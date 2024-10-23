Air BnBeetlejuice? You can now stay at the iconic Deetz Residence– here's how

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, B- any fan knows not to repeat the end of that phrase if you want to avoid chaos. But from today, spookiness has arrived at our doorsteps as the Deetz Residence has opened its doors to the public.

From today, you can register to be a guest at Airbnb’s latest Icon, the Deetz residence in New Jersey, US.

Beetlejuice mania is well and truly rife following the success of Warner Brother’s recent Beetlejuice Beetlejuice which saw Michael Keaton reprise his iconic role.

Whether you grew up with the original or simply loved the sequel, there’s no denying the dark, whimsical aesthetic of the film is making its mark on our Halloween decorating and now even our trips! So with the chance to stay in a Beetlejuice Airbnb, you can let the goth side of you run wild.

(Image credit: Airbnb/ Emily Shur)

Airbnb is known for its amazing properties, be its luxury villas or quirky staycations, and the Deetz Residence is no exception.

The experience is running from today (23 October) to 4 November. However, you can’t simply book a slot - guests must put in a request to book. Then, lucky bookers will be selected at random. If you’re selected, you have just 24 hours to make your booking.

There is a minimum booking requirement of six guests and while prices are yet to be announced, it’s unlikely that the booking will be cheap.

(Image credit: Airbnb/ Damien Maloney)

The stay is more of an experience than a hotel room. Arriving at the home - which looks just as it does in the film - you can expect to find plenty of easter eggs from the movie throughout.

Upon arrival, Delia Deetz’s lifelong assistant will welcome you as you take in Delia’s artwork. Heading to the attic is a sure way to the Afterlife - all you need to do is follow the glowing green hallway to get there.

Avoid the Sandworms and Dante’s Inferno, and try one of Delia’s art classes. End your stay with a toast and plenty of photo opportunities.

The Deetz Residence Airbnb is more of an experience than relaxing hotel stay. It’s more suited to the film’s superfans - provided you manage to get a booking of course.

Yet there is no denying the decor of the property is stunning. It’s ghostly and whimsical, as well providing that childhood nostalgia for those who grew up watching the film.

Based in the US, it’s not exactly accessible for everyone, but super fans might just be willing to make the trip for a chance to stay in the Deetz Residence this Halloween.