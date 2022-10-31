IKEA’s new collection is full of natural materials – and this stunning rattan headboard is a *steal*
This on trend piece won't be around for long...
If you love adorning your home with tons of natural materials and textures, you’re going to love IKEA’s brand new collection, TOLKNING, which is focused on creating products that are exactly that.
The brand new range features both decorative and practical products for every room of your home, and one especially chic bedroom addition. And – as you’d expect – there are some utter bargains hidden in there too.
Before you start shopping, here are some of our favourite pieces which we'd really advise picking up if you want to bag a bargain…
IKEA’S TOLKNING range
Arguably one of our favourite pieces is the handmade rattan headboard (opens in new tab), which has an elegant criss-cross pattern, and is on sale for just £60.
This is one of the most affordable prices the Ideal Home team have ever seen for a rattan headboard – with many equivalent headboards from other brands going for £200+.
Another stand-out is the rattan room divider, £99 (opens in new tab), which would be super helpful for those looking to create a dressing room area in their bedroom or spare room. It would also work brilliantly for studio flats, where private space is at a minimum, or where you might be looking to create some separation between areas.
We also love the storage bench, £125 (opens in new tab), which could easily be placed at the foot of your bed or in a hallway, and is the perfect place for placing things like shoes, spare bedding, or other items that don't necessarily have a place.
If you consider yourself to be an expert plant parent (or should we say, proficient), there are also plenty of other tempting items; including a jute hanging basket, £10 (opens in new tab), for all of your much-loved house plants, and a plant stand, £45, (opens in new tab) if you want to make a statement with your indoor foliage.
The full TOLKNING collection is available online (opens in new tab) and in IKEA stores right now, so be quick if you want to snap up some of these uber-affordable pieces.
One of the best things about rattan furniture is that it will go brilliantly with either a modern or more traditional decor scheme, so you don't need to worry about finding something that will work inside your home. And if you're looking ahead to the spring (we certainly are!), there are also some great outdoor rattan garden furniture pieces out there too.
The natural fibres used to make the pieces in this stylish range have all been woven by hand, so you can guarantee that they’ll bring a sense of character to your home.
