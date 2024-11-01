'Tis the season for hosting - get prepped for festivities with these 5 kitchen drinks cabinet ideas

Hosting season is firmly on the horizon but for those of us who like to entertain all year round, it's safe to say it never ended. From casual Friday night drinks to a full-blown seasonal soiree, the very best kitchen drinks cabinet ideas will have your cooking and dining space prepped for every eventuality.

A kitchen isn't just a place to cook - in recent years as we've spent more time in our homes than ever before the kitchen has become a real beating heart where friends and family gather for all kinds of reasons.

Open-plan kitchens are also on the rise, with the goal of uniting dining and cooking spaces into one big sociable zone. And what better way to kit your space out for hosting than with a kitchen drinks cabinet that will make pouring your favourite tipple as easy as possible?

We spoke to kitchen design pros to find out exactly how to incorporate a drinks cabinet into your space - from practical positioning considerations to style tips to make it ooze decadence.

1. Consider location

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

Before you start dreaming of the fun details of your kitchen drinks cabinet, it's worth considering where it would be positioned, and how you can make room for it. Even if you have a small kitchen with limited cupboard space, it's still entirely possible to plan in a drinks cabinet if it's a priority. Think about where people gather to socialise in your kitchen and where you could easily make a drink without disrupting the flow of the room before you jump into designing.

'Location is key when considering where to place your drinks station, and this all depends on what you’ll be using it for. Those looking to improve their hosting skills with an at-home bar might want to situate their drinks station near the dining area, so it’s close by for plenty of cocktail making,' recommends Al Bruce, founder of Olive and Barr.

'A key factor when designing your layout is the flow of the space. It’s best to place the drinks cabinet in an area that doesn’t interfere with the main prep areas to avoid congestion,' Al continues. Avoid high-congestion areas near a hob or sink and instead place a drinks cabinet near seating to create a zone for hosting.

2. Don't forget plug sockets

(Image credit: James Merrell)

While we're on the topic of practical features to consider for your kitchen drinks cabinet, if you're going down the bespoke route then you'll need to consider where to factor in plug sockets in your cabinet.

'Another important factor is the placement of plug sockets for any electricals needed inside the cabinet, for example coffee machines or blenders,' explains Al from Olive and Barr. Most barware won't require plug sockets, but if you're partial to an espresso martini or want to try your hand at ice-cold frozen margaritas, planning in plug sockets will be crucial for achieving a professional-level tipple.

3. Choose a playful colour scheme

(Image credit: Future)

Now it's time for the fun part. When designing a kitchen drinks cabinet, the sole purpose behind the idea is for enjoyment, so why not double down on that ethos and pick a colour scheme that sparks endless joy?

Even if it's built-in, a drinks cabinet doesn't need to match the rest of your kitchen. Contrasting the rest of your scheme with a statement colour scheme will make it purposefully stand out as a super playful zone and draw the right kind of attention. We love the luxe gold touches of this design for a super high-end take that will make you feel like you have a swanky speak-easy in the comfort of your home.

4. Get creative with lack of space

(Image credit: Mustard Made)

Having a small space doesn't mean you need to sacrifice a kitchen drinks cabinet. You might just need to get a little bit creative instead.

Rather than building a drinks cabinet into your main kitchen area, consider how you could incorporate it just outside the cooking area without taking up too much of the precious cabinet space you'll need for kitchenware.

This Mustard Made locker in sage is the perfect example of adding additional space for your favourite glassware while also maintaining a super trendy scheme. While you're at it, why not repurpose a vintage sink to store alcohol in? It will make the perfect champagne bucket when it comes to hosting.

5. Choose a vintage or freestanding style

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fiona Walker-Arnott)

If you want to up your hosting game, you'll want to turn to bygone eras for inspiration. 'Often associated with an Art Deco style, drinks cabinets allude to grandeur and glamour with their link to cocktail bars that ooze decadence,' explains Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox.

Whether your personal style leans more mid-century or art deco, hunting out a vintage drinks cabinet will add personality to a drinks space. There are so many out there in vintage marketplaces such as Vinterior or even in charity shops - we recommend being open-minded when looking for the perfect piece of furniture as it might not be intended for a drinks cabinet, but could still be utilised well in your space.

Our favourite kitchen drinks cabinet buys

Are you ready to kick off the festive season?