8 swanky bar cart ideas to help you create a cosy corner for at-home happy hour
Make sure you're prepped and ready for hosting season with these sparkling bar cart ideas
For those who love to entertain, or for those who want to hone their hosting skills, these bar cart ideas will guide you through the festive season. Whether there's an event you're hosting on the horizon or you're in favour of a weeknight tipple from home, having a go-to spot to store your favourite glassware and drinks will make your space feel much more glamorous.
When it comes to at-home entertaining we have our hearts set on kitchen drinks cabinet ideas that will transform our cooking spaces into a kitchen disco, but when space (and budget) doesn't allow, a moveable bar cart is the next best thing.
Wheel up next to a stylish armchair or move into a dining space for a post-dinner tipple - the opportunities truly are endless for where and how you can style a bar cart in your home. These bar ideas from cocktail connoisseurs and design pros will leave you with plenty of inspiration for prepping your home for the festive period.
1. Allow guests to help themselves
Heading into the festive season means hosting is ramping up and while it's full of fun opportunities to entertain friends and family, it can also be a stressful and frantic affair. To allow you to enjoy your own soiree, take the pressure off making drinks are topped up by creating a self-serve station on a bar cart.
Having a go-to spot for extra glassware and your chosen tipples will mean that guests know exactly where to look for a refill. Plus, there'll be no frantic hunting for a bottle opener if it's left in its designated spot.
At under £60, this Dunelm bar cart is an affordable option for zhuzhing up your home before the festive season.
For a moody aesthetic, this Swoon dark wood drinks trolley is the ultimate choice.
2. Create a vintage scheme
The beauty of a bar cart is that it provides both a practical place to store barware while also offering a spot to showcase your personality. If you're fond of knick-knacks that don't have a home elsewhere, a bar cart could be the perfect way to make them shine.
We're a huge fan of shopping secondhand for furniture and decorative accessories at Ideal Home. As bar carts have been around for decades, it's super easy to find a vintage style either on online marketplaces (we love Vinterior), in charity shops, or in antique markets. Mid-century units will add warmth to a kitchen or living room, while art-deco designs will be perfect for those who love glitzy evenings spent entertaining.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
3. Create 'on-show' storage
There is value in living room storage solutions that keep mess hidden away behind closed doors but we believe that homes should look lived-in, so why not make a show of your bar cart?
By positioning it in a central point, the drinks trolley becomes a statement piece of furniture, as shown in the arched doorway above. Stock full of your favourite beverages and glassware to make it look as dwelled in as possible - the more clutter, the merrier!
4. Be party ready
Bar carts have seen a boom in popularity at various points over the last century. From the roaring 20s to the mid-century movement, we've seen different styles of bar carts become trendy as a reflection of wider social landscapes. The latest? The Covid-influenced rise in home entertaining.
We're taking more pride in our homes than ever before and as such, hosting friends and family in the comfort of your own sitting room or kitchen has become a much more decadent event.
The key to doing this well lies in the finer details - cocktail napkins will make a bar cart feel truly luxe while the correct barware accoutrements will make sure you can make any drink you desire.
Colourful embroidery makes these cocktail napkins the perfect talking point on your bar cart.
Gold and marble is the ideal combination for a glam bar cart - this set will be super useful too.
5. Add glitz and glamour
If you're thinking of adding a bar cart idea into your home then why not go all out with a glamorous aesthetic?
Bar carts aren't the furniture item to be subtle with - the purpose is for showcasing glitzy glassware and indulgent drinks so matching this with a trolley emblazoned with brass hardware and glass shelves will make even more of a statement.
'While you’re without doubt going to use your drinks trolley to fix yourself a drink, it’s also important that it looks the part too. It’s a showpiece, a statement, a flutter-your-eyelashes piece that wants to be looked at, so style it with bottles that act the part rather than whichever gin was on offer. St Germain elderflower liquor is always a winner, or go retro with Campari,' adds Sam Greig, head of design at Swoon.
6. Make sure it's fully stocked
Making sure a bar cart is fully stocked (and no we don't just mean with alcohol) will ensure you're prepped for any eventuality.
Patrick Pistolesi, master mixologist at NIO Cocktails, has shared tips on how to prep and style a bar cart on a budget if you're still holding out for the perfect set.
