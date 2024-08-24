Black paint is trending – I'm a professional stylist and these are my favourite tricks for updating a home with this shade

Choosing paint for our home is more than just finding a colour we like to decorate with – it's also about expressing ourselves and our personalities. Whether you love a pretty pink or tranquil green, calming blue or sunny yellow, the colours we select are all part of the fun of transforming a room. Until recently, however, using black paint in our homes was often seen as being 'brave' or 'daring', but it's easier to incorporate than you might think and can elevate a space.

Yes, folks, you heard right: black paint is the paint trend having a moment. So we were excited to hear about the new collaboration between Lick and M.A.C., which has seen the launch of a new limited-edition paint. M.A.C Black 40 is a rich, matt jet black.

'It's truly versatile,' says Tash Bradley, director of interior design and colour psychologist at Lick. 'It adds dimension and contrast to any room and will effortlessly accent your furniture and decor, whatever your style.'

Still unsure? I've pulled together my favourite ways to use the colour to prove that you don't need to be bold to use black paint in your home…

1. Drench your room with colour

It's likely you'll have heard of the term 'colour drench' by now, but for those that haven't, it's where you paint every part of a room the same colour. The walls, the trims, the moldings, even the ceiling. But how that transfer to using black paint? Would it be easy to relax in an all-black space? The answer is yes.

'Colour drenching with black will help to create a very calm environment,' confirms Tash. 'If you have a small, north-facing room, this is a great option as black will absorb the shadows, blue the edges of the space and add heaps of personality.'

In a kitchen or bathroom, consider using black wall tiles and flooring to 'drench' your room even more and use metallic fittings, like brass taps, to help lift the space and give it a real sense of sophistication.

2. Go for 50/50 decorating

Confused as to what 50/50 decorating is? Let us explain... it's similar to colour drenching except you're only doing half of the room – and black makes the perfect choice, as Tash Bradley explains: 'This monochrome effect will help to trick the eye and open up your space, especially if you use black on the bottom 50 per cent of the room and a light neutral on the top 50 per cent. The key thing to remember is to ensure everything in that lower 50 per cent should also be black, including radiators and skirting boards.'

Visually, it's a clever illusion, and you can see in this bedroom just how effective it can be. Black bedding, furniture and half of the black-painted wall contrasts with the white upper half. And notice how even the table lamp's globe and base slots neatly into the sections.

3. Introduce artistic pattern

Those that love pattern should consider using black paint to create a unique design on their walls. Whether it's smart stripes, fun squiggles or a modern geometric design, you don't have to worry that your black paint will clash with the rest of your decor, as it pairs well with any colour. Time to unleash your creativity and go for a daring black living room idea!

4. Use black as an accent

If you want to showcase a particular part of your room, then black is ideal to help draw focus. Here, the stairs and banister have all been painted black along with the skirting.

'Every room can benefit from an accent of black to bring contrast and depth,' says Tash Bradley. 'The best way to do this is to use black to accentuate a feature, such as a staircase or fireplace, to draw your attention to the architectural highlights of your home.'

5. Use black as a base

Dark colours have been popular of late, from smart navy blues to graphite greys and deep forest greens – but how about using black as your go-to base colour? It's versatile enough that you can add any other colour against it without it clashing, making it ideal for those that like to swap out their furniture and accessories regularly.

Why not use it on walls, then paint your skirting in a bright colour as a contrast? Or go for a monochrome chair, like this one, which in front of the black wall really pops?

However you choose to use it, make sure you show off your black paint proudly, using it to transform and update your home in an inspiring way.