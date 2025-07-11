This £5 budget buy from Amazon is all you need to turn your fan into an air conditioner

If you’ve been looking for ways to stay cool this week, then you’re not alone. As the weather heats up, I’ve been racking my brain trying to find the best cooling product and this £5 mister attachment from Amazon is too good not to share.

With temperatures predicted to hit over 30 degrees in the UK this week, even the best fans will feel like they’re just pushing hot air around your room, which is where knowing the best cooling hacks comes in.

Now, the obvious choice would be to invest in the Shark FlexBreeze Misting Fan , which produces ultra-fine droplets to cool you down, but if you’re not looking to buy a whole new fan, this £5 Amazon budget buy is a great alternative.

The mister attachment is incredibly simple to use. It’s a small plastic container that you can clip onto your fan. Inside the container, there is space for two pots, about a shot glass size. The idea is that you freeze water inside the pots and then add the pot of ice to the attachment so that the air that blows through your fan cools as it goes over the ice.

Essentially is an easier way to execute the DIY air conditioner hack . The mister attachment works to cool you down as the air will cool as it passes over the ice. The ice will also evaporate, cooling the air further.

(Image credit: Amazon)

It’s a much cheaper alternative to the best portable air conditioner , which, while brilliant, can be a little pricey. The mister attachment is also best used in one space, so don’t expect it to cool your home. However, for working from your home office, it’s a game-changer for cooling you down (which is the reason why I’m adding it to my cart).

However, if you plan to use this attachment, then you need to be aware of the safety concerns. Ice and electricity do not mix, so you need to be very careful when this attachment is attached to your fan and only put it on and remove it when the fan is off to avoid electric shocks. The manufacturers of this attachment have stated the product has a double-sealed structure to stop leaks.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you are concerned about using the attachment, it is better to stay safe and opt for one of these alternatives instead.

HandFan Handfan Handheld Fan Misting Hand Held Fan Was £28.99 now £21.99 at Amazon If you need quick relief, this hand held misting fan is great to do so. Perfect fpr hiking, camping, beach days and generally being on the go, this fan will cool and moisturise your skin. Shark Shark Flexbreeze Hydrogo Fan Was £129.99 now £99 at Ninja This portable fan is one of the best misting fans you can buy. It's incredibly powerful but produces droplets so fine, it won't get anything wet. EasyAcc Easyacc Portable Air Cooler Fan Was £79.99 now £69.99 at Amazon With a 7L water tank, this fan will provide a steady stream of cool mist for at least 12 hours. Despite it's huge capacity, the fan only weighs 2.5kg making it a great portable choice.

Do you know of any other game-changing products to help you beat the heat?