This surprising (and very fun) addition to your home could add up to 10% to your property value

Building an extension, modernising a kitchen, and improving your kerb appeal; these are just a couple of things we know will add value to our properties when (and indeed, if), the time comes to sell up and part ways with our current home.

But we don’t often hear about the more fun things you can include in your home that may add value to the property – which is a shame, given that, even if you’re planning to sell your home soon, it’s important to still enjoy the space as much as you possibly can!

However, while you may not have considered it before, there’s one rather exciting addition you can make to your property that might boost its value by up to 10% – and it's something you'll likely love using yourself before handing it over to any new owners.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

The fun addition that can boost your home’s value

Ever considered adding a home bar to your property, or even putting one in your garden? If you’ve ever been tempted, now may well be the time to take the plunge, as an expert has shared that a bar could actually boost your home's value by a fair bit.

Dave Sayce, founder of Compare My Move, told Tri Carragh, ‘For a larger, fitted home bar, the installation cost varies between £700 and £10,000 depending on size, materials, and accessories.’

He continued, ‘However, this investment can increase your property's value by approximately 10%, serving as both a redecoration and a valuable kitchen asset.’

(Image credit: James Merrell)

But you don’t need to make creating a home bar a pricey endeavour if you don’t want to. There are plenty of freestanding bar units you can buy from retailers such as Dunelm ( we love this option ) for under £400 – or this more rustic, homemade pick from Etsy , which is under £300. This multi-functional bar/storage unit from Wayfair is also incredibly affordable.

And while there are obviously a huge amount of brilliant garden bar ideas , you’re not limited to outdoor space when it comes to setting up a cool drinking station. A home bar can work really well in a basement, a garage, or even in a spare room in your home (as long as everyone in your household is okay with it!)

(Image credit: Future PLC / Fiona Walker-Arnott)

Popping a bar in a dining room or a kitchen that has enough space could also prove to be an excellent idea, particularly when it comes to hosting events or even smaller gatherings at home.

A fun station for drinks *and* the chance to add some value to your home? We reckon there’s no further convincing needed - grab your best cocktail glasses, your favourite tipples, and get creating!