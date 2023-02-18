IKEA’s new collection is inspired by what we're searching for in our homes in 2023
After the last few years, we all need a bit more of *this*...
It’s hard to argue that it’s been an overwhelming few years for almost everyone, with the Covid-19 pandemic, political uncertainty, and the rising cost of living leaving all of us feeling frazzled, and keen for any moments of peace we can find.
And IKEA, with their new collection, are looking to help us do just that. The Swedish brand has just announced their SS23 ‘transitions’, or collections, as we slowly emerge from a long winter into a brighter spring.
One of those collections is their ‘Simple Serenity’ range, which aims to help us create a calm, relaxed space at home – be it in our bedroom ideas or living room ideas – with just a few simple, sustainable tweaks. So how can the Simple Serenity collection help us achieve this feeling of zen?
IKEA’s 'Simple Serenity' collection
IKEA recently released their ninth ‘Life at Home (opens in new tab)’ report, which analyses 37,000 people across 37 countries, to discover what it is we want from our homes. And according to their 2022 report, our focus this year is largely on creating a soothing, restful space where we can retreat from the world – which isn't surprising given the turmoil of the last few years.
In fact, IKEA explain that now, more than ever, they reckon 'the need for a grounding and peaceful space that allows us to invest in ourselves…[is] a priority.'
The report actually found that over 50% of people globally believe the most important aspect of their homes is the ability to relax and unwind – with one in four people even admitting that they have faked plans in order to stay at home! Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Manager at IKEA UK and Ireland said, 'People globally are finding comfort in their homes and are opting to spend more time under their own roofs to unwind, relax and rest.'
But how exactly can we create this abstract idea of peace through our decor, though? Clotilde explained that practically, it’s all about clean, simple lines, and lots of calm and comforting textures (one of the biggest home decor trends for 2023).
'To evoke serenity in the home, try implementing one or two colours as a base and then adding crisp, sleek lines for an element of modernity,' she said. 'Materials such as glassware, steel and mesh can also add depth, with textures bringing a layer of comfort, transforming the look and feel of a space. Making these small changes can quickly and easily add sophistication.'
And there are also some handy IKEA buys that can help you to create this vibe, too. Clotilde suggested that their new Nordic-inspired collection, BASTUA (opens in new tab), is the perfect place to find simple, minimalist pieces that will contribute to more serene surroundings. The collection doesn't launch until 1st March, but we'll be eagerly awaiting the drop!
She said, 'Introducing small additions, such as the DEJSA table lamp (opens in new tab) and BASTUA mirror, can evoke a more ambient feel and enhance the sense of self-soothing that many are looking for in their homes.'
We love the idea of incorporating more glass into your home as a way of creating a calm and serene atmosphere (although be careful where you place it!) Not only does it reflect light, but its sleek, minimalist look will likely also help you to feel calm as soon as you look at it.
If this appeals, we'd suggest treating yourself to the elegant IKEA KONSTFULL vase, or the RAFFELBJORK vase if you want something a little funkier. The BASTAU glass bowl would also make for a stunning, and inexpensive addition to any home that needs a little bit more ‘zen’.
