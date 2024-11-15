Lidl’s Light Up Candle is a deadringer for the viral M&S light up candles - even better their Christmas range starts at 99p
Light up candles are proving to be a huge hit this year
Lidl is selling a light-up candle which is a dead ringer for the viral M&S light-up candles, as part of its new Christmas candle range with prices starting at just 99p.
Christmas candles are a simple yet effective way to welcome the festive season and every year M&S’s home fragrance always proves incredibly popular. Last year, M&S introduced its viral light-up candles and they sold out quickly. This year the first drop sold out in September, and while they’re back in stock now, they are currently one of the brand's bestsellers.
Retailing for £10, Ideal Home hailed the M&S light up candles the ‘buy of the season’, but Lidl is coming for their crown. Selling in Lidl’s middle aisle, these candles are cheaper at £6.99, but how do they compare to M&S?
Lidl’s Light Up Candles are available in store now and come in three festive scents - Winter Glow, Sparkling Snow and Peppermint Candy. By comparison, M&S’s Light Up Scented candle is available in one signature scent - neroli, lime and bergamot.
This scent has become synonymous with the range and having had a sniff myself, I can confirm it smells just like Christmas.
While I haven’t had a chance to give Lidl’s Light Up Candle a smell (although it is on my to-do list) the option of three different scents is perhaps better suited if you're not a fan of the citrusy smell of bergamot.
Like M&S, Lidl’s Light Up Candles also boast a burn time of 20 hours, which should be long enough to get you through the festive season.
The main comparison between the two candle ranges is the design. M&S’s light up candles are iconic as they depict six beautiful locations including, London, Scotland, Wales, Paris, and their Christmas Townhouse scene. Put simply, they are absolutely gorgeous to look at. Their beauty is illuminated even more by the light-up LEDs which sit between the candle and votiv, and light up when the candle is lit. Coupled with the glow of the scented candle, you have double the festive sparkle.
While Lidl’s candles have the same LED feature, they only depict three scenes and include a little less sparkle.There is a festive snowy street, Santa’s sleigh soaring above the trees and what can only be described as a winter wonderland fit with a train delivering presents.
They are undoubtedly detailed and beautiful to look at but in terms of design we do think the M&S Christmas candles have the edge. But given they are more than £3 cheaper, this is to be expected.
The Lidl Light Up candle is still a great alternative. It’s true the price difference is not large and M&S’s offering is affordable, the sell-out nature of the M&S candles make Lidl a great option if you can’t get your hands on one.
But like all middle aisle products, you’ll have to run to Lidl to get your hands on one, because when they are gone, they’re gone.
Shop light up candles
Similar to M&S's Christmas candle scent, this light up candle will add a golden glow to your room.
The nutcracker design gives this candle a nostalgic feel - which happens to be a key trend this Christmas.
Light up candles have well and truly stolen our hearts this year. We can’t wait to hunker down for winter and bask in this festive glittering glow.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
