Debenhams just made me do a double-take with this bargain designer-look outdoor sofa

It's official, Debenhams is the place to be shop garden furniture this week and I've found an incredible 6-seater outdoor corner sofa deal to prove it.

I'm no stranger to rifling through the Debenhams website in search of a bargain, reminiscing about when the department store was one of the cornerstones of the Great British high street. However, it's now what I'd have considered one of the best places to buy garden furniture, but the recent garden furniture deals stopped me in my tracks.

Not only did I find one designer-look outdoor corner sofa on sale, undercutting what I already consider a great value price for a similar style sofa at John Lewis. But I found three other versions in the Debenhams garden furniture sale that all look expensive and come in at under £1000.

Debenhams Dubai 6 Seater Outdoor Corner Sofa With Wood-Effect Tables Was £1,664, Now £952 at Debenhams This 6-seater sofa has been reduced by 43% to become one of the most affordable pieces I've seen for a designer-look corner sofa in this style. It is available in off-white and grey, but act fast as it's selling fast. John Lewis John Lewis Platform Modular 4-Seater Garden Lounging Set £1,199 at John Lewis Check Amazon This alternative is said to only seat 4, but in all other ways it is a perfect match for the Debenhams corner sofa. Of course their is the one big different that it is currently around £250 more expensive.

I'm a sucker for an elegant L-shaped outdoor sofa. I'm personally not a fan of the rattan versions that were so popular over the last few years and preferred the functionality and looks of these paired back styles with built in side tables.

It was the Debenhams outdoor sofa above that caused both me and my editor to issue audible squeals of delight, we'd seen sofas like this before, but for under £1000? This was a first.

Both of the L-shaped sofas above are made from aluminium frames and furniture covers. However, you will need to store the cushions indoors, especially in wet weather to keep them in good condition.

While I do think the Debenhams outdoor sofa above is a great deal, I understand that a £900 garden sofa is still out of reach when you're looking for budget garden ideas. However, Debenhams came up trumps with three alternatives at slightly lower prices with a similar high-end look.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OUTSUNNY 4 Seater L Shaped Aluminium Garden Furniture Set With Coffee Table Was £583, Now £388 at Debenhams This is the cheapest alternative I found with a smaller 4-seater design, but still the elegant side table and coffee table details. This colourway is more restrictive and is only available in this colour. OUTSUNNY 3 Pieces Rattan Wicker Sofa Set Patio Furniture Set With Tea Table Cushions Was £736, Now £490 at Debenhams If you can't resist a wicker sofa set then this sleek covern sofa is for you. It has a just the one side table, the other is used as extra seating. I'm honestly stunned that you can get this much stylish outdoor sofa for under £500. FurnitureboxUK Outdoor Garden Furniture - Riviera 2 Person Modular Chaise Garden Sofa Sun Lounger Was £1,304, Now £701 at Debenhams This is the closest in looks to the corner sofa above, but is better suited to a smaller garden. It is £700 and made for 2 people, and includes a smaller coffee table.

These deals won't stick around for long and if you want to upgrade your outdoor space in time for the bank holiday - it's meant to be a warm one - you better start ordering fast.