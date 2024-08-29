Scandinavian living room ideas – 8 ways to nail the Scandis’ signature minimalist yet cosy style in your lounge

Scandinavian style is one of the most popular aesthetics in interior design, and one that most of us aspire to. Scandinavian countries - Denmark, Sweden and Norway - are the epicentre of excellent design which effortlessly carries over to the Scandis’ homes. But it’s the Scandinavian living room ideas where the signature style really shines.

The Scandi style is a movement, edging on a philosophy which has been a favoured home decor trend for the past few years – and yet, it shows no signs of slowing down. Google reports that the term ‘Scandinavian design living room’ has seen a more than 5000% increase in searches just in the last month.

‘A Scandinavian living room is characterised by its minimalist design, functionality, and emphasis on natural light,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘They are popular because they offer a perfect blend of simplicity, comfort, and elegance. This style promotes a clutter-free environment that feels calm and inviting, making it ideal for modern living. The emphasis on natural materials and light also makes these spaces feel more connected to nature, enhancing overall wellbeing.’

So if you too are looking to inject some Nordic charm into your lounge, we have put together the eight most essential living room ideas to include to get the look just right.

1. Incorporate live greenery

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Biophilic design ideas of bringing the outside in have been gaining in popularity ever since the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns. But the Scandinavians have been way ahead of the curve, incorporating greenery and references to nature throughout their interiors is one of the main principles of their style.

‘Scandi design’s use of plant life also aligns with the trend of biophilic design, which recognises the importance of a connection to nature in our homes,’ says Kate Palmer, creative director at The Painted Furniture Company.

Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi, adds, ‘Plants and greenery can also add colour and interest to a Scandi space as well as playing on the connection to nature and the great outdoors.’

2. Opt for a neutral colour scheme

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

Scandi decorating ideas favour a neutral colour palette for a calming and minimalist look.

‘Neutral colours work best as a base for Scandi-style living rooms, such as shades of white, grey and beige. These colours create a bright and airy atmosphere, reflecting the natural light typical of Scandinavian interiors,’ Kate says.

But as Kate mentions, you can use a neutral living room colour scheme as a base for your lounge and add pops of other hues through accessories. But even then keep to more muted shades, whether that’s earthy tones or pastels.

‘Warmth can be added with considered use of accent shades. Earthy tones align really well with the ethos, as well as muted pastels which add soft pops of colour. A good rule is to keep your colour palette light, bright and paired back,’ Lucy says.

3. Add decor made from natural materials

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara J Emslie)

It’s not just plants and greenery that are used in Scandinavian interiors for a connection with the natural world. Natural materials are favoured throughout, whether that’s textiles, wood or even ceramics. And you can really tap into this through your decorative accessories, whether that’s some handmade pottery or wicker baskets.

‘The Scandinavian design look has a great appreciation for craftsmanship and natural beauty so I would recommend simple accessories such as vases, bowls, and candle holders made from ceramic, glass, or stoneware. These materials add subtle elegance and texture to the room without overpowering the simplicity of the design,’ Kate says.

Lucy continues, ‘Scandi styling has a big focus on decluttering and minimal interiors. With this in mind keep accessories, artwork and lighting simple and stripped back. Look for accessories in natural materials such as woven baskets.’

4. Go for light wood

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

As already mentioned, wood as a material is very much a go-to in Scandi living rooms. But in keeping with the endeavour to keep the space as airy and bright as possible, the Nordic style prefers lighter types of wood, both when it comes to furniture and living room flooring ideas.

‘Light woods, such as pine, beech, and oak, are a big part of the Scandi look. Choose wooden furniture and flooring to create a natural and minimalist feel to a space,’ Lucy says.

Kate agrees, ‘Light wood flooring helps to maintain the bright airy atmosphere characterised by Scandinavian interiors.’

5. Choose furniture with clean lines

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

As well as considering the right type of wood your living room furniture is made from, you should pay attention to the shapes of your pieces as Scandinavian furniture is characteristic for its simplistic design and clean lines.

