I’ve been using Kelly Hoppen’s top tip for styling shelves for years – and it always gets me compliments from guests
It creates a show-stopping, well-balanced look with ease
Whenever interior designer Kelly Hoppen imparts any wisdom through her interior advice-focused Instagram reels and TikToks, the Ideal Home team, along with everyone else, is sure to listen. And while I, of course, love learning about new tricks from experts like Kelly, what feels even more validating is when a pro like her recommends something you already do on a regular basis. And that’s exactly the case with Kelly Hoppen’s latest shelf-styling tip.
Kelly shared this simple yet brilliant shelving idea in a recent Instagram reel, where she recommended laying books horizontally on shelves and using them as display platforms for your decorative accessories, be it vases, ceramic bowls or candles.
A post shared by Kelly Hoppen CBE (@kellyhoppen)
A photo posted by on
In the video, Kelly said, ‘When you’re styling shelves it’s all about balance. And one of your biggest, biggest friends when styling shelving is books because you can change the levels of where you place things.’
And I couldn’t agree more. My living room bookshelf is one of the first things people see as they walk through the door – and the styling always earns me compliments, while also drawing my guests to browse the various framed pictures, books and other decorative elements arranged on the shelves. After all, bookshelf wealth isn’t a trend for nothing.
How to use books for styling your shelves
There are several Kelly Hoppen interior styling tips that I pretty much live by, whether that’s the importance of texture in a room that Kelly stresses or this shelf styling trick. And I’m not the only one that fully backs this particular piece of Kelly’s advice. So does Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist.
‘Kelly Hoppen’s tip of using books to create balance on shelves is a classic styling technique that works beautifully. Books naturally provide structure and visual weight, making them ideal for anchoring a display while adding personality to the space. I use this approach frequently in my designs, as it’s a practical way to style shelves while also showcasing the homeowner's interests.’
Whether you’ve just moved in, got a new bookshelf or are simply looking for a fresh look for your shelves, then you need to start by placing the books down.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘Place the books up so you have different levels,’ Kelly said, demonstrating her advice in the reel. ‘Choose your colours, you can have them back to front. Then you place the vase on and then you can have something at an angle which sort of creates a different eye view point. Then you can start placing the accessories.’
But make sure not to place all of your books horizontally – some still need to be vertical to create that sought-after well-balanced look.
‘To elevate the look, consider mixing horizontal and vertical book arrangements to add variety,’ Alex at Flitch says. ‘Pair them with decorative objects like vases, candles, or small sculptures, and try grouping items in odd numbers for a more dynamic feel. Don’t forget to leave some empty space – it helps the display breathe and keeps it from feeling overcrowded.’
Not only will this book from interior stylist Colin King look great on your bookshelf, it's also full of tips on how to arrange things in your home for maximum impact. It's been on my wish list since last year when it came out.
Adorn your shelves with stunning editions of your favourite books. There are several publishing houses that print literary classics in beautifully ornate covers, much like this Pride and Prejudice edition by Puffin in Bloom.
You don't necessarily have to use real books for this styling trick to work. Book storage boxes have been trending since last year and provide the perfect opportunity to store away clutter (or hide your secrets).
These tips are sure to help you create a showstopping display that everyone will keep complimenting you on. It’s been put to the test, after all.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
-
Can you put glass in the freezer? Yes, provided you use this type of glass container
Because the last thing you want is for your leftovers to explode
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I'm investing in my sleep quality for 2025 — this is what I'll be picking up from The White Company sale with up to 50% off to help
These bedding deals aren't worth missing
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Is it cheaper to leave your heating on all day? The official answer plus the exceptions you need to know about
There's plenty of debate on whether you should leave your heating on low all day – this is what you need to know
By Rebecca Knight
-
How to decorate with Pantone's Mocha Mousse – interior pros share how to use this delicious and cosy brown shade in 2025
Love the new Pantone Colour of the Year but don’t know how to use it in your home? Interior experts reveal the best ways
By Sara Hesikova
-
7 ways to make your life easier and cheaper in 2025 — our top at-home hacks for a less stressful year
Yes, life at home can be easier and cheaper this year – here are our top tips
By Katie Sims
-
We get up close and personal with GBBO's Ruby Bhogal's home truths
The Great British Bake Off finalist and author shares her homeware addiction and her pet peeves
By Gemma Calvert
-
IKEA’s cult RÅSKOG trolley has had a major update for 2025 - and it shows green is going nowhere this year
This is a storage option you'll want to show off, not hide away
By Kezia Reynolds
-
6 ways I brighten my home in January when the Christmas decorations come down, as an interior stylist
Help banish the winter gloom with these uplifting ideas
By Laurie Davidson
-
IKEA's new statement lampshade is an updated twist on the paper lighting trend to brighten up your New Year
Lighting is an easy way to elevate your home in 2025 and this IKEA shade is a perfect example
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to reset your home after Christmas to restore a sense of calm
Follow these 7 steps to get back to normal at home and beat post-Christmas blues
By Eilidh Williams
-
Every year I save money on Christmas by shopping a year ahead in the Boxing Day sales - these are the bargains I'm snapping up
We might still be in the midst of Christmas 2024, but my trick for big savings next year is to start shopping now
By Rebecca Knight