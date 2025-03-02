Have you considered the positioning of your sofa recently? In the ancient Chinese art of feng shui, the positioning of your sofa is very important if you want to welcome wealth and prosperity into your home.

There are many different places you can position your sofa for feng shui , but recently, furniture experts explained to us the importance of utilising your wealth corner. which is typically in the furthest left corner of your room from the door. According to feng shui, positioning your sofa here is said to welcome prosperity.

How to position your sofa in a wealth corner

‘According to the ancient principles of feng shui, the farthest left corner of your room represents your wealth corner and so by arranging your furniture within this space, you can bring prosperity and wealth into your home. The sofa is the centrepiece of your home, particularly in the living space and is said to play a crucial role in optimising the room's energy flow,’ explains Monika Puccio, Buying Director and interior expert at Sofa Club .

As well as the far-left corner, you can also select your south-eastern corner (which a lot of the time is the far left corner) and you should be able to see your sofa from your room’s entry point, and have a wall behind you.

'Placing the sofa where it has a clear view of the room’s entrance symbolises stability and control and allows energy to flow freely around the room. Having a solid wall behind the settee also reinforces financial stability,’ says Paulina Wojas, Interior Designer at Lovesofas .

Next, it’s important to include accessories and colours that will welcome prosperity to your home. These items can include crystals, prints and even money plants - all things to encourage the flow of positive energy.

‘Introducing the right materials and colours can enhance the prosperity energy of your wealth corner. Green, gold, and deep purple are said to be particularly powerful, so consider these tones for cushions, throws, or sofa upholstery. Wooden furniture, such as a coffee table, helps to reinforce growth and stability, while metallic accents, such as brass or gold sofa legs reflect and amplify wealth energy,’ says Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker and Stonehouse .

Is your sofa already in your wealth corner? Or will you be moving it around to encourage wealth and prosperity this year.