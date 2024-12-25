How to turn wrapping paper into bows for last-minute New Year's Eve decorations in 2 simple steps
Don't let your wrapping paper go to waste this year - make these beautiful bows instead
The gap between Christmas and New Year never feels like enough time to refresh your traditional Christmas decorations in time for glitzy New Year’s Eve glamour. But now you can transform your wrapping paper into beautiful bows in time for the big night - without having to fork out for more decor.
Bows are this festive season's hottest Christmas trend, and according to a John Lewis spokesperson, this trend is expected to stay for the New Year celebrations if you're looking for a quick way to turn Christmas decorations into New Year's decor.
Ribbons are already an excellent way to make bows, but why not try wrapping paper? With a huge variety of colours and patterns, you can make gorgeous wrapping paper bows with any paper leftover from the 25th of December. Here’s how.
Why are bows trending for New Year's Eve?
First things first, why should we incorporate bows into our New Year’s Eve decor? We already know bows make an effective Christmas decoration, but being both classy and versatile, they won’t look out of place at other celebrations.
‘Moving into the new season bows can be incorporated into wider home decor, from adding colour and interest to tall cupboard doors to decorating staircases. For a seamless transition I’d look for colours and fabrics that align with your general decor or if you’re feeling crafty add trims in spring colour to give a fresh feel.’ Lisa Cherry, Lead Christmas Buyer at John Lewis.
Opt for jewel-toned wrapping paper like rich greens or burgundy to give your bows a luxury feel. Alternatively, silvers and golds will add a more traditional glitzy feel to your Hogmanay celebrations.
How to make wrapping paper bows
What you need
- Wrapping paper
- Tape
- Scissors
1. Craft your bow
‘Cut a strip of wrapping paper, create a loop and tape/glue the ends. Squeeze the centre of the paper; attach a smaller loop of paper to make the centre of the bow. Add the bow 'tails' by cutting two strips (you can cut two triangles at the end of the strips if you want to),’ explains Eve Cale, founder of Giftwrapped by Eve.
Use tape to attach the parts of your bow. Sellotape works well, but you could also use double-sided tape for a sleeker finish. The method also allows you to create a bow size of your choice - simply apply this step to your preferred size of paper.
2. Add the finishing touches
‘I create paper curls from offcuts of wrapping paper by cutting paper strips and using scissors to curl them,’ says Eve. Paper curls can be added to the bow for added texture and volume.
You could also make multiple paper bows to create a garland for your mantlepiece or staircase. I’d recommend making a few huge bows to act as a showstopper in your home.
Shop wrapping paper
If you'd don't have any leftover wrapping paper, post Christmas day is the best time to shopper cracker deals ready for the New Year and beyond.
This rich blue and gold has an Art Deco feel which is perfect for any Gatsby-esque parties.
Pink has been a huge trend the Christmas so why not carry the trend into 2025 with this funky paper?
‘It's a great way of using up odds and ends of wrapping paper and avoiding the expense/waste of buying new bows,’ Eve concludes.
Using wrapping paper, means nothing goes to waste and you can create beautiful New Year decor at a low cost - will you be giving it a try?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to get rid of emotional clutter in the home - free yourself from the things keeping you stuck in the past
Emotional clutter is the hardest to clear out, but we have some advice from the experts on how to tackle it
By Vanessa Richmond
-
How to soften bedding – 5 methods experts use to maintain super soft duvet covers and pillowcases
Wave goodbye to scratchy, cardboard bed sheets.
By Amy Hodge
-
The ‘Didn’t Know’ decluttering method is one of the easiest and quickest ways to streamline your home
Dreaming of a minimalist home? Try this simple decluttering technique and you’ll be well on your way…
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to transition your Christmas decor for New Year’s – 7 ways to quickly swap and repurpose your festive decor
Welcome the New Year with ease and no stress
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to use a metallic scheme this festive season, according to an interior design expert
Metallic finishes are trending, but if you get the styling right this look could become a holiday season staple
By Charlotte Boyd
-
This is the most popular sofa bed of 2024 – the design you couldn’t get enough of this year is currently on sale
The clicks are in and this is by far everyone’s favourite sofa bed of 2024
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to get rid of Christmas lights - everything you need to know about safely recycling old fairy lights
Step away from the bin, there is another destination for your lights
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 design tips to steal from Finland, the happiest country in the world - interior design tricks to beat the winter blues
Up the cosy factor of your home with these Nordic design secrets
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Prue Leith’s stunning Christmas wreath demonstrates how one surprisingly festive bloom can add a touch of elegance to your door
Hydrangeas are the festive showstopper you're missing from your wreath
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Chef Jamie Oliver shares his home truths - including the one thing his Christmas would never be without
Everyone will be home for Christmas at the Oliver household!
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Is green out for 2025? Absolutely not, and these are the 3 shades to pay attention to
Green's revival will continue long into 2025
By Kezia Reynolds