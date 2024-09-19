The M&S best selling light up candles are back for Christmas - but you’ll have to act fast as they're expected to sell out

Table laid for a meal at Christmas with foliage and Christmas decoration above and Christmas decorations and lit candles in the background.
M&S’s sell-out light-up scented Candles are back in stock for Christmas 2024 - but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

The Marks and Spencer light-up candle range is available to buy both in-store and online, it’s safe to say that these scents stole the show last year. The brand sold 110,000 units of the Town House Christmas candle - that’s one per minute during its peak sale period and enough candles to scale The Shard 40 times, according to M&S.

This year it’s expected to be no different.

The Town House Christmas has already gone out of stock online after being launched early this month. It is still available in selected stores and will go back online in October, don’t worry, plenty of the light-up scented candle range is still available to bring your Christmas ideas to life this festive season.

But what makes them so special?

close up image of the Town Hall candle

The Town Hall light up candle

M&S light up candle range

What sets M&S light-up candles apart from the other best Christmas candles is the sheer beauty of their packaging. It feels like your own miniature winter wonderland! For just £10, too, it’s an affordable way to add a bit of sparkle to your home in the run up to December.

New York Light Up Scented Candle
New York Light Up Scented Candle

Nothing beats Christmas in New York and this candle embraces all the festive charm of the city.

Neroli, Lime & Bergamot Light Up Candle
Neroli, Lime & Bergamot Light Up Candle

This classic design is perfect for adding a splash of glitter to a table or hearth.

Neroli, Lime & Bergamot Light Up Candle Refill Set
Neroli, Lime & Bergamot Light Up Candle Refill Set

This refill set is perfect if you want to use your candle over and over again and get as much sparkly value out of it as possible.

The decorative glass jars of the Town House Christmas Candle and the New York Light Up Scented Candle feature gorgeous snowy skylines which light up when the room is lit. As the name suggests, New York Light Up Candle depicts the iconic wintery skyline of The Big Apple - just think Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Meanwhile, the Town House Christmas Candle feels more rustic. Using LED lights, a town square is lit up. Depicting a Christmas tree, families ice-skating and snowfalling.

If you’re looking for something more low-key, the Neroli, Lime & Bergamot Light Up Candle is available for also £10 in gold or silver. A combo of sequins and LED lights creates a gorgeous iridescent finish.

Four light up candles, depticing London, New York, Paris and Edinburgh

All three candles have a refreshing herbal scent of neroli, lime and bergamot scent. They all have a burn time of 20 hours, So sit back and take in the soothing and relaxing scents.

Fans of last year's trending inclusion candles will be pleased to hear that M&S has brought back their fan favourite Mandarin, Clove & Cinnamon Botanical Candle and this year it’s just £10.

For me, these candles are the epitome of Christmas. They’re nostalgic and cosy but with an added Christmas sparkle.

They make a fabulous talking point - something I’m sure will tie all your Christmas decorations together.

