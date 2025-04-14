Should your doormat go inside or outside the front door? According to experts I've been getting it wrong for years

Should your doormat go inside or outside your front door? That is the question. It turns out, it’s quite a confusing and divisive one. And while I thought I had the answer all along, after talking to the experts, I’m not so sure anymore.

As with most things, there isn’t necessarily a clear-cut answer to this question as it varies case to case, depending on your preference, your lifestyle and where you live. The different experts I’ve spoken all hold slightly different opinions from each other, including my own. But the one thing they all agreed on is any positioning of your doormat is a good front door idea as long as it works for you and you have the right mat for the job.

‘It comes down to personal preference – and there’s no right answer here,’ says Charlotte Ford, Ruggable’s senior marketing director. ‘It’s not the placement that matters, but the quality of your doormat. If you choose an outdoor mat, you need to know it can stand up to muddy feet and sun fading, but an indoor mat should also offer a warm welcome to the home.'

I rate the washable doormats from Ruggable, and they are one of the few doormats mats can be used both inside and outside the front door. But if you don’t opt for a washable mat like the Ruggable one, it’s important to know the difference between indoor and outdoor mats so that you get the right one for your needs and your chosen spot.

‘Outdoor doormats are typically made from more durable, weather-resistant materials such as coir or rubber, designed to withstand the elements and remove heavier dirt or mud,’ explains Lisa Coppin, chief creative officer at The Cotswold Company – even though they should still be in a covered area like a front porch.

She continues, ‘Indoor doormats tend to be softer underfoot and are often more decorative, while still absorbent to help trap moisture.’

Why should you have both?

When asked whether a doormat should go inside or out, most of the experts answered both – and that’s because the two mats are meant to work in sync, each removing a different layer of dirt from your shoes.

‘We would recommend having both,’ says Jenna McDiarmid, buyer at Garden Trading. ‘Our outdoor doormats are designed to remove the majority of mud or dirt from shoes. They have a textured finish to help with this. Our indoor doormats will remove any last pieces of dirt or water from shoes before entering a house.’

Lisa at The Cotswold Company agrees, ‘A doormat should be placed both outside and just inside the front door. An outdoor mat is the first line of defence. An indoor mat then helps catch any residual moisture or finer particles, protecting flooring and helping to keep your home clean.’

Why is the indoor mat more essential?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

But when pressed on which of the two is more essential, to my surprise, Lisa at The Cotswold Company chose the indoor doormat as the more important one to have in your hallway idea.

‘If you’re choosing just one, an indoor doormat is more essential but it's wise to have a bootscaper outside to deal with the worst of the debris especially in the countryside. An indoor doormat also allows you to have somewhere to stand and take your boots off if doing this outside isn't easy due to the weather or poor ground conditions, preserving both your flooring and the overall cleanliness of your home,’ she says.

Why should you opt for an outdoor mat?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

In my humble opinion, the outdoor doormat is more of an essential tool as it removes the worst of the dirt from your shoes and it’s an easy way to make your front door look more attractive. And that’s the one I have at home. Did any of the experts give me this answer? To my surprise, no – even though Charlotte from Ruggable did say it’s up to you as long as you have the right mat.

And I believe the variety in expert opinions only goes to show that Charlotte’s right and the placement of your mat just depends on what works for you and your personal preferences. Where does your doormat live?