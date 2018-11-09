Make the most of your fireplace with some clever accessorising

After fireplace ideas? As seasons change and cold nights creep slowly in its time to think about heating your home. And, what is more cosy and inviting than a fireplace and the flickering flames of an open fire? Whether it is real or artificial, an ambient glow will give your room a warming and appealing atmosphere.

1. Work in a woodburning stove

Fireplace alcove not in use? Iinstall a log burning stove. It will create wonderfully cosy centrepiece and will heat the whole area. Be sure to enlist the help of a trained contractor who will make sure the structure is safe and built to the latest regulations. The results as seen here in this quaint country living room are stunning and can be enjoyed from all angles of the room.

2. Dress an Inglenook

Large open fireplaces or Inglenooks as they are often known are the ultimate indulgence for cottage living. They were originally used in houses to cook, and for people to gather in for extra warmth but these days they are purely decorative and atmospheric. Their grand appearance is the epitome of rustic cosiness and looks the part amongst beamed ceilings and comfortable sofas. You need to have sufficient permanent ventilation into the room to ensure that the fire can work safely with a good draught up the flue.

3. Add to the mantel

Using a mantelpiece to display one kind of ornaments or accessories looks very effective, particularly in bedrooms where the shelf can become overlooked as simply a handy ledge rather than a potentially stylish space. Select specific items to make more of a statement – oversized letters to spell out kid’s names looks great, or use the wall above to position a large scale print and leave the mantle free.

4. Introduce shelving

If you have a small fireplace that no longer houses a fire or has been blocked up and plastered over, why not use it as an alcove for shelving to fill an unwelcome gap? This works particularly well in bedrooms for storing books, and also in kitchens by creating extra space for pretty displays.

5. Create a niche

If you’re lucky enough to have a big fireplace that is no longer in use, take advantage of the tailor-made niche in which to house a freestanding cupboard. Rather than have a built-in design, which can be an expensive project, ready- made furniture is a great alternative. Especially effective if you paint it the same colour as the alcove and the surrounding walls, blending the whole look together.

6. Dress a mantel

Ever wondered where the living room furniture pointed before the days of the TV? Although many have been neglected or ripped out completely, the fireplace is gaining gravitas once more thanks to our current love of all things heritage. Whether offering a place for your wine glass at a party to perching a family portrait, the mantel itself has long reflected each era of design. Use a bare mantel to display your favourite objects – a sure fire (get it!) way to cheer you up on a dull, dreary day.

7. Opt for a different display

Go back to basics with monochrome, a fireplace that has been stripped down to plain walls and painted a dark colour will be the ideal background for making a display of differing sculptural vases. Make a mix of gloss and matt white surfaces for maximum impact and add one coloured vase to the mix. A clever way to store your beautiful vases when not in use, too.

8. Fill in the gaps with logs

Fill an unused fireplace with logs for an eye-catching display. Fire wood is making a rustic style statement this season. Stacked and styled with an interior designer’s eye, the storage of this humble heat source is also the ‘hot’ new way to bring a textural element into the winter home.

9. Light it up

An exposed brick chimney breast is a popular decorative fireplace style right now. It demands attention, adds texture and lends itself well to not only rustic but modern schemes as it gives a nod to the industrial trend. It particularly looks the part in this relaxed living room as creates a focal point and balances the eclectic scheme. If your fireplace is not in use, light up the hearth with a quirky novelty LED letter light as an extra highlight.

The time honored and traditional fireplace was once a necessity to heat a room, but in today’s world they can be seen as more of a comforting indulgence and delight. From artificial gas and electric fires to rustic wood burners and roaring open inglenooks, there is certainly a style and type to suit every style of living room, bedroom, kitchen or even bathroom. We hope you enjoyed reading these fireplace ideas.