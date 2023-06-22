Summer hosting is going Sicilian - why Italian Nonna Chic is the hottest interior trend right now

No need to pack your suitcase, it's now easier than ever to bring a taste of Italy to your home

Dining room tablescape with lemon yellow tablecloth and large plate of pasta.
(Image credit: Wayfair)
Holly Cockburn
By Holly Cockburn
published

Cottagecore was fun while it lasted, but it's safe to say we're ready for a new trend ready-made for summer hosting. Enter Italian Nonna Chic. 

Hosting at home is officially this year's 'thing', whether inspired by the economic environment, post-lockdown nostalgia or just wanting to enjoy the spaces we've curated. 

We've seen tinned fish TikTok explode and quiet luxury infiltrate our interiors, so it's only natural that the two trends combine to form Italian Nonna Chic - an ethos that focusses on the warmth of homecooked dinners,  the joy of hosting and curating nostalgic tablescapes. 

No matter if you are an avid follower of home decor trends, this latest fad is more than a fashion, it encapsulates a lifestyle that we all want to embody this summer. 

Through colourful linens, hand-blown glassware, and vases perfectly poised for posies, you can echo the Italian tradition of familial hosting right in your own dining room or garden. This way, you can bring your holiday home with you.

Where to shop the trend

Looking to shop the Italian Nonna Chic trend for your home? Here are our favourite retailers who have nailed the look. 

H&M Home 

Arket 

George Home 

Wayfair

La Redoute

Habitat

Zara Home

Vaisselle ceramic vases on a wooden outdoor table next to candlesticks.

(Image credit: Vaisselle)

What is Italian Nonna Chic?

Another home decor trend? We know, it can get pretty overwhelming. But Italian Nonna Chic is actually one of the simplest out there. In short, it's all about the Italian ethos of hosting family and friends in your home for elongated suppers spent around a colourful, pattern-filled environment. 

Nonna's (the Italian word for grandmother) are having a major moment, with the Pasta Grannies among many, making us look up to matriarchs for their talent in cooking and hosting. I mean, who doesn't want to impress guests with homemade spaghetti? 

'The Italian Nonna Chic trend is all about creating a warm, relaxed environment inspired by the homes of Italian grandmothers,' says Natalie Carton, Furniture and Home Accessories Buyer at Fenwick. 'Creating a homely space that takes influence from traditional Italian homes, using natural materials, floral patterns, hand-painted accessories, and simple furniture.' 

'The idea of bringing bright and contemporary accessories into your home to add a taste of the Med to your space.' So whether you're jetting off a la White Lotus or enjoying a staycation this year, it's easy to recreate a slice of the Italian Nonna Chic look. 

How to get the Italian Nonna Chic look

'Embrace the nostalgic allure of traditional Italy, for a look that is sure to transform any house into a home,' advises Wayfair’s Resident Style Advisor, Dee Fontenot. 'Eclectic pieces, antique ornaments and plenty of plants and flowers will help bring this look to life.'

'A key part of any Italian themed look is of course centred around food and dining. A dining table filled with serveware, vases, fresh flowers and tall candles will set the scene for large family get-togethers, where food takes centre stage.'

Here are our favourite high street picks that encapsulate the aesthetic, so you can design your own tablescape piece by piece. 

La redoute green gingham napkins with lilac edging.
1. Trattoria Gingham Cotton and Linen Table Napkins

The Italian Nonna Chic trend wouldn't be complete without gingham. The small checkered pattern provides a quintessential at-home dining aesthetic with the update of an on-trend lilac trim. 

Yellow Bed Threads tablecloth on a dark wood table.
2. Limoncello 100% French Flax Linen Tablecloth

Limoncello doesn't have to be reserved for just drinking. Add a zesty slice of the sunny tone to your tablescape with a linen tablecloth that feels down to earth. 

