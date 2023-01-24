Aldi is selling an Interiors Editor-approved rug for under £40 - it's selling quick

Aldi is selling a classic berber rug at a fraction of the price of other versions on the highstreet. If you've been tempted by a berber rug consider this a sign to invest.

We love Aldi for continuing to deliver chic budget decorating ideas despite prices rising all around us. This time they have really delivered the goods with their take on the berber rug an interior design staple.

Berber rugs are recognised for their distinctive loop pile, neutral colours and bold motifs. This style of rug might have been trending for a while, but continues to be loved by our Ideal Home Interiors Editors for its classic and timeless design.

Aldi Berber Rug (Image credit: Aldi)

'Sherpa rugs continue to have a real moment, with their classic styling, natural ivory tones, and hard-wearing nature making them perfect for homes with children or pets,' confirms Paul Herbert, head of category for soft flooring at Carpetright (opens in new tab). 'They are a great accessory to make a room feel cosy, and with their insulated backs, they can keep add extra warmth to a hard-floored room.'

You can find a number of berber rugs available on the highstreet, but Aldi's version is one of the cheapest we've found a £39.99. In fact, the Aldi rug is a great dupe for this Dunelm Scandi Berber rug (opens in new tab) which retails at £59, a saving of £19.

However, the key difference between the two is that as well as being available in a cream colour with a dark diamond pattern, the Dunelm Rug is also available in five other colours to suit your bedroom colour scheme.

Dunelm berber rug (Image credit: Dunelm)

The Aldi berber rug is made of a blend of polyester and cotton and has a carpet backing so it is gentle on hard floors. However, if you are looking for a sleeker neutral rug without the shaggy texture Aldi is selling a similar large white contemporary rug (opens in new tab) for £44.99.

Both Aldi rugs are now available to pre-order online on the Aldi website (opens in new tab) and are in stores from 26th January. But you better act fast as they're selling quickly.

Just make sure you know how to clean a rug to make it last and looking its best. A stylish home décor piece that provides a touch of elegance at a discount, count us in.