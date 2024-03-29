Decorative book storage boxes are the 'genius' solution to hide TV remotes and clutter in plain sight

In case you've been living under a rock, decorative book storage boxes are having a bit of a moment right now. What are they, you ask? At first glance, they look just like any ordinary book on your shelf or coffee table – but open them up, and you've got perfect hidden storage that nobody would be none the wiser about.

Whether it be TV remotes or extra bits of tech, these book storage boxes are the clever living room storage solution – or any room, for that matter – to finally keep these (unfortunately unsightly) essentials out of sight and out of mind while still being easily accessible.

Last year, we actually came across a genius hack which repurposed an old book as hidden TV remote storage, achieved by hollowing out a book using a box cutter. While many Instagram fans praised the hack, if you're quite the book purist, then opting for these book storage boxes instead is the perfect alternative.

(Image credit: George Home)

Book storage boxes trend

'Decorative book storage boxes have surged in popularity due to their ability to seamlessly blend into any home decor,' begins Katy Traill, senior design manager at George Home. 'These stylish yet practical pieces provide a charming way to organise clutter but also contribute to a cohesive design scheme.'

In agreement, Joy Aumann, licensed realtor, interior designer and co-founder of La Jolla Life adds, 'These book-shaped storage boxes really are having a major moment right now. The designer in me, and even the aunt with small, grabby nephews around the house can tell you that they're just genius!'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Considering that recent home decor trends such as bookshelf wealth have proven their popularity within the interior design world, this nifty storage idea simply speaks to its success.

'There is a big trend at the moment for decorating shelves and tables with real books so we wanted to really max out on the functionality of what customers could do with these decorations,' notes Laura Boddie, home accessories designer at Dunelm. 'These compact storage solutions make our home designs more purposeful whilst also being aesthetically pleasing.'

'We are seeing that our customers want to make their homes as functional as possible, while still looking beautiful. So offering decorative storage solutions that don't necessarily look like storage is a bonus!'

Shop book storage boxes

'The great thing about these boxes is that they effortlessly blend into any room's aesthetic – whether your style is modern glam or traditional cosy. You can find them in all sorts of colours and fabric textures to match your interior vision,' continues Joy.

For example, Katy adds that opting for neutral tones and natural textures (like Stacey Solomon's Natural Storage Books at George Home) makes them versatile additions to various interior styles, from modern to rustic.

'Book storage boxes offer an affordable solution to elevate any space, effortlessly combining functionality with style,' she assures.

(Image credit: George Home)

Although we're most excited about using these book storage boxes as a clever way to hide TV remotes in plain sight on a styled coffee table, the possibilities are endless. 'Conceal desk supplies in your home office, hide bedside clutter like phones and glasses, or keep things a bit tidy when one of those little hurricane-kids of pay you a visit and you want to keep things tidy without much effort,' suggests Joy.

After all, one of the easiest ways to keep a clutter-free home is to keep surfaces clear – and these storage boxes might just be the solution we've long been after.

We suspect that this is a storage trend that will only continue to gain popularity and be offered in even more colourways and styles. Needless to say, we'll be patiently waiting for the next variations of book storage boxes to come.