How to use pattern and colour in your home like the Scandis – it turns out they love them too, they just do it differently

The Scandinavians are the leading forces in all things design and interiors which is why the rest of the world looks up to their immaculate style and taste. But even though they are renowned for their love of minimalism and neutral shades, it turns out the Scandis are partial to pattern and colour, too. But there is a particular way to use patterns and colours in interiors like the Scandinavians.

Don’t get us wrong, Scandinavians do love their minimalism, light and airy interiors and natural materials above all. But that doesn’t stop them from indulging in some more vibrant kitchen or living room colour schemes, as long as the colours and patterns used don’t get in the way of the desired harmonious look.

From Scandi living room ideas to kitchen and bedrooms, you can inject some pastel shades, geometric patterns and bold colourful accents, just like the Scandis do. ‘The key is to create a balanced, inviting space where pattern and colour enhance the natural, calming atmosphere,’ says Sandra Willund, creative director of Swedish wallpaper brand, Sandberg.

The end goal is to ultimately counterbalance the long, dark winters by creating homes that are light, airy and connected to nature. ‘Historically, Scandinavians embraced both pattern and colour,’ says Annica Wallin, executive creative director of Swedish wall art company, Desenio. ‘However their focus on natural light and neutral palettes has developed as a response to long winters. Bright patterns and colours were originally used to counterbalance darker months but are now applied in moderation to give a feeling of lightness.’ And this is how they do just that – and how you can achieve the same look.

1. Use patterns in small doses

The way to use patterns like the Scandis is by exercising restraint when doing so. Incorporate prints through soft furnishings and smaller home accessories to avoid overwhelming the space.

‘Instead of overwhelming a space, patterns are typically found in small accents like textiles – rugs, cushions, throws,’ says Paulina Lundstrom, CEO of Swedish rug brand, Pappelina. ‘In Scandinavian homes, the goal is to keep spaces light, functional, and calm. They tend to layer patterns in a way that enhances the room’s natural light and openness without feeling busy or cluttered.’

2. Go for geometric motifs

The type of pattern used is also important in Scandi decorating. And as the area is well known for their love of function and order, it’s also reflected in their choice of geometric motifs. But geometry is also often seen in nature which is another important reference point for the Scandinavians.

‘Simple and symmetrical geometric patterns and designs like stripes, grids, or circles are popular, reflecting Scandinavian design’s emphasis on order and functionality. These are often seen in rugs, pillow covers, or blankets,' Paulina at Pappelina says.

3. Start with a neutral base

While colours and pattern have a place in Scandinavian homes, they are always included on top of a neutral base of walls, flooring and large pieces of furniture. That’s because everything goes with neutrals and it acts as a balancing force for the rest of the space. Then, you can build and layer your colours and patterns on top of that.

‘To incorporate pattern and colour in the Scandinavian style, start with a neutral base – soft whites, beiges, or greys,’ Sandra at Sandberg says.

Rikke Blaeside, design and range manager at Danish furniture and homeware brand, JYSK, continues, ‘The minimalist feel of Danish style interiors creates the perfect canvas to build upon, meaning that you can revamp a room in a sustainable way by switching out and reusing finishing touches around the home, rather than undertaking a full decorative overhaul. This simple, no-clutter approach to interior design is what makes both hygge and Danish styles perfect for many.’

4. Keep balance in mind for a light feel

At the end of the days, Scandinavians are all about harmonious, balanced interiors. So if you do include a piece in a bold colour, it should be surrounded by space and neutral shades.

‘Always keep balance in mind. Scandinavian homes avoid visual clutter, so if you introduce a bold pattern or vibrant colour, offset it with plenty of neutral space,’ Paulina at Pappelina says.

Annica at Desenio continues, ‘Scandinavians often style clean rooms with organic shapes, tactile objects, and textured fabrics, as well as statement art pieces. These choices reflect their connection to nature and desire for calm, balanced interiors.’

5. Introduce feel-good colours

Scandis put a lot of importance on feeling calm, cosy and just good in general in their homes which is again influenced by the absence of light for a large portion of the year in this part of the world. So the choice of colours they incorporate is based on what makes each person happy.

‘There are no wrong or right colours – it’s not about which colour you use exactly, but how you use it,’ says Catharina Björkman, Scandi interiors expert at Swedish wood burning stove brand, Contura. ‘Ultimately, the colours used - from the mildest taupe to the deepest blue - should come together to offer respite for both body and mind from the outside world and allow you to connect with yourself, other household members, pets or even treasured items in your home. There is no need to be afraid of incorporating splashes of bright colour and pops of vibrant pattern into your interiors too, just do so consciously to ensure it doesn’t create a stressful or over-stimulating environment.’

6. Choose nature-inspired prints

Apart from geometric motifs, another common type of pattern used in Scandinavian homes is nature-inspired. As we’ve already mentioned, the Scandis place a lot of importance on their connection to mother nature.

‘Scandinavian design is more than just neat and necessary,’ says Bo Hellberg, CMO at Swedish brand, String Furniture. ‘Equally essential as pure function is beauty that draws inspiration from Nordic nature. A feeling of quiet elegance, no matter the object, material or pattern.’

Sandra at Sandberg adds, ‘Scandinavians are drawn to patterns that reflect the natural world, such as florals, leaves, and organic shapes. These patterns bring a sense of the outdoors into the home, which is important in a region where people spend much of the year indoors due to the long winters.’

7. Inject colour through wall art

While textiles and soft furnishings, along with other small decorative objects are where you’d usually see colour and pattern in a Scandinavian home, one other major source is wall art.

‘The use of gallery walls is a popular way to bring colour and pattern into an otherwise minimal home. A key interior trend right now is to use a statement colour, such as a deep red or electric blue in small but striking ways through a space. Gallery walls that incorporate a particular colour scheme is a stylish way to bring interest to a home with neutral walls,’ Annica at Desenio says.

Get the look

So now that you know how the Scandis do pattern and colour, you can mimic their holistic and balanced approach of these worldly tastemakers.