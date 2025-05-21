How to clean your front door according to Feng Shui – remove negative energy and tick off a cleaning task in one go

How often do you clean your front door? Is it something you do regularly or a job that’s never even crossed your mind? Cleaning aside, Feng Shui experts have revealed the importance of wiping down your front door if you want to encourage a positive flow of energy to your home.

If you’ve been looking for ways to improve your home’s Feng Shui , experts say your front door is one of the best places to start. It may not be an area you’ve considered before, but the best front door ideas create a stylish and welcoming entry point, and keeping a clean and well-maintained space is an important contributing factor.

But not only is a clean front door area welcoming and tidy, it also welcomes prosperity into your home according to ancient Feng Shui principles. Here’s why you should be wiping your front door down according to Feng Shui.

Why you should wipe down your front door

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice which involves arranging items in relation to the flow of energy (Chi) to create balance. This idea means there are certain ideas as to where to place a sofa or even things you should never see from your front door .

While you can't exactly move your front door around, wiping it down can remove negative energy from your main entry point. It’s actually a common Feng Shui Principle that welcomes prosperity and luck to your home.

‘Wiping down your front door with Feng Shui in mind helps to clear away stagnant or negative energy, creating space for fresh, positive energy to flow into your home. Keeping it clean and energetically clear can invite in new opportunities and better luck,’ says Alan Reid, double-glazed doors expert at Art Windows and Doors .

‘It can also make your home feel more welcoming and balanced. Many people say it helps them feel lighter, more focused and motivated after doing it, so it’s worth a try if you haven't done it already.’

How to wipe down your front door, according to Feng Shui

‘You can use a damp microfibre cloth and a solution of mild soap and warm water to gently wipe the surface of your door, removing all of the dust and dirt from the main door and surrounding frame,’ explains Lee Trethewey, interior design expert at Sustainable Furniture .

‘Pay special attention to your door handle when cleaning your front door as this is the first point of contact at the entrance of your home, a dirty door handle can block positive energy from entering your home.

‘It’s also important to remove any clutter surrounding your front door, like leaves, mail, packages and so on, to keep your entrance as clutter-free as possible.

‘Finish by wiping your door with eucalyptus oil, this is an essential oil that provides a cleansing effect and has energy-clearing properties, so it’s the perfect finishing touch for the entrance of your home.’

To maintain an influx of positive Chi into your home, Lee recommends setting aside a short period of time every week to wipe down your door and declutter your entryway. This will keep prosperity and luck heading through your door like a welcome guest.

If you’ve been needing a reason to tidy your front door, there’s no better one than this one. Will you be giving it a try?

