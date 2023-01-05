This clever 65p hack could be the solution to stopping condensation on windows

Everyone on TikTok is loving this clever hack to stop condensation on windows. Luckily, it's easy to try out because you already have everything you need in your pantry – salt.

With the colder weather, it's inevitable that the condensation on our windows decides to make a repeated, unwelcome reappearance. If you're figuring out how to get rid of damp, this hack using just a bowl of salt that went viral on TikTok could be worth giving a go.

The TikTok video (opens in new tab) demonstrating the salt hack went viral, racking up over 3.2 million views, with fans in the comments on board with the quick tip. Lynsey Queen of Clean has previously shared her hack to stop condensation on windows, but we can never have too many hacks in our back pocket.

The hack is pretty self-explanatory. Put some salt in a bowl and place it on the desired windowsill and then leave it overnight. You can buy table salt from ASDA (opens in new tab) for as low as 65p, although it's more likely you'll already have some in your pantry.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dan Duchars)

The result should be a more or less condensation-free window. In the TikTok video, they did disclose that there was still a little bit of water left, but nothing that a little wipe can't fix. After all, it's probably a quicker job than wiping it down completely without the prevention methods.

Fans fled to the comments agreeing with the salt hack saying, 'My nanna has salt bowls everywhere it's a game changer.' One even commented saying, 'That's why I've got salt lamps they suck it in at night then release when turned on. In the daytime open the window, let the moisture out.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Experts have also recommended the use of another common household ingredient to stop condensation on windows: baking soda. Owen Whitlock, interiors expert at Beanbags.co.uk (opens in new tab) advises to, 'Simply fill a small bowl with baking soda and place it on the window sill. Over time you will notice the baking soda will harden as it absorbs the moisture. When this happens you should replace it with fresh baking soda.'

If you've spent time picking the perfect windows, the last thing you want to be dealing with is a stubborn case of condensation. Whether it's salt or baking soda, it's worth giving it a go. It could be the ideal solution for you.