Christmas decor trends 2024 – the 5 new styles set to define this year’s festivities
The festive season is just around the corner – and these are the hottest Christmas themes to deck your home with
Christmas is just around the corner, with only a handful of weeks left to go before the festivities truly begin, so it’s about time to start thinking about how you’ll decorate your home this holiday season. But if you’re feeling a little stuck for inspiration, don’t worry – we’ve got your back with our round-up of the hottest Christmas decor trends for 2024.
It’s not just Christmas tree trends that change yearly. Every Christmas, there are a few new themes and styles that emerge, defining the festive season ahead, and this year is no exception.
From the most in-demand Christmas colour scheme to the motif we’re seeing everywhere this season (and are sure to see a lot more of), we’ve covered all the bases. We can hardly wait for December!
1. Get cosy with cottagecore
A more rustic approach to Christmas decorating is being favoured this year. And with cosy decor’s extreme rise in popularity this cosy season, this love of cosiness is set to carry over to Christmas – and what do you get by pairing rustic decor and cosiness? Cottagecore!
‘We anticipate “cottagecore Christmas” to be the most popular aesthetic this festive season,’ says David Sumner, sales manager at Christmas Tree World. ‘This rustic and cosy trend has gained popularity on social media with over 1.8 million TikTok posts and features natural textures, earthy tones, and vintage elegance, keeping your home visually warm during the cold months.’
‘We recommend incorporating natural DIY elements into your decorations like dried orange slices and pinecones,' advises David. 'We also recommend pairing these with soft-toned LED Christmas lights.’
2. Go XXL this Christmas
Christmas has never been bigger than this year. Quite literally! Everything from baubles to bows is going oversized – it’s perfect for creating a real statement and a conversation starter.
‘For those who want to go “all out”, festive maximalism will also have its place this year,' says David from Christmas Tree World. 'This trend encourages a bold approach to decorating with vibrant colours and oversized ornaments. Large baubles, candy canes, and an abundance of decorative elements will take centre stage.'
And speaking of candy canes, we haven’t been able to stop thinking about these oversized Christmas decorations we spotted at the Next Christmas press show. Now we’re just patiently awaiting their drop.
But in the meantime, we will be stocking up on the oversized M&S bows. ‘If you’re adding bows to an established bauble set, I suggest thinking about the colours that would work best with what you already have – pick out two or three colours from your collection and look for bows in these colours,’ says Samantha Picard, founder of Tablescapeluvr, who’s partnered with Balsam Hill this Christmas.
‘For those looking to deck the whole tree (or more!) out in bow, the trick to making the maximal trend cohesive is to follow a tonal scheme, adding layers and textures. Jewelled tones are perfect for maximal bow decoration, elevating what could teeter on chaotic mess, to a beautiful, harmonious chaos.’
For £10 a pack, these super-sized Christmas baubles are a bargain. And a stylish one at that! That's why Dunelm is one of the best places where to buy Christmas decorations.
Last year, the M&S oversized bow sold out multiple times. And this year, it's already a bestseller so better be quick to snap yours up. And even though it's called a door bow, it can be used for anything from your fireplace decor to the tree.
3. Think pink
If you’re looking for the Christmas colour of the moment then definitely go for pink. This year, it’s all about pink – from the best artificial Christmas trees being covered in this sweet shade to Christmas ornaments serving everything from blush to fuchsia.
‘Pink is expected to be the most popular colour of festive decor this Christmas, leading the way with over 62k Google searches in the past 12 months,' says David. 'This modern, playful twist on holiday decorating embraces soft blush tones and rose gold accents, providing a chic alternative to the traditional red and green hues we see every year.'
It's all about bows still - a trend that started last year. And of course, pink and bows go perfectly together - especially when they look as pretty as these Anthropologie ones.
Christmas disco is still very much en vogue this season! So why not decorate your living room or even the kitchen with a pink mirrored ball like this one from George Home?
4. Include adorable shrooms
Last year, it was all about the toadstool trend. But this year, all mushrooms are proving to be the stars of the festive season, despite being a traditionally autumnal motif. We’d say it ties into the cottagecore look a little bit - but you can go in whichever direction with shrooms. From glittery glam like these decorations from M&S to a woodland fairytale theme.
‘Mushrooms are proving popular,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography & film at Cox & Cox. ‘We love introducing them subtly via a simple string light or soft ribbon that can be used throughout the year.’
As already mentioned, these glamorous M&S mushrooms with glitter tops are at the top of our wish list - for obvious reasons, we think.
As Danielle pointed out, Cox & Cox loves its glass mushroom string light design. And we're fully on board with this elevated take on the shroomy, woodland theme.
5. Nostalgic retro
Similarly to the cottagecore style being a very feel-good theme – and who doesn’t want to feel all good and warm inside during Christmas? – so is the nostalgic retro trend, just in a slightly different way. This is all about going back to your childhood or even further back if you weren’t around in the 70s – this decade is a major reference in home decor trends right now so it’s no surprise it’s carried over into the Christmas decor space, too.
‘There’s certainly an element of nostalgia attached to our choices this year. We’re enjoying a return to fun Christmases of our childhood with the whimsical simplicity of the paper decorations and the joyful glow of coloured lights. We are seeing a lot of vintage style bulbs,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.
‘Cinnamon, blush and burnt orange are enjoying a surge in popularity, and we are seeing a lot of love for amber-toned lighting which again reflects the 70s influence. These colours team really well with cream and white for a look that’s sophisticated, but still cosy.’
So now all that’s left is to decide on the trend (or trends) that suits your style the most and get decorating. Just don’t forget to be merry and have fun!
