IKEA have quietly launched 18 new handmade products made from all-natural materials, and I just know some of them are destined to be bestsellers.

While you may know the Swedish furniture giant for its easy flatpacks that become some of the coolest DIY IKEA hacks , this latest collection requires no assembly, nor will you want to change it.

Handcrafted by artisans across Asia, MÄVINN is a sustainable, unique collection of homeware, with some products made out of a banana tree.

(Image credit: IKEA)

MÄVINN was curated by artists in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Jordan and Thailand. Made from natural materials, the collection was created to highlight traditional craftsmanship and combine cultural heritage with contemporary design.

This is something the collection does well. The collection is packed with bold colours and patterns, but everything works together coherently, and I am a huge fan of the use of woven materials, especially as we’ve seen rattan and other natural materials be a huge part of this year’s home decor trends .

My top pick is easily the MÄVINN lampshade (£19), which has embraced the natural elements of this year’s lighting trends . Made from banana fibres, the handwoven material has a warm, light colour, which will create a cosy glow when lit. Each one is totally unique due to colour variations in the banana fibres, and no pattern is the same as they are handmade.

It was made by Ramesh Flowers, a social business in India which provides jobs for rural women by making sustainable products from organic waste.

IKEA MÄVINN Lamp Shade - Banana Fibre/handmade 35 Cm £19 at IKEA I've been a huge fan of woven lamphsades for a long time now. I love the warm cosy glow they create that really makes a house feel like home. IKEA MÄVINN Table-Runner - Off-White/green Stripe 35x130 Cm £15 at IKEA Give your dinner parties a boho chic vibe this summer with this lovely table runner. Made from cotton is has beautiful hand-embroidered pops of pink and green. IKEA MÄVINN Plate - Green 24 Cm £15 at IKEA I was thrilled to see crockery included in the range, espeically in this stunning colourway. Lightweight, durable and dishwasher-safe, it's robust as it is pretty. IKEA MÄVINN Wall Decoration, Set of 2 - Banana Fibre Handmade £13 at IKEA I'm a little obsessed with these quirky wall decorations. Made from banana fibres, black cotton and a weaving technique that has been passed down through generations. They're easy to hang on the wall, too, so why not add to your gallery wall. IKEA MÄVINN Cushion Cover - Dark Blue Multicolour/floral Pattern 50x50 Cm £19 at IKEA I stand by the fact cushions are the easiest way to inject colour into a space, and this cover will really make your sofa pop. It was made by creatives at the Jordan River Foundation, who provides long-term livelihood for female artisans as well as Syrian refugees. IKEA MÄVINN Plant Pot Hanger - White/handmade £5 at IKEA Dress up your plants in white macramé, and maximise your storage space. Not only is this plant pot hanger beautiful and hand made, it utilises your verticle space so you can fit even more houseplants in your home.

This is the first drop of the IKEA MÄVINN collection, with another to follow in January 2026. Following this, IKEA plans to drop new MÄVINN products every six months.

I think IKEA is onto a winner with the MÄVINN collection. It’s fun, colourful and most importantly sustainable. But with many of the products limited edition, I expect it will sell out fast. So, if you found you have missed out, here are a few more natural products to get your hands on.

Pooky Lighting Harlequin Pendant in Natural, Black and White £94 at Pooky Handwoven in jute material, this pendant lampshade is jaw-droppingly pretty. It's neutral yet the pop of black makes a fun addition. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Formia Woven-Dyed Cotton Tablecloth £ 54.99 at La Redoute This cotton tablecloth is great for adding a pop of colour to your dining table. I love the mix of different colours, while the cotton is soft and easy to care for. John Lewis John Lewis Kitchen Art 'pomegranate' Hand Painted Wall Art, 30 X 30cm, Pink £25 at John Lewis This print has hand-painted details for added depth. And such an affordible price, it's a great starting point to introduce art to your home.

What do you think of using bananas to make homeware? Do you think it’s innovative or totally bananas?