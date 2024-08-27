How to style the minimaluxe trend in your home, according to a professional interior stylist

Trends might come and go, but get it right and you'll have a stunning look with timeless appeal

Neutral living room with wooden table and chairs
(Image credit: Atkin and Thyme)
'Minimaluxe' style emulates that hard to put your finger on expensive look. It elevates the traditional minimalist look with layers of texture, a mellow palette and curving furniture to create a calm and nurturing space.

Unlike many home decor trends this is one of those looks we predict will have serious staying power, but how do you go about incorporating this look into your living room ideas in a way that will look timeless?

Charlotte Boyd, an interiors writer and stylist with over 20 years of experience styling photoshoots, has shared 5 things to consider to ensure your interpretation of minimaluxe in your home stands the test of time. From choosing materials to curating the ideal colour palette, these are her tips for how to give a minimaluxe style home timeless appeal.

1. Find fluid forms

Putty pink living room with patterned curved armchair

(Image credit: Villa Nova)

Minimaluxe is all about creating a space that feels calm and comforting, so avoid hard lines and go instead for furniture in curving sculptural shapes. Soften a window with a gently gathered sheer curtain and incorporate arches into your design, for example, choosing a cabinet or bookcase with a bowed top.

2. Choose tactile materials

White living room with white rounded sofa and plastic coffee table

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

Layered textures, rather than pattern or colour, add interest and depth to a minimaluxe room. Place a nubby bouclé sofa with a natural wood side table and a smooth porcelain lamp. Artisanal pieces, such as clay pots, bring a sense of the imperfect, contrasting perfectly with luxe details.

The key to getting this right is to choose pieces that feel good - slubby linen drapes, soft boucle upholstering and deep-pile rugs against wooden floors and smooth stone.

3. Keep the palette natural

White sofa infront of large window with green stripe rug

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

Paint walls in comforting warm whites, taupe and plaster-pink shades and pair with neutral clotted cream-colour upholstery, adding a mix of nude and soft charcoal-toned cushions and throws for depth. Bring in warmth with natural wood and use the fresh green of houseplants as an accent.

Use the natural world as inspiration and introduce a muted green rug for a subtle hint of colour. Pattern isn't totally of the cards - try barely their stripes and subtle geometric designs.

4. Clear the clutter

Wooden wardrobe in bedroom with sloping ceiling

(Image credit: Sharps)

Less is more with this look; it’s not about getting rid of everything, but curating your scheme. Stow non-essential pieces, so the only objects on display are ones that bring you joy. For the bedroom, choose an ottoman divan and handleless built-in wardrobes; a sideboard and storage footstool in the living room.

5. Find a focal point

Beige bedroom with white uphostered bed with curved headboard

(Image credit: Next)

Invest in timeless well-made furniture and, like a piece of art, let it be the star of the show, with no adornment necessary. For example, make focal points of an oversized wraparound headboard with sculptural light, allowing minimaluxe design to shine.

Get the look

Slub cushion in beige
Woven Cotton Slub Rectangular Cushion

This texture cushion is the perfect way to instantly elevate existing furniture

White lamp with bobbles
Habitat Bobble Table Lamp

You'll have likely seen the larger version of the bobble lamp all over Instagram, but this petite variation is ideal for adding to a side table

Beige console table
Console Table

No one does curves as well as H&M home, this console table is perfect for creating a focal point in a room

Charlotte Boyd
Charlotte Boyd
Contributor

Charlotte Boyd is a freelance interiors writer and stylist, who has been creating content for some of the top interiors magazines, and brands for over 20 years. She regularly writes for ideal Home as well as producing and styling photoshoots for brands such as Villa Nova and Victoria Carpets. Charlotte is passionate about inspiring people to shop for and decorate their homes in a way that beings them joy.

