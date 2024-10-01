Can you put a rug on carpet? You can but experts recommend following these style rules

Can you put a rug on carpet? It may feel like a faux pas - a rug acts a bit like a carpet anyway right? But the truth is in fact the opposite and is a look many of our team embrace.

Here at Ideal Home, we love a rug, so adding one to an already carpeted floor is something we can get behind - even if the concept sounds strange. Bedroom rug ideas and living room rug ideas are all great ways to add style and personality to a room. There is no rule to say you can't layer them over carpet, where they can be a godsend for protecting high-traffic areas or disguising carpet in a rented property.

(Image credit: Industville)

Can you put rug on carpet? What the experts say

‘It’s completely possible to place a rug over a carpet. Rugs can add extra design elements such as texture, colour, or patterns, enhancing the room’s aesthetic. They can also define different zones in a large space or add additional softness where needed, like near the bed,’ says Paul Brewster, flooring expert at Flooring Hut .

‘However, it is important to ensure they are the correct size for the room and complement the carpet.’

For example, adding a patterned rug to a patterned carpet can look busy and overwhelming. Instead, look at matching textures.

‘At Alternative, we recommend layering, especially over loop pile carpets, as they offer the perfect blend of firmness and support needed underneath your rug. By incorporating natural textures such as sisal or jute, you can instantly infuse any interior space with warmth and depth,’ Says Kirsty Barton, Brand Storytelling Manager at Alternative Flooring .

‘This technique works best in living spaces such as bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms. Offering a variety of practical and aesthetic benefits, including, introducing new patterns and colours, extending the life of your carpet underneath, while remaining a versatile, renter-friendly option,’

Using a rug can help take your flooring up a notch - especially if you're renting -to create a bespoke space.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Joanna Henderson)

How to style a rug on carpet

‘When exploring this technique, make sure to choose a rug size that complements the room's proportions without overwhelming it. Carefully select colours and patterns that resonate with your décor style and enhance the space,’ Kirsty advises when it comes to styling your rug.

The main thing to remember is your rug should complement your carpet.

‘If the carpet is plain, a textured or patterned rug can bring the space to life,’ says Paul.

‘If you are into layering, make sure you lay the first rug straight and then set smaller accent rugs on the bias.’

Now that we've established that placing a rug on carpet is less of a fashion faux pas and is in fact a practical way to protect your carpet and inject some personal flair, how exactly can we keep the rug in place?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Damian Russell)

How to fix your rug to carpet

The main downside of placing a rug on carpet is that it can move around so, you’ll probably be wondering how to stop a rug moving on carpet .

‘One downside is that a rug can shift or wrinkle on the carpet if not secured properly, and rugs on thick carpets may create an uneven surface, posing a tripping hazard or detracting from the room’s appearance,’ Says Paul.

‘To stop a rug from slipping, use a rug pad designed for carpet. These pads offer additional grip to prevent the rug from moving. Alternatively, double-sided carpet tape can be applied to secure the rug's edges. Furniture positioned over the rug can also help anchor it.’

To stop this? Kirsty recommends using a rug pad.

‘Adding a protective rug pad underneath your rug will allow you to avoid the hassle of buckling, wrinkling and sliding,’ she says.

‘A rug pad not only secures your rug in place, it also extends its lifespan and protects your floors.

It’s a must-have for living spaces exposed to the comings and goings of everyday life, helping to create a safer, more comfortable environment, especially when hosting,’

FAQs

Do you need underlay for rug on carpet?

Regardless of whether you place your rug on carpet or wooden flooring, you need to protect your floor, which is why it is a good idea to use an underlay.

Rug backing can sometimes be coarse which can cause scuffing or damage to your carpet. And underlay creates a handy barrier between rug and carpet.

Underlays can also help secure your rug in place and protect your floor from any stains or spills. When you spill something, an underlay prevents any liquid seeping through the rug and into the carpet - keeping your carpet fresh and protected.

Ensure you buy an underlay designed to lay on top of carpet.

Why do rugs curl on carpet?

Rugs can curl for a variety of reasons including high humidity and accidental spillages that cause the wet areas to shrink. If your rug is placed in a busy area such as a hallway, lots of traffic can cause the rug to shift and move around.

Luckily, curling can be easily fixed.Use rug tape to secure your rug to the carpet. This is pretty much doubled sided tape for rugs and will keep those corners fixed down and not curling. The downside to this method is that the tape may pull up some rug fibres but on the whole it is a great affordable option. A rug is also a great way for keeping your rug in place.

Now you know it's entirely possible, will you be laying rug to carpet this autumn?