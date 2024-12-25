How to turn wrapping paper into bows for last-minute New Year's Eve decorations in 2 simple steps

The gap between Christmas and New Year never feels like enough time to refresh your traditional Christmas decorations in time for glitzy New Year’s Eve glamour. But now you can transform your wrapping paper into beautiful bows in time for the big night - without having to fork out for more decor.

Bows are this festive season's hottest Christmas trend, and according to a John Lewis spokesperson, this trend is expected to stay for the New Year celebrations if you're looking for a quick way to turn Christmas decorations into New Year's decor.

Ribbons are already an excellent way to make bows, but why not try wrapping paper? With a huge variety of colours and patterns, you can make gorgeous wrapping paper bows with any paper leftover from the 25th of December. Here’s how.

Why are bows trending for New Year's Eve?

First things first, why should we incorporate bows into our New Year’s Eve decor? We already know bows make an effective Christmas decoration, but being both classy and versatile, they won’t look out of place at other celebrations.

‘Moving into the new season bows can be incorporated into wider home decor, from adding colour and interest to tall cupboard doors to decorating staircases. For a seamless transition I’d look for colours and fabrics that align with your general decor or if you’re feeling crafty add trims in spring colour to give a fresh feel.’ Lisa Cherry, Lead Christmas Buyer at John Lewis .

Opt for jewel-toned wrapping paper like rich greens or burgundy to give your bows a luxury feel. Alternatively, silvers and golds will add a more traditional glitzy feel to your Hogmanay celebrations.

How to make wrapping paper bows

What you need

Wrapping paper

Tape

Scissors

1. Craft your bow

‘Cut a strip of wrapping paper, create a loop and tape/glue the ends. Squeeze the centre of the paper; attach a smaller loop of paper to make the centre of the bow. Add the bow 'tails' by cutting two strips (you can cut two triangles at the end of the strips if you want to),’ explains Eve Cale, founder of Giftwrapped by Eve.

Use tape to attach the parts of your bow. Sellotape works well, but you could also use double-sided tape for a sleeker finish. The method also allows you to create a bow size of your choice - simply apply this step to your preferred size of paper.

2. Add the finishing touches

‘I create paper curls from offcuts of wrapping paper by cutting paper strips and using scissors to curl them,’ says Eve. Paper curls can be added to the bow for added texture and volume.

You could also make multiple paper bows to create a garland for your mantlepiece or staircase. I’d recommend making a few huge bows to act as a showstopper in your home.

Shop wrapping paper

If you'd don't have any leftover wrapping paper, post Christmas day is the best time to shopper cracker deals ready for the New Year and beyond.

2m Any Occasion Wrapping Paper Roll - Dark Geometric Design £3.09 at Hallmark This rich blue and gold has an Art Deco feel which is perfect for any Gatsby-esque parties. Apres Brights Set of 3, 3m Christmas Wrapping Paper £8 at Next Pink has been a huge trend the Christmas so why not carry the trend into 2025 with this funky paper? Bright Stem Recyclable Christmas Wrapping Paper £9.99 at Amazon Retro-themed paper can also be an effective choice, adding some much needed nostalgia to your space.

‘It's a great way of using up odds and ends of wrapping paper and avoiding the expense/waste of buying new bows,’ Eve concludes.

Using wrapping paper, means nothing goes to waste and you can create beautiful New Year decor at a low cost - will you be giving it a try?