Vaisselle oily pourer with checkered print.
3. Vaisselle OILY CHÉRI lilac & red

Dreaming of olive oil drenched pastas and salads this summer? Us too. Upgrade your store-bought bottle with this seriously chic ceramic pourer that will complete a tablescape. 

White Zara home plate with pineapple painted on it.
4. Fruit dessert plate

L'ananas is French, we know, but this trend is about embodying the atmosphere of the Med. Put decorative plates to work on your tablescape to add colour and pattern, especially once the food has been devoured. 

Stainless steel pasta machine in a kitchen set up.
5. Steel Pasta Maker

Inspired by the Pasta Grannies? This Zara pasta maker looks like it will make light work of spaghetti, fettucine, or even a linguine, so you can impress guests with an Italian feast. 

Lemon napkin ring made from raffia material.
6. GUANABANA Napkin Ring

We're feeling inspired by the Amalfi coast this season, which is why these lemon napkin rings will be perfectly placed on a matching tablecloth. They're even made from raffia to continue the summer scheme.

H&M home yellow jug in mottled ceramic material.
7. Stoneware jug

Orange juice, aperol, homemade lemonade - you name it, this jug will carry it. Let guests serve themselves by filling a jug with your chosen drink, or even using it as decoration with your best blooms.

Blue glass plant pot from h&m home.
8. Glass plant pot

Seek solace in sea-like hues with bright blue home accessories. I love the idea of decorating a dining or garden space with cacti in this fun plant pot. 

H&M home napkins with Italian inspired floral design.
9. 20-pack paper napkins

When doubling down on dinner and dessert, you'll need some napkins to mop up any mess. Fabric options are great but if you're looking for low effort, these lemon-themed paper napkins will do the job. 

Melanine plates set of 4 in different colourful patterns.
10. Country Melamine Picnic Side Plates

Want to take your Italian feast on a picnic? Melanine plates allow you to transport the trend to the park or beach while still sticking to pretty patterns.

Yellow drinking glasses with clear design from H&M Home.
11. Stackable drinking glasses

Elevate your glassware game with this golden duo. They'll offer a sunny disposition even if the sky is grey, and are perfect for alfresco dining. 

Two clear short stemmed square wine glasses.
12. Wine Glass Set of 2

We love the vintage appeal of these short stemmed, square wine glasses, they look just like something you could find in Nonna's glassware cabinet. They're also the ideal size for sweet dessert wines or a tiramisu. 

White tea towel with aperitif motif on the front.
13. Aperitif Tea Towel

Aperitif hour is often the prime time for spillages. Extend the Italian Nonna Chic trend into every corner of your kitchenware collection with a dedicated tea towel for the occasion. 

Blue and white splatter serving board from sous chef.
14. Puglia ceramic serving board

We're huge fans of splatter crockery. It offers a hand-painted look that embodies the handmade trend. This board is the ideal size for transporting a plethora of cheese to the table. 

Pink tablescape set up with plates, cutlery and an embroidered napkin.
15. The Social Kitchen x Mirabeau

Getting your table ready for hosting can be expensive and require ample cupboard space. If you want to throw a soiree without the stress, try renting your tableware instead. 

White and teal sugar pot with matching spoon and italian motif.
16. Nelda sugar pot

If you like your espresso with a heap of sugar, you'll need this pot to complete your dining layout. It will look equally as sweet sat next to your kettle, too. 

Habitat string of light bulbs with fake plants inside.
17. Warm White Bulb Solar String Light

Twinkly lights are reminiscent of evenings spent wandering through tiny Mediterranean villages, so add a touch of that to your indoor or outdoor dining space.

Arket green leaf plate designed to look like a lettuce leaf.
18. Bordallo Pinheiro Leaf Plate

Whether you're serving salads or mounds of spaghetti, this lettuce leaf plate will make every dish look homegrown. Straight from a Nonna's garden to your table - voila. 

Holly Cockburn
Holly Cockburn
Content Editor

After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!). 

