Should your doormat go inside or outside the front door? According to experts I've been getting it wrong for years
Experts reveal the best spot for a doormat based on your preferences and where you live
Should your doormat go inside or outside your front door? That is the question. It turns out, it’s quite a confusing and divisive one. And while I thought I had the answer all along, after talking to the experts, I’m not so sure anymore.
As with most things, there isn’t necessarily a clear-cut answer to this question as it varies case to case, depending on your preference, your lifestyle and where you live. The different experts I’ve spoken all hold slightly different opinions from each other, including my own. But the one thing they all agreed on is any positioning of your doormat is a good front door idea as long as it works for you and you have the right mat for the job.
‘It comes down to personal preference – and there’s no right answer here,’ says Charlotte Ford, Ruggable’s senior marketing director. ‘It’s not the placement that matters, but the quality of your doormat. If you choose an outdoor mat, you need to know it can stand up to muddy feet and sun fading, but an indoor mat should also offer a warm welcome to the home.'
I rate the washable doormats from Ruggable, and they are one of the few doormats mats can be used both inside and outside the front door. But if you don’t opt for a washable mat like the Ruggable one, it’s important to know the difference between indoor and outdoor mats so that you get the right one for your needs and your chosen spot.
‘Outdoor doormats are typically made from more durable, weather-resistant materials such as coir or rubber, designed to withstand the elements and remove heavier dirt or mud,’ explains Lisa Coppin, chief creative officer at The Cotswold Company – even though they should still be in a covered area like a front porch.
She continues, ‘Indoor doormats tend to be softer underfoot and are often more decorative, while still absorbent to help trap moisture.’
Why should you have both?
When asked whether a doormat should go inside or out, most of the experts answered both – and that’s because the two mats are meant to work in sync, each removing a different layer of dirt from your shoes.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘We would recommend having both,’ says Jenna McDiarmid, buyer at Garden Trading. ‘Our outdoor doormats are designed to remove the majority of mud or dirt from shoes. They have a textured finish to help with this. Our indoor doormats will remove any last pieces of dirt or water from shoes before entering a house.’
Lisa at The Cotswold Company agrees, ‘A doormat should be placed both outside and just inside the front door. An outdoor mat is the first line of defence. An indoor mat then helps catch any residual moisture or finer particles, protecting flooring and helping to keep your home clean.’
Why is the indoor mat more essential?
But when pressed on which of the two is more essential, to my surprise, Lisa at The Cotswold Company chose the indoor doormat as the more important one to have in your hallway idea.
‘If you’re choosing just one, an indoor doormat is more essential but it's wise to have a bootscaper outside to deal with the worst of the debris especially in the countryside. An indoor doormat also allows you to have somewhere to stand and take your boots off if doing this outside isn't easy due to the weather or poor ground conditions, preserving both your flooring and the overall cleanliness of your home,’ she says.
As they're made with softer material that's easier to fold and store away, you can switch out your indoor doormat according to the season. And as we find ourselves in spring, why not let your hallway bloom with this floral jute mat from Next?
Similarly to the best hallway runner ideas, most of the best indoor doormats are also made with jute. Dunelm's scalloped rugs have been enjoying much popularity but I think the brand's scalloped doormats are perhaps even cuter.
Why should you opt for an outdoor mat?
In my humble opinion, the outdoor doormat is more of an essential tool as it removes the worst of the dirt from your shoes and it’s an easy way to make your front door look more attractive. And that’s the one I have at home. Did any of the experts give me this answer? To my surprise, no – even though Charlotte from Ruggable did say it’s up to you as long as you have the right mat.
I had a hard time choosing which Oliver Bonas doormat to include here as the brand has so many cool, stylish designs right now. But I love the colour, striped pattern and cheeky slogan of this statement outdoor mat.
This funky and unusual doormat design is already getting a lot of attention from Dunelm's customers, boasting five 5-star reviews and constantly being added to basket by new customers. And it comes in a cheetah version too!
And I believe the variety in expert opinions only goes to show that Charlotte’s right and the placement of your mat just depends on what works for you and your personal preferences. Where does your doormat live?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How much to spend on a lawn mower – the ideal price range for small, medium and large gardens
I checked in with home improvement experts to find out
By Sophie King
-
IKEA has just launched a massive 96 new products - but these are the only pieces you need to pay attention to
The classic STOCKHOLM collection just got even better
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I tried out this neat little dehumidifier for a month – it dried my laundry in half the time
The 20L SmartAir Dry Zone dehumidifier tackled my laundry drying woes head on
By Jenny McFarlane
-
IKEA has just launched a massive 96 new products - but these are the only pieces you need to pay attention to
The classic STOCKHOLM collection just got even better
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I finally got my hands on Joseph Joseph's genius Sink Tech range - my small kitchen sink has never looked so good
I didn't know stylish washing up accessories existed until I saw this collection
By Holly Cockburn
-
Argos is now selling an air bed for under £12 – if you're hosting guests this Easter Bank Holiday weekend, you'll want this sale on your radar
This 25% off sale is perfectly timed ahead of Easter weekend
By Amy Lockwood
-
Rochelle Humes’ living room seating is ‘sofa goals’, and I found an almost identical high street alternative for under £1000
You can now get the singer and TV presenter's modular sofa of dreams for less thanks to DUSK
By Sara Hesikova
-
I finally got my hands on the sellout Morris & Co armchair from Habitat, and it looks even better in person
It's back in stock, and well worth the wait
By Rebecca Knight
-
This is the new-but-vintage Le Creuset colour I wish I'd waited to buy my collection in – it's seriously covetable
Flamme Dorée is the brand's new limited edition colourway
By Molly Cleary
-
Wooden sofas may sound uncomfortable but that couldn’t be further from the truth – and if you're not convinced, this Dunelm version will change your mind
This is one of the most unexpected sofa trends of 2025
By Sara Hesikova
-
I tried cooking with a CleverPot for a week – it's way quicker than my standard oven
The new gadget really shaved down my cooking times
By Kezia Reynolds