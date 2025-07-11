This £5 budget buy from Amazon is all you need to turn your fan into an air conditioner
You'll be cool again in no time
If you’ve been looking for ways to stay cool this week, then you’re not alone. As the weather heats up, I’ve been racking my brain trying to find the best cooling product and this £5 mister attachment from Amazon is too good not to share.
With temperatures predicted to hit over 30 degrees in the UK this week, even the best fans will feel like they’re just pushing hot air around your room, which is where knowing the best cooling hacks comes in.
Now, the obvious choice would be to invest in the Shark FlexBreeze Misting Fan , which produces ultra-fine droplets to cool you down, but if you’re not looking to buy a whole new fan, this £5 Amazon budget buy is a great alternative.
The mister attachment is incredibly simple to use. It’s a small plastic container that you can clip onto your fan. Inside the container, there is space for two pots, about a shot glass size. The idea is that you freeze water inside the pots and then add the pot of ice to the attachment so that the air that blows through your fan cools as it goes over the ice.
Essentially is an easier way to execute the DIY air conditioner hack. The mister attachment works to cool you down as the air will cool as it passes over the ice. The ice will also evaporate, cooling the air further.
It’s a much cheaper alternative to the best portable air conditioner, which, while brilliant, can be a little pricey. The mister attachment is also best used in one space, so don’t expect it to cool your home. However, for working from your home office, it’s a game-changer for cooling you down (which is the reason why I’m adding it to my cart).
However, if you plan to use this attachment, then you need to be aware of the safety concerns. Ice and electricity do not mix, so you need to be very careful when this attachment is attached to your fan and only put it on and remove it when the fan is off to avoid electric shocks. The manufacturers of this attachment have stated the product has a double-sealed structure to stop leaks.
If you are concerned about using the attachment, it is better to stay safe and opt for one of these alternatives instead.
Do you know of any other game-changing products to help you beat the heat?
