Dunelm's new range promises to make shopping for sustainable homeware easier

While we all aspire to a stylish and welcoming home, it can be hard to know how to juggle the environmental factors that our buys bring. Buying second-hand or vintage pieces for our living room is a great place to start, but knowing where our homeware comes from and what it is made of certainly helps to make more informed choices.

What's why Dunelm (opens in new tab)have launched their Conscious Choice range. The aim is to help its customers make more thoughtful purchasing decisions and find pieces that last longer and are made from more sustainable materials.

Dunelm's Conscious Choice range

The initial range of homewares consists of over 800 products, for all areas of the home, from bathroom ideas to bedroom ideas and accessories for the kitchen and kids rooms too.

The items will have to meet a sustainability-driven criteria to be part of the Conscious Choice range, which gives customers the reassurance that their buy is a great purchase for them, and a better purchase for the planet.

Chartwell tea towels (opens in new tab), £6 for 3; Chartwell oven gloves (opens in new tab), £6, both Dunelm. (Image credit: Dunelm)

All the items in the Conscious Choice range will meet sustainability driven criteria, from the materials that are used to produce them, to the anticipated length of life you can expect to get from them. Every single one of the products are already made from at least 50% lower impact materials and almost half also offer an extended guarantee of between 5-25 years.

Some of the materials featured in the new Conscious Choice range are recycled glass, organic fabrics and responsibly sourced timber, which all have a lower environmental impact than their conventional alternatives or virgin materials. Even products like mattresses have made it into the range, helping you sleep soundly in more than one way!

Sage green bath board (opens in new tab), £10; Set of three recycled plastic plant pots (opens in new tab), £15, both Dunelm (Image credit: Dunelm)

As the Conscious Choice range continues to evolve, as better technology and increased innovation becomes more widespread, new products and categories will be added to the collection.

Nick Wilkinson, CEO of Dunelm says, 'Our Conscious Choice products are intended to give our customers more opportunities to make informed choices. Operating more sustainably is one of our key ambitions as a business and Conscious Choice range will continue to evolve as we learn more and develop more sustainable materials and production processes.‘

Blakeney cosy marl sofa bed (opens in new tab), £1599, Dunelm (Image credit: Dunelm)

And that's not all Dunelm is doing to help better our environment. Set up in September 2021, their innovative Take Back Scheme was launched to allow customers to donate unwanted textiles items from any retailer, which will then be rehomed, reused or recycled.

Check out the Conscious Choice range online at Dunelm.com (opens in new tab) or at your nearest store.