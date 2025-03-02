Do you know where your wealth corner is? Feng Shui experts say this is the place to put your sofa to welcome prosperity into your home

Putting your sofa in this specific position can supposedly help welcome wealth to your home

A bright and airy living room with the sofa in the corner next to a large houseplant.
(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)
Jump to category:
Kezia Reynolds
By
published

Have you considered the positioning of your sofa recently? In the ancient Chinese art of feng shui, the positioning of your sofa is very important if you want to welcome wealth and prosperity into your home.

There are many different places you can position your sofa for feng shui, but recently, furniture experts explained to us the importance of utilising your wealth corner. which is typically in the furthest left corner of your room from the door. According to feng shui, positioning your sofa here is said to welcome prosperity.

A green jewel-toned living room with patterned sofas.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

How to position your sofa in a wealth corner

‘According to the ancient principles of feng shui, the farthest left corner of your room represents your wealth corner and so by arranging your furniture within this space, you can bring prosperity and wealth into your home. The sofa is the centrepiece of your home, particularly in the living space and is said to play a crucial role in optimising the room's energy flow,’ explains Monika Puccio, Buying Director and interior expert at Sofa Club.

As well as the far-left corner, you can also select your south-eastern corner (which a lot of the time is the far left corner) and you should be able to see your sofa from your room’s entry point, and have a wall behind you.

'Placing the sofa where it has a clear view of the room’s entrance symbolises stability and control and allows energy to flow freely around the room. Having a solid wall behind the settee also reinforces financial stability,’ says Paulina Wojas, Interior Designer at Lovesofas.

A neutral living room with a grey modular sofa and floor-length voile curtains in white

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Next, it’s important to include accessories and colours that will welcome prosperity to your home. These items can include crystals, prints and even money plants - all things to encourage the flow of positive energy.

‘Introducing the right materials and colours can enhance the prosperity energy of your wealth corner. Green, gold, and deep purple are said to be particularly powerful, so consider these tones for cushions, throws, or sofa upholstery. Wooden furniture, such as a coffee table, helps to reinforce growth and stability, while metallic accents, such as brass or gold sofa legs reflect and amplify wealth energy,’ says Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker and Stonehouse.

Clara Cotton Velvet Square Cushion
Clara Cotton Velvet Square Cushion

Rich purple is said to welcome in wealth so why not incorporate the colour via your sofa's cushions.

Money Tree
Money Tree

Place a money tree in your living room, too, to encourage wealth and prosperity.

Heidi Solid Oak Oval Coffee Table - Natural
Heidi Solid Oak Oval Coffee Table - Natural

A wooden coffee table emphasises growth and stability.

Is your sofa already in your wealth corner? Or will you be moving it around to encourage wealth and prosperity this year.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest