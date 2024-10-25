The 5 things you should never put on your mantlepiece – experts reveal how to style your mantle like a pro

Mantlescaping has the power to transform your mantle from shabby to show stopping, but have you considered the items holding back your design? Discovering what you should never put on your mantlepiece will make working out what should make the cut that much easier.

If you’ve been stuck on finding mantlepiece ideas, then the mantlescaping trend should be on your radar. Fireplace decor may seem like it’s only for Christmas, but you can adopt it all year round and weld it to your personal style – whether you take a minimalist or maximalist approach to your home decor.

However, whatever your style, experts say these are the things you should avoid when curating your mantlescape.

1. Clutter

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Whitmore)

‘I get it—you love your trinkets! But your mantle is not a storage unit for every candle, photo frame, and tiny sculpture you've collected over the past decade,’ advises interior designer Magda Callery. ‘Keep it streamlined. Instead of a mini-museum, aim for a few standout pieces that pop (and that don't make you feel like you're playing Jenga when you dust).’

By adding too much to your mantle, you run the risk of it looking too busy. ‘It’s a better idea to use two or three larger ornaments on your mantelpiece to create a minimalist, yet visually appealing display that doesn’t distract from the rest of your living room,’ Lee Trethewey, interior expert at Sustainable Furniture recommends.

2. Use three or more colours

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Nathalie Priem)

Again following the less is more approach, you should avoid making your mantle too busy with an abundance of colour. ‘Your mantlepiece is likely to be a fairly small space, so utilising more than three main colours can create a hectic display,’ says Chloe Barrow, interiors expert at Laura James.

‘I recommend selecting two key colours, and add a sprinkling for a third. For example, you might choose green neutrals and gold, as your main colour palette, with the occasional white decor piece.'

‘If you’re unsure how to pair them, play it safe and select a colour scheme of two so as not to create an overwhelming mantlescape.’ Alternatively, apply the 60-30-10 colour rule on a smaller scale.

3. Only tall candles

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)

‘A mistake I see consistently are people attempting to create a grand mantlescape by adding tall candlesticks, and whilst this can be beautiful, you’ll want to use each height sparingly,’ says Chloe.

‘You can use height to add dimension, but it’s important to go low as well as high. Choose two to three tall candles in a range of heights, and two to three smaller candles or decor pieces to create a mantlescape that’s varied and much more pleasing to the eye.’

4. Anything flammable

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James Merrell)

It can be tempting to all out when decorating - especially if your bursting plans to turn your fireplace into a focal point, and it shouldn't need to be said, but some decorations can be a serious fire hazard, so caution is key.

‘It’s important to avoid placing any hanging decorations on your mantelpiece, especially during the festive period where you may decorate your mantelpiece using faux garland,’ says James.

‘The majority of mantelpieces have a fire below which makes hanging decorations a serious fire hazard, especially if your fire has an open flame. It’s therefore best to avoid any decor that hangs over the edge of your mantel at all costs.’

5. Too many family photos

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

It sounds a little harsh, but you should steer clear of adding too many photos of your loved ones. ‘Although family photographs are commonly placed on a mantelpiece as a form of decoration, an abundance of them can make your mantelpiece appear overcrowded and cluttered,’ states Lee.

‘A lot of family photos will range in size and be placed in different frames which can result in visual chaos. I recommend only choosing two to three family photographs that are of a similar size and placing them in frames of a similar style. This will ensure that your mantelpiece remains cohesive and not distracting.’

Why not pick out a couple of your favourite or at least a couple where you all look your best, if adding family photos is important to your mantlescape.

With the right decor, your mantlescape will be the highlight of any room.