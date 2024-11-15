8 swanky bar cart ideas to help you create a cosy corner for at-home happy hour

For those who love to entertain, or for those who want to hone their hosting skills, these bar cart ideas will guide you through the festive season. Whether there's an event you're hosting on the horizon or you're in favour of a weeknight tipple from home, having a go-to spot to store your favourite glassware and drinks will make your space feel much more glamorous.

When it comes to at-home entertaining we have our hearts set on kitchen drinks cabinet ideas that will transform our cooking spaces into a kitchen disco, but when space (and budget) doesn't allow, a moveable bar cart is the next best thing.

Wheel up next to a stylish armchair or move into a dining space for a post-dinner tipple - the opportunities truly are endless for where and how you can style a bar cart in your home. These bar ideas from cocktail connoisseurs and design pros will leave you with plenty of inspiration for prepping your home for the festive period.

1. Allow guests to help themselves

(Image credit: OKA)

Heading into the festive season means hosting is ramping up and while it's full of fun opportunities to entertain friends and family, it can also be a stressful and frantic affair. To allow you to enjoy your own soiree, take the pressure off making drinks are topped up by creating a self-serve station on a bar cart.

Having a go-to spot for extra glassware and your chosen tipples will mean that guests know exactly where to look for a refill. Plus, there'll be no frantic hunting for a bottle opener if it's left in its designated spot.

2. Create a vintage scheme

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fiona Walker-Arnott)

The beauty of a bar cart is that it provides both a practical place to store barware while also offering a spot to showcase your personality. If you're fond of knick-knacks that don't have a home elsewhere, a bar cart could be the perfect way to make them shine.

We're a huge fan of shopping secondhand for furniture and decorative accessories at Ideal Home. As bar carts have been around for decades, it's super easy to find a vintage style either on online marketplaces (we love Vinterior), in charity shops, or in antique markets. Mid-century units will add warmth to a kitchen or living room, while art-deco designs will be perfect for those who love glitzy evenings spent entertaining.

3. Create 'on-show' storage

(Image credit: Future PLC / Claire Bingham)

There is value in living room storage solutions that keep mess hidden away behind closed doors but we believe that homes should look lived-in, so why not make a show of your bar cart?

By positioning it in a central point, the drinks trolley becomes a statement piece of furniture, as shown in the arched doorway above. Stock full of your favourite beverages and glassware to make it look as dwelled in as possible - the more clutter, the merrier!

4. Be party ready

(Image credit: Rebecca Udall)

Bar carts have seen a boom in popularity at various points over the last century. From the roaring 20s to the mid-century movement, we've seen different styles of bar carts become trendy as a reflection of wider social landscapes. The latest? The Covid-influenced rise in home entertaining.

We're taking more pride in our homes than ever before and as such, hosting friends and family in the comfort of your own sitting room or kitchen has become a much more decadent event.

The key to doing this well lies in the finer details - cocktail napkins will make a bar cart feel truly luxe while the correct barware accoutrements will make sure you can make any drink you desire.

Set of 4 Garnish Cocktail Napkins £32 at Rebecca Udall Colourful embroidery makes these cocktail napkins the perfect talking point on your bar cart. Gold Luxe Bar Tools Set £25 at Dunelm Gold and marble is the ideal combination for a glam bar cart - this set will be super useful too. LSA International Borough Martini Glasses £35 at John Lewis & Patners LSA International is a go-to brand for high-quality glassware - these martini glasses will be a luxe addition to your collection.

5. Add glitz and glamour

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

If you're thinking of adding a bar cart idea into your home then why not go all out with a glamorous aesthetic?

Bar carts aren't the furniture item to be subtle with - the purpose is for showcasing glitzy glassware and indulgent drinks so matching this with a trolley emblazoned with brass hardware and glass shelves will make even more of a statement.

'While you’re without doubt going to use your drinks trolley to fix yourself a drink, it’s also important that it looks the part too. It’s a showpiece, a statement, a flutter-your-eyelashes piece that wants to be looked at, so style it with bottles that act the part rather than whichever gin was on offer. St Germain elderflower liquor is always a winner, or go retro with Campari,' adds Sam Greig, head of design at Swoon.

6. Make sure it's fully stocked

(Image credit: Atkin & Thyme)

Making sure a bar cart is fully stocked (and no we don't just mean with alcohol) will ensure you're prepped for any eventuality.

Patrick Pistolesi, master mixologist at NIO Cocktails , has shared tips on how to prep and style a bar cart on a budget if you're still holding out for the perfect set.



'If you don't have a mixology kit, there are many budget-friendly alternatives, some of which you may already have in your kitchen! For example, if you don't have a cocktail shaker, a mason jar will work just as well and save you time when presenting the cocktails; the drink will look great served in the jar. A tea strainer can be an excellent option for straining your cocktail ingredients into the glass, and even the lid of a mason jar can be used to ensure a smooth result,' he explains.

'Many kitchen utensils can be used as bar tools; a spoon can be used as a stirrer, a measuring cup as a jigger and a vegetable peeler to make citrus twists for garnishes. Use measuring cups, shot glasses or even ordinary kitchen teaspoons to measure ingredients.'

7. Switch up for the seasons

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The Christmas season is prime time for hosting and a bar cart offers the perfect opportunity to adorn an area with your favourite festive decor.

'To mix things up, you can change the items on your bar trolley seasonally. In summer, you might want to feature light spirits like gin and rum with tropical garnishes, while in winter, heavier spirits like whiskey and bourbon might dominate, with cozy accessories like a dark candle or small winter decor,' explains Sam from Swoon.

Take some baubles from your tree and pop them haphazardly on top of your drinks trolley for added pizzazz and drape fairy lights around the legs to make it a statement come nighttime.

8. Double up as a side table

(Image credit: OKA)

In our homes. our favourite furniture pieces are often pieces that are multi-functional as it allows us to live much more flexibly and means that furniture lasts for longer. There's no reason why your bar cart just has to be for displayed glassware and alcohol so why not have it double up as a side table?

'When choosing a bar trolley, consider where you’re going to place it. Will it be in the dining room, living room or kitchen? Select one that fits into a space you have, and pick the style accordingly. It’s also worth giving some thought as to whether you will use it as a mobile item, or keep it firmly in place. Manoeuvring it around your home, may affect the size and shape you ultimately plump for,' explains Kris Manalo, creative lead at Atkin & Thyme.

If it's big enough and situated next to some seating, consider adding a lamp, some coffee table books and a plant to take it from night to day.

Brass Hartwell Rechargeable Touch Table Lamp £42 at Next Add flexibility to your home with a rechargeable lamp that can be moved anywhere. Kindred Spirits: Cocktails for Two Cocktail Book £14 at Dunelm Whether for decoration or reading, this cocktail book will look stylish propped on a bar cart. Round Marble Coasters £20 at John Lewis & Partners Protect your bar cart from any damage with this stylish set of 4 marble coasters.

Are you ready to enter hosting season? Whichever bar cart theme you go for, it's bound to add glamour to how you host.