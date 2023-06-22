Summer hosting is going Sicilian - why Italian Nonna Chic is the hottest interior trend right now
No need to pack your suitcase, it's now easier than ever to bring a taste of Italy to your home
Cottagecore was fun while it lasted, but it's safe to say we're ready for a new trend ready-made for summer hosting. Enter Italian Nonna Chic.
Hosting at home is officially this year's 'thing', whether inspired by the economic environment, post-lockdown nostalgia or just wanting to enjoy the spaces we've curated.
We've seen tinned fish TikTok explode and quiet luxury infiltrate our interiors, so it's only natural that the two trends combine to form Italian Nonna Chic - an ethos that focusses on the warmth of homecooked dinners, the joy of hosting and curating nostalgic tablescapes.
No matter if you are an avid follower of home decor trends, this latest fad is more than a fashion, it encapsulates a lifestyle that we all want to embody this summer.
Through colourful linens, hand-blown glassware, and vases perfectly poised for posies, you can echo the Italian tradition of familial hosting right in your own dining room or garden. This way, you can bring your holiday home with you.
Where to shop the trend
Looking to shop the Italian Nonna Chic trend for your home? Here are our favourite retailers who have nailed the look.
• H&M Home
• Arket
• Wayfair
• Habitat
What is Italian Nonna Chic?
Another home decor trend? We know, it can get pretty overwhelming. But Italian Nonna Chic is actually one of the simplest out there. In short, it's all about the Italian ethos of hosting family and friends in your home for elongated suppers spent around a colourful, pattern-filled environment.
Nonna's (the Italian word for grandmother) are having a major moment, with the Pasta Grannies among many, making us look up to matriarchs for their talent in cooking and hosting. I mean, who doesn't want to impress guests with homemade spaghetti?
'The Italian Nonna Chic trend is all about creating a warm, relaxed environment inspired by the homes of Italian grandmothers,' says Natalie Carton, Furniture and Home Accessories Buyer at Fenwick. 'Creating a homely space that takes influence from traditional Italian homes, using natural materials, floral patterns, hand-painted accessories, and simple furniture.'
'The idea of bringing bright and contemporary accessories into your home to add a taste of the Med to your space.' So whether you're jetting off a la White Lotus or enjoying a staycation this year, it's easy to recreate a slice of the Italian Nonna Chic look.
How to get the Italian Nonna Chic look
'Embrace the nostalgic allure of traditional Italy, for a look that is sure to transform any house into a home,' advises Wayfair’s Resident Style Advisor, Dee Fontenot. 'Eclectic pieces, antique ornaments and plenty of plants and flowers will help bring this look to life.'
'A key part of any Italian themed look is of course centred around food and dining. A dining table filled with serveware, vases, fresh flowers and tall candles will set the scene for large family get-togethers, where food takes centre stage.'
Here are our favourite high street picks that encapsulate the aesthetic, so you can design your own tablescape piece by piece.
The Italian Nonna Chic trend wouldn't be complete without gingham. The small checkered pattern provides a quintessential at-home dining aesthetic with the update of an on-trend lilac trim.
Limoncello doesn't have to be reserved for just drinking. Add a zesty slice of the sunny tone to your tablescape with a linen tablecloth that feels down to earth.
Dreaming of olive oil drenched pastas and salads this summer? Us too. Upgrade your store-bought bottle with this seriously chic ceramic pourer that will complete a tablescape.
L'ananas is French, we know, but this trend is about embodying the atmosphere of the Med. Put decorative plates to work on your tablescape to add colour and pattern, especially once the food has been devoured.
Inspired by the Pasta Grannies? This Zara pasta maker looks like it will make light work of spaghetti, fettucine, or even a linguine, so you can impress guests with an Italian feast.
We're feeling inspired by the Amalfi coast this season, which is why these lemon napkin rings will be perfectly placed on a matching tablecloth. They're even made from raffia to continue the summer scheme.
Orange juice, aperol, homemade lemonade - you name it, this jug will carry it. Let guests serve themselves by filling a jug with your chosen drink, or even using it as decoration with your best blooms.
Seek solace in sea-like hues with bright blue home accessories. I love the idea of decorating a dining or garden space with cacti in this fun plant pot.
When doubling down on dinner and dessert, you'll need some napkins to mop up any mess. Fabric options are great but if you're looking for low effort, these lemon-themed paper napkins will do the job.
Want to take your Italian feast on a picnic? Melanine plates allow you to transport the trend to the park or beach while still sticking to pretty patterns.
Elevate your glassware game with this golden duo. They'll offer a sunny disposition even if the sky is grey, and are perfect for alfresco dining.
We love the vintage appeal of these short stemmed, square wine glasses, they look just like something you could find in Nonna's glassware cabinet. They're also the ideal size for sweet dessert wines or a tiramisu.
Aperitif hour is often the prime time for spillages. Extend the Italian Nonna Chic trend into every corner of your kitchenware collection with a dedicated tea towel for the occasion.
We're huge fans of splatter crockery. It offers a hand-painted look that embodies the handmade trend. This board is the ideal size for transporting a plethora of cheese to the table.
Getting your table ready for hosting can be expensive and require ample cupboard space. If you want to throw a soiree without the stress, try renting your tableware instead.
If you like your espresso with a heap of sugar, you'll need this pot to complete your dining layout. It will look equally as sweet sat next to your kettle, too.
Twinkly lights are reminiscent of evenings spent wandering through tiny Mediterranean villages, so add a touch of that to your indoor or outdoor dining space.