‘Furniture in a Scandi living room tends to have clean lines, simple shapes and functional designs. Pieces such as coffee tables, side tables, shelving units, and media consoles are often simple in design and avoid ornate detailing. Multi-functional furniture such as storage ottomans are also popular, sitting well with the Scandi design values of practicality as well as beauty,’ Kate says.

Mid-century living room furniture also sits well in a Scandinavian scheme. ‘Mid-century modern style furniture works particularly well within this design scheme as it mirrors lots of the Scandi design cues,’ Lucy explains.

6. Maximise natural light

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Plenty of natural light is central to Scandinavian living rooms. So if you want to recreate the look, it’s important to prioritise this, too. You can do this both big and small. If you are renovating, then install large windows. Otherwise, hang semi-sheer curtains that allow maximum light flooding in.

‘Lighting should be a key consideration when pulling together a Scand-inspired living room. Keep window dressings light and bright with sheer fabrics letting as much daylight in as possible,’ Lucy says.

7. Layer textiles for a cosy feel

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Scandinavian lounge design is largely known for its minimalist, modern living room ideas. But that alone would suggest that Scandi living rooms can be cold and inviting. But the opposite is true.

‘Central to the style, is also the concept of hygge, which refers to creating a warm, cosy atmosphere, perfect for a living room where people can unwind from daily stresses,’ Kate explains.

And one of the easiest ways to tap into the cosy living room element is by incorporating and layering soft, textured textiles – from rugs to cushions and throws.

‘Scandi might be known for being minimal and functional but that doesn’t mean it can’t be cosy too. Think thick blankets, throws, faux fur cushions, knitted pouffes and other chunky and warming accessories. These will soften the wooden furniture and make you want to retreat into a hygge-inspired space,’ Lucy says.

8. Create an open, airy layout

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

In Scandinavian living rooms, it’s not just about what furniture you have. But also about how you arrange it as the Scandinavians are all about keeping their space uncluttered, open and airy.

‘A Scandi look is open and uncluttered so I would recommend arranging furniture to create an open, flowing layout that promotes ease of movement and interaction. The layout of a Scandi living room is just as important as the individual pieces and an open, airy layout enhances the feeling of space, allowing natural light to permeate the room. This contributes to the overall sense of calm and order,’ Kate advises.

Get the Scandi look

Nyborg Berber-Style Fringed Wool Rug From £153 at La Redoute Berber-style rugs are design classics. And if Scandinavian style loves something it would be timelessness. Another benefit of this simple yet impactful design is its 100% natural wool composition that will surely feel cosy on the feet. A simple jute rug would work just as well though. Habitat Faro Woven Paper Rope and Oak Accent Chair £160 at Argos Apart from cosy sofas, the Scandis are very fond of a stylish accent or lounge chair, often draped with cosy throws and decorated with cushions. We love this pared-back style from Habitat made from light oak wood. And for £160, we think that's a reasonable price. Ferm Living Grand Cushion Rose Rust £55 at Heal's If ever in doubt, invest in the brands that Scandinavians themselves love and shop. HAY and Marimekko are two such examples. And Ferm Living is another. This cushion design from the brand is also the perfect example of how you can inject a hint of colour into a Scandinavian design scheme. Nina Campbell Velero Rattan Pendant Light £140 at Next Rattan is the perfect natural material to incorporate into a Scandinavian living room, whether that's through storage baskets or, in this case, a pendant light. We especially love the curved, organic shape of this style from Next. Onega Washed Linen Single Curtain with Concealed Tabs £38.50 at La Redoute Natural materials all the way! Even when it comes to window dressings. And to maximise the source of natural light, go for a semi-sheer design like this La Redoute curtain, made with washed linen in an ecru colourway. Wade Logan Cecilie Boho Sideboard Cabinet £189.99 at Wayfair This sideboard is the perfect example of Scandinavian-style furniture. Clean lines, light wood effect and simple design. And all of that for an impressive price of £190. That's a bargain if you ask us!

Are you feeling ready to cosy up hygge style yet? We sure are and we can see exactly why this cosy and wholesome yet timeless and simple aesthetic is so sought-after.