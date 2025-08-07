I've asked the experts - these are the best Farrow & Ball colours to transform a small kitchen

Farrow & Ball is a luxury household name for good reason. The heritage paint brand is an authority when it comes to all things colour and this isn't exclusive to grand spaces - even small kitchens can benefit from a sophisticated Farrow & Ball palette.

Despite popular belief that bright white is best for small kitchen, this couldn't be further from the truth. There are so many ways to add depth and dimension to small kitchen paint colours and Farrow & Ball has some of the chicest options to choose from.

Farrow & Ball paint doesn't come cheap, but in a smaller space, it is often easier to justify a more high-end choice when you need much less of it. So, we've asked interior experts which three shades they recommend from Farrow & Ball's collection to add light or create a cosy feel in a compact space.

How to choose a Farrow & Ball paint for a small kitchen

Farrow & Ball 'Sulking Room Pink' on kitchen walls.

When it comes to choosing the right Farrow & Ball paint colour don't shy away from more statement hues. Often times homeowners believe that sticking to neutral tones is best to make a small room feel and look bigger, but sometimes this can make it feel stark and soulless.

Instead, choosing warm-toned pale hues, pastel shades and even rich jewel tones will have a much more profound effect, creating a stylish and inviting space.

'Before choosing a paint colour for your small kitchen, we recommend finding out which way the rooms faces, this will help you choose the right paint colour depending on how much natural light your kitchen gets,' adds Sophie Clemson, interior designer and marketing director at The Living House.

1. 'Green Smoke'



Green kitchen ideas are always on trend, yet the shade often varies from year to year. At the moment, earthy, moody green hues are rising in popularity, particularly in small spaces.

Farrow & Ball's 'Green Smoke' is a stylish way of inviting this colour scheme into your compact cooking area.

'Green Smoke is a great example of how non-beige colours can act as neutrals. Its cool grey undertones and earthiness create a natural ease in the home, feeling effortless yet rich in depth,' explains Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed.

'Green Smoke is ideal for achieving that cosy ‘cottage’ or ‘farmhouse’ look that has become a popular trend in kitchens. Its calming colour helps soften the stresses of a busy kitchen, making the heart of the home feel grounded and safe,' Michael adds.

Farrow & Ball Estate 'Green Smoke' £57.50 at B&Q Sitting somewhere between green and blue, Green Smoke has an antique touch popular in homes in the 19th Century. It pairs beautifully with paler tones like Farrow & Ball's Eddy or Vert de Terre.

2. 'Joa's White'



'Joa's White' is a true heritage Farrow & Ball shade, named after the brand's first colour consultant, Joa, who still develops many of the paint shades. It's described as a light and contemporary taupe, treading the line nicely between traditional cream and bright white.

'If your small kitchen is north facing, then you want to choose a paint colour that has yellow or red undertones to add warmth,' Sophie explains.

'A paint colour we recommend from Farrow and Ball is Joa's White, this is a light neutral shade, therefore will work well in a small kitchen whilst still making it feel inviting with those yellow undertones.'

Farrow & Ball Estate 'Joa's White' The warm undertones make Joa's White the perfect inviting kitchen hue, but it's also handy for high traffic spaces thanks to a chalky finish that minimises imperfections.

3. 'Etruscan Red'



Red might seem like an intimidating paint choice no matter the size of your kitchen, but if we've learnt anything from the unexpected red theory, it's that it might be the surprising shade your kitchen is missing.

'If you're wanting to add colour to your small kitchen, earthy red shades are very popular this year. We are seeing more red kitchens, but I don't mean a bright post box red, it's a warm muddy tone just like Farrow and Ball Etruscan Red (one of their beautiful new colours),' Sophie explains.

Earthy shades have been a huge kitchen trend in the last year, and they're especially popular in small spaces for adding warmth and creating a super cosy environment.

'This is a darker shade, but just because your space is small doesn't mean it can't handle an interesting colour like Etruscan Red. Go for it and paint the ceiling too. This will help blur the edges in your small kitchen and make the space feel bigger. Pair with brass hardware for an ultimate warm and inviting small kitchen,' Sophie adds.

Farrow & Ball Estate 'Etruscan Red' £57.50 at B&Q With earthy brown undertones, Etruscan Red adds a heritage touch to a kitchen. It's inspired by ancient civilisation and is rich without overwhelming a small space .

