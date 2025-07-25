IKEA latest homeware collection is made from all-natural materials, and is filled with cult buys in the making
Those lampshades are going to be a bestseller...
IKEA have quietly launched 18 new handmade products made from all-natural materials, and I just know some of them are destined to be bestsellers.
While you may know the Swedish furniture giant for its easy flatpacks that become some of the coolest DIY IKEA hacks, this latest collection requires no assembly, nor will you want to change it.
Handcrafted by artisans across Asia, MÄVINN is a sustainable, unique collection of homeware, with some products made out of a banana tree.
MÄVINN was curated by artists in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Jordan and Thailand. Made from natural materials, the collection was created to highlight traditional craftsmanship and combine cultural heritage with contemporary design.
This is something the collection does well. The collection is packed with bold colours and patterns, but everything works together coherently, and I am a huge fan of the use of woven materials, especially as we’ve seen rattan and other natural materials be a huge part of this year’s home decor trends.
My top pick is easily the MÄVINN lampshade (£19), which has embraced the natural elements of this year’s lighting trends. Made from banana fibres, the handwoven material has a warm, light colour, which will create a cosy glow when lit. Each one is totally unique due to colour variations in the banana fibres, and no pattern is the same as they are handmade.
It was made by Ramesh Flowers, a social business in India which provides jobs for rural women by making sustainable products from organic waste.
I'm a little obsessed with these quirky wall decorations. Made from banana fibres, black cotton and a weaving technique that has been passed down through generations. They're easy to hang on the wall, too, so why not add to your gallery wall.
I stand by the fact cushions are the easiest way to inject colour into a space, and this cover will really make your sofa pop. It was made by creatives at the Jordan River Foundation, who provides long-term livelihood for female artisans as well as Syrian refugees.
This is the first drop of the IKEA MÄVINN collection, with another to follow in January 2026. Following this, IKEA plans to drop new MÄVINN products every six months.
I think IKEA is onto a winner with the MÄVINN collection. It’s fun, colourful and most importantly sustainable. But with many of the products limited edition, I expect it will sell out fast. So, if you found you have missed out, here are a few more natural products to get your hands on.
What do you think of using bananas to make homeware? Do you think it’s innovative or totally bananas?
