaning: 'I was expecting a sponge, but this has nothing that needs cleaning before you put it away for the winter, and there is noticeable cooling,' writes one reviewer.
Alternative air cooler
While this model has drawn a lot of attention and positive reviews it is worth noting that there are several similar products available on Amazon under the £30 mark. If you're reluctant to buy from a lesser-known Amazon brand a great alternative is the JML ChillMax 2.0 which is priced at £29.99, and also has over 1,000 five-star ratings. However, reviews are more mixed on its cooling ability and many note that it is quite noisy.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
This air cooler has 4-Speed settings with dual mist spray jets and an evaporative hydro-chill filter
If you're struggling to sleep in the heat or get through the work day it might be worth snapping up one of these mini air coolers to make this week a bit more pleasant.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
5 things not to miss at Habitat’s innovative Changing Spaces installation
Ideal Home’s Sara Hesikova shares her highlights from Habitat’s immersive new installation at the Design Museum
By Sponsored
-
Mopping vs wet vacuuming – cleaning experts reveal the pros, cons, and key differences between these popular methods
Experts weigh in on the best home cleaning method
By Jullia Joson
-
Should you deadhead agapanthus? You can, but there’s another option you might want to consider beforehand
You can deadhead agapanthus, but that doesn’t mean you should
By Lauren Bradbury
-
This uber-stylish White Company arch mirror is now cheaper than the viral Dunelm version – but not for long
Nab 60% off while you still can...
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Dulux's Egyptian Cotton is the perfect neutral shade going viral on TikTok – here’s why
People are going crazy over this TikTok-famous paint shade from Dulux – and we're not surprised
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to style the coastal charm trend in a home to give it timeless appeal, according to a stylist
Trends come and go, but here are our top styling tips to give this look timeless appeal
By Charlotte Boyd
-
How to give your home a summer reset - 10 quick seasonal changes you should make today
Get your home fully into the summer spirit
By Andrea Childs
-
Kelly Hoppen's flower styling hack is so simple it's genius – it'll instantly make your home look more expensive for £10
The renowned interior designer shares how to elevate a simple flower bunch
By Sara Hesikova
-
Wireless wall lights are the trend we're seeing everywhere on Instagram – these 6 pretty battery-operated designs need no hardwiring
The must-have to upgrade your home's lighting
By Sara Hesikova
-
I got a preview of the best bits from Dunelm's new autumn/winter collection – here's my shortlist of the stylish pieces you don't want to miss
Dunelm's fresh offering is filled with star buys – but these are at the top of my list
By Sara Hesikova
-
The 6 things I wish I had known before buying an air conditioner
Avoid the mistakes I made when I bought my air conditioner
By Jenny McFarlane