'If you don't have a mixology kit, there are many budget-friendly alternatives, some of which you may already have in your kitchen! For example, if you don't have a cocktail shaker, a mason jar will work just as well and save you time when presenting the cocktails; the drink will look great served in the jar. A tea strainer can be an excellent option for straining your cocktail ingredients into the glass, and even the lid of a mason jar can be used to ensure a smooth result,' he explains.
'Many kitchen utensils can be used as bar tools; a spoon can be used as a stirrer, a measuring cup as a jigger and a vegetable peeler to make citrus twists for garnishes. Use measuring cups, shot glasses or even ordinary kitchen teaspoons to measure ingredients.'
7. Switch up for the seasons
The Christmas season is prime time for hosting and a bar cart offers the perfect opportunity to adorn an area with your favourite festive decor.
'To mix things up, you can change the items on your bar trolley seasonally. In summer, you might want to feature light spirits like gin and rum with tropical garnishes, while in winter, heavier spirits like whiskey and bourbon might dominate, with cozy accessories like a dark candle or small winter decor,' explains Sam from Swoon.
Take some baubles from your tree and pop them haphazardly on top of your drinks trolley for added pizzazz and drape fairy lights around the legs to make it a statement come nighttime.
8. Double up as a side table
In our homes. our favourite furniture pieces are often pieces that are multi-functional as it allows us to live much more flexibly and means that furniture lasts for longer. There's no reason why your bar cart just has to be for displayed glassware and alcohol so why not have it double up as a side table?
'When choosing a bar trolley, consider where you’re going to place it. Will it be in the dining room, living room or kitchen? Select one that fits into a space you have, and pick the style accordingly. It’s also worth giving some thought as to whether you will use it as a mobile item, or keep it firmly in place. Manoeuvring it around your home, may affect the size and shape you ultimately plump for,' explains Kris Manalo, creative lead at Atkin & Thyme.
If it's big enough and situated next to some seating, consider adding a lamp, some coffee table books and a plant to take it from night to day.
Add flexibility to your home with a rechargeable lamp that can be moved anywhere.
Whether for decoration or reading, this cocktail book will look stylish propped on a bar cart.
Are you ready to enter hosting season? Whichever bar cart theme you go for, it's bound to add glamour to how you host.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
Why is my cyclamen drooping? 5 reasons why - and how to perk it up in time for Christmas, according to experts
Don’t worry; there’s plenty you can do to perk your cyclamen back up
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Discover the steps for a hassle-free installation and when to call in the pros
Considering fitting a boiling water tap yourself? This is everything you need to know first
By Linda Clayton
-
How to prune forsythia – the all-important task to tackle to guarantee spring flowering
It's the key to vibrant blooms
By Sophie King
-
Lidl’s Light Up Candle is a deadringer for the viral M&S light up candles - even better their Christmas range starts at 99p
Light up candles are proving to be a huge hit this year
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 stylish and unique places to hang Christmas stockings around the home - that aren't a mantelpiece
No mantel? No worries - here's where you can hang your stocking instead
By Holly Cockburn
-
Wall Christmas trees are the ultimate festive trend for small spaces – these are the best ideas I've seen
7 wall Christmas tree ideas to bring festive decor into even the smallest of spaces
By Sara Hesikova
-
Presenter and Author Dawn O'Porter shares her home truths and the unusual decorations you'll find on the top of her Christmas tree
Dawn O'Porter gets up close and personal about her home
By Gemma Calvert
-
I’ve been using a Lumie SAD lamp for almost two months - I can’t believe the difference it's made to my energy and mood
I tested the new Lumie Dash lamp and was pleasantly surprised by the results
By Rebecca Knight
-
Ceramic Christmas trees are trending again - why this nostalgic 70’s trend deserves a spot on your mantlepiece
The nostalgic decoration to embrace this festive season
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The colour palette for 2025 – these are the shades paint experts say we’ll see everywhere next year
These are the colours and combinations set to define our homes in the new year
By Sara Hesikova
-
Three design experts share their secrets for how to choose the perfect carpet and rug for your home
Whatever your budget, there's plenty to consider when it comes to choosing a new carpet or rug, as our three experts share
By Jennifer Morgan