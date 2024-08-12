Kelvin and Liz Fletcher's home truths - including the bad habit Liz would love Kelvin to quit

The Fletchers’ Family Farm stars live in the Peak District with their children Marnie, Milo and two-year-old twins Mateusz and Maximus. We chatted to them about the household chores they hate and Kelvin's love of storage solutions.

What's the first thing you do when you walk in the doors? KELVIN: Shoes off and jackets on hangers that we can’t reach because whoever lived here before was much taller than us.

LIZ: Follow a trail of kids-created mess!

Where's your happy place? L: The kitchen, when it’s quiet, tidy and I’m on my own having a cup of tea, but it’s also my happy place when everyone’s here and it’s all happening.

Any homeware addictions? K: Storage solutions. I was in B&Q this morning and nearly bought some more

giant plastic boxes. I like to be organised!

L: Candles and vases; you can never have enough. We also have a lot of breadboards!

(Image credit: Steve Morgan)

Do you have a bad home habit you'd like to quit? L: I’d like Kelvin to quit putting his plate on the top of the dishwasher. Just put it in the dishwasher!

What's your favourite shop to buy homeware from? K: Arighi Bianchi, a fifth-generation family furniture business in Macclesfield. It’s in an old Grade II-listed mill and sells high-end homeware. I also love John Lewis. It feels British and classic.

L: When I was pregnant, I went most days to department store Housing Units in Oldham for lunch because I was addicted to their ham sandwiches, and always ended up buying something for the house!

Are you good hosts? K: Nobody ever pays for a takeaway when they come here.

L: I find that Sunday roasts are the easiest meal for me to prepare, but nothing else. People are shocked that whenever they come over they’re served one!

What do you do if you have time at home on your own? L: The work on the farm doesn’t stop, so there’s always something to do. We fit four full-time jobs into a day – being parents, running a farm, being actors and doing

whatever else is on the list. You never really get a moment to be still.

K: Outside on the decking area we have an open fire and in the past, when the kids have gone to bed, we would like to sit there with a glass of wine or a hot chocolate, throwing logs on. That was lovely.

In the hot seat

Shoes on or off? Off.

Off. Eat at table or laps? At the table.

At the table. Lighting – bright or moody? Moody.

Moody. Quick shower or long bath? L Quick shower. K Long shower.

Quick shower. Long shower. Colourful or neutral? L Nice and neutral. Earthy.

Nice and neutral. Earthy. Neat or creative chaos? L Creative chaos. K Neat freak!

Creative chaos. Neat freak! Music, TV or quiet? L When the kids are in bed, peace and quiet

Visit yellowwellies.org. Kelvin supports the Mind Your Head campaign to raise awareness of the challenges British farmers face and the effect on their mental health.