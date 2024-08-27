How to style the minimaluxe trend in your home, according to a professional interior stylist
Trends might come and go, but get it right and you'll have a stunning look with timeless appeal
'Minimaluxe' style emulates that hard to put your finger on expensive look. It elevates the traditional minimalist look with layers of texture, a mellow palette and curving furniture to create a calm and nurturing space.
Unlike many home decor trends this is one of those looks we predict will have serious staying power, but how do you go about incorporating this look into your living room ideas in a way that will look timeless?
Charlotte Boyd, an interiors writer and stylist with over 20 years of experience styling photoshoots, has shared 5 things to consider to ensure your interpretation of minimaluxe in your home stands the test of time. From choosing materials to curating the ideal colour palette, these are her tips for how to give a minimaluxe style home timeless appeal.
1. Find fluid forms
Minimaluxe is all about creating a space that feels calm and comforting, so avoid hard lines and go instead for furniture in curving sculptural shapes. Soften a window with a gently gathered sheer curtain and incorporate arches into your design, for example, choosing a cabinet or bookcase with a bowed top.
2. Choose tactile materials
Layered textures, rather than pattern or colour, add interest and depth to a minimaluxe room. Place a nubby bouclé sofa with a natural wood side table and a smooth porcelain lamp. Artisanal pieces, such as clay pots, bring a sense of the imperfect, contrasting perfectly with luxe details.
The key to getting this right is to choose pieces that feel good - slubby linen drapes, soft boucle upholstering and deep-pile rugs against wooden floors and smooth stone.
3. Keep the palette natural
Paint walls in comforting warm whites, taupe and plaster-pink shades and pair with neutral clotted cream-colour upholstery, adding a mix of nude and soft charcoal-toned cushions and throws for depth. Bring in warmth with natural wood and use the fresh green of houseplants as an accent.
Use the natural world as inspiration and introduce a muted green rug for a subtle hint of colour. Pattern isn't totally of the cards - try barely their stripes and subtle geometric designs.
4. Clear the clutter
Less is more with this look; it’s not about getting rid of everything, but curating your scheme. Stow non-essential pieces, so the only objects on display are ones that bring you joy. For the bedroom, choose an ottoman divan and handleless built-in wardrobes; a sideboard and storage footstool in the living room.
5. Find a focal point
Invest in timeless well-made furniture and, like a piece of art, let it be the star of the show, with no adornment necessary. For example, make focal points of an oversized wraparound headboard with sculptural light, allowing minimaluxe design to shine.
Charlotte Boyd is a freelance interiors writer and stylist, who has been creating content for some of the top interiors magazines, and brands for over 20 years. She regularly writes for ideal Home as well as producing and styling photoshoots for brands such as Villa Nova and Victoria Carpets. Charlotte is passionate about inspiring people to shop for and decorate their homes in a way that beings them joy.
