How to use a metallic scheme this festive season, according to an interior design expert

Metallic finishes are a guaranteed way to uplift your space with a sense of modern sophistication, so it’s no wonder that gold, silver and brass accents are the latest home decor trend. While metallic surfaces are hardy and durable, they don’t have to feel austere. Paired with soft neutral tones, warm lighting fixtures, and different textures, you can achieve a soft and enticing look that adds character to your home – even at Christmastime.

With the holiday season in full swing, incorporating precious metals into your decorative displays will instantly give you the comforting, festive feel that we all desire at this time of year. Simple touches, like mirrored decorations and a textured metal tree skirt, will bounce the light around your space, creating a magical atmosphere.

To help you curate your own festive metallic scheme, we’ve asked interior stylist Charlotte Boyd to share her top tips.

Incorporate greenery

(Image credit: Ivyline)

Festive foliage helps to ground a metallic scheme. Weave foraged branches of spruce, eucalyptus and ivy amongst baubles and lanterns on a mantlepiece; or use glittery gold and silver ribbons to tie bunches of fir to the banister and decorate with shining stars to add winter magic to your hallway.

Play with neutrals

(Image credit: Cox&Cox)

A neutral backdrop keeps gold, silver and brass decorations looking calm and sophisticated. Soft taupe hues and matt creams on both the walls and upholstery let the metallic finishes shine.

If you want depth, choose darker neutrals such as rich chocolate browns or deep olive green, both great choices for rooms that you use in the evening as they’ll look fabulous when lit with glowing candles or twinkling fairy lights.

Layer up texture

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Contrast different metallic finishes, from soft brushed brass, to hammered copper and silver glitter-encrusted baubles and decorations; they will all catch and reflect the light differently creating a layered look.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Add to this nubby boucle upholstery, slubby linen napkins and chunky wool rugs to create a room that excites all the senses.

Mix your styles

(Image credit: Nkuku)

Display perfectly tarnished vintage baubles in a sleek contemporary brushed brass bowl; contrasting old and new, perfect and imperfect is how you add depth and interest to a scheme, preventing it feeling one-dimensional.

For a softer festive look, try frosty white flower and berry decorations together with vintage lighting, and pair with limed wood cabinetry and linen soft furnishings.

Get the look

Stainless Steel Bowl £55 at John Lewis The walnut base of this Robert Welch design is detachable, so you can keep adjust it easily to create the perfect display or centrepiece. Glass Christmas Tree £39 at Dunelm This festive piece is available in metallic silver, gold, blue and green, so you can mix and match with the rest of your decor. Pebble Mirror £45 at Very A metal edged mirror will add sparkle by itself, but also help reflect metallics around the room.