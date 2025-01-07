I’ve been using Kelly Hoppen’s top tip for styling shelves for years – and it always gets me compliments from guests

Whenever interior designer Kelly Hoppen imparts any wisdom through her interior advice-focused Instagram reels and TikToks, the Ideal Home team, along with everyone else, is sure to listen. And while I, of course, love learning about new tricks from experts like Kelly, what feels even more validating is when a pro like her recommends something you already do on a regular basis. And that’s exactly the case with Kelly Hoppen’s latest shelf-styling tip.

Kelly shared this simple yet brilliant shelving idea in a recent Instagram reel, where she recommended laying books horizontally on shelves and using them as display platforms for your decorative accessories, be it vases, ceramic bowls or candles.

In the video, Kelly said, ‘When you’re styling shelves it’s all about balance. And one of your biggest, biggest friends when styling shelving is books because you can change the levels of where you place things.’

And I couldn’t agree more. My living room bookshelf is one of the first things people see as they walk through the door – and the styling always earns me compliments, while also drawing my guests to browse the various framed pictures, books and other decorative elements arranged on the shelves. After all, bookshelf wealth isn’t a trend for nothing.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

How to use books for styling your shelves

There are several Kelly Hoppen interior styling tips that I pretty much live by, whether that’s the importance of texture in a room that Kelly stresses or this shelf styling trick. And I’m not the only one that fully backs this particular piece of Kelly’s advice. So does Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist.

‘Kelly Hoppen’s tip of using books to create balance on shelves is a classic styling technique that works beautifully. Books naturally provide structure and visual weight, making them ideal for anchoring a display while adding personality to the space. I use this approach frequently in my designs, as it’s a practical way to style shelves while also showcasing the homeowner's interests.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Whether you’ve just moved in, got a new bookshelf or are simply looking for a fresh look for your shelves, then you need to start by placing the books down.

‘Place the books up so you have different levels,’ Kelly said, demonstrating her advice in the reel. ‘Choose your colours, you can have them back to front. Then you place the vase on and then you can have something at an angle which sort of creates a different eye view point. Then you can start placing the accessories.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Robert Sanderson)

But make sure not to place all of your books horizontally – some still need to be vertical to create that sought-after well-balanced look.

‘To elevate the look, consider mixing horizontal and vertical book arrangements to add variety,’ Alex at Flitch says. ‘Pair them with decorative objects like vases, candles, or small sculptures, and try grouping items in odd numbers for a more dynamic feel. Don’t forget to leave some empty space – it helps the display breathe and keeps it from feeling overcrowded.’

Colin King Arranging Things Book £25.54 at Amazon Not only will this book from interior stylist Colin King look great on your bookshelf, it's also full of tips on how to arrange things in your home for maximum impact. It's been on my wish list since last year when it came out. Puffin in Bloom Jane Austen Pride and Prejudice Book £12.82 at Amazon Adorn your shelves with stunning editions of your favourite books. There are several publishing houses that print literary classics in beautifully ornate covers, much like this Pride and Prejudice edition by Puffin in Bloom. The Range Abstract Book Boxes, Set of 2 £9.99 at The Range You don't necessarily have to use real books for this styling trick to work. Book storage boxes have been trending since last year and provide the perfect opportunity to store away clutter (or hide your secrets).

These tips are sure to help you create a showstopping display that everyone will keep complimenting you on. It’s been put to the test, after all.