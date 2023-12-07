Pantone announced its colour of the year for 2024 – it’s the nurturing, mood-boosting shade no one saw coming

The Pantone colour of the year 2024 was just announced today. And it’s a shade named Peach Fuzz that takes the crown this year. Albeit somewhat unexpectedly.

Every year, the authority reveals its champion of a colour that sets the tone and paint ideas for the year ahead. And the pastel peachy hue that sits somewhere between pink and orange on the colour wheel is very different to Pantone’s colour of the year for 2023, which was the striking and deep Viva Magenta. Instead, 2024 is set to be a year of mood-boosting and nurturing calm according to Pantone.

This announcement, of course, comes after many paint brands have already revealed their COTYs, which resulted in a divided colour palette of 2024 with many fresh and light shades on one side and dark and moody ones on the other. Peach Fuzz is certainly part of the former camp. But with many brands championing blue tones for 2024, our money would have been on Pantone to follow suit. But one mustn’t forget that Pantone sets the trends rather than follows it.

(Image credit: Pantone)

Pantone unveils colour of the year 2024 Peach Fuzz

Today, Pantone unveiled its 25th colour of the year, starting the tradition back in 1999. Inspired by the current turmoil going on in various parts of the world, Pantone’s drive this year was the idea of a calming, heartfelt antidote, creating a nurturing space for communities that would bring people together.

‘Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz brings belonging, inspires recalibration, and an opportunity for nurturing, conjuring up an air of calm, offering us a space to be, feel, and heal and to flourish from whether spending time with others or taking the time to enjoy a moment by ourselves,’ says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director at Pantone Color Institute. ‘Drawing comfort from Peach Fuzz, we can find peace from within, impacting our wellbeing.’

(Image credit: Ruggable)

The mood-boosting and calming qualities of pastel tones like this one are well-documented and also make some of the best paint colours to combat seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Which is why injecting Peach Fuzz into your home come the New Year might be the perfect cure for January blues.

And with the likes of Ruggable partnering with the Pantone on its latest colour of the year releasing a collection of Peach Fuzz rugs makes it easier to do just that.

‘The soft and cosy essence of Pantone Peach Fuzz 13-1023 provides a welcoming ambience to any home,’ says Laurie Pressman, vice president at Pantone Color Institute. ‘We are so excited to partner with Ruggable to reimagine the look and feel of the Pantone colour of the year 2024 through their collections of rugs to help create a space in your home to be, feel, heal and to flourish from.’

(Image credit: Pantone)

But Pantone is not the only institution going for the sweet, pastel hues for next year. Lick’s colour palette of the year 2024 celebrated pastels including an orangey hue very similar to Peach Fuzz.

But if you’re at a loss how to style this sweet shade, then don’t fret as experts are here to offer a helping hand.

‘A revival of peach is long overdue. Peach was once commonly used in interiors but as modernism spread, it lost its place in the contemporary home,’ says Tara Rodrigues, award-winning interior designer and founder of TR Interiors. ‘It’s a soothing warm colour and I love pairing it with rich dark hues of blues and greens to create elegant and bold schemes.'

'It’s a great way to soften a scheme making a home feel warm and inviting. For those that don't love pink, peach is a great compromise in a family home adding a touch of femininity without being overpowering. I'd mix peach into a contemporary kitchen or living room scheme for a warm pop of colour to elevate a space.’

(Image credit: Ruggable)

'Pantone’s colour of the year 2024, Peach Fuzz, is all about cosiness, warmth and comfort,' continues Emily Simmons, Ruggable's creative director. 'Bring that warmth into your home as a complementing accent colour alongside a soothing colour scheme of neutrals, creams, and soft pastels in similar tones. Lean into the "warm and fuzzy" sensation of the monochromatic, tonal blend of colours. Or, for more of a statement, match your Peach Fuzz palette with bright neons - either through an accent wall or decorative items. This shade can create a high frequency visual impact, ripe with happiness and optimism for the New Year.'

Finally, Victoria Yardley, founder of eco-paint brand Victory Colours, concludes, ‘This soft, earthy shade harmonises effortlessly with natural materials, encouraging eco-friendly interior design. Peach Fuzz can revitalise spaces, embodying a mindful approach to living. Peach, with its gentle warmth and softness, evokes feelings of tranquillity and comfort.’

We can’t wait to be cocooned in this optimistic and soothing shade once the rush and stress of the Christmas season disappear with the New Year.