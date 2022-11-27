Why you need to try this artificial Christmas tree hack for your most luxurious tree yet
The 'two-out, one up' trick will make your tree look so much fuller
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
It's Christmas tree time! We tried a TikTok hack for making your fake Christmas tree look fuller, and we couldn't recommend it enough.
The best artificial Christmas trees bring all the festive feels without the hassle of hoovering up pine needles all the time. No browning or drooping branches and no clambering underneath to water it, either. Trust me, before you put your tree up, you need to check out the 'two out, one up' rule.
The TikToker explains that pulling two branches outwards, and then one upwards will enhance the appearance of your tree. 'I needed this 2 hours ago,' one commented.
'You're making me want to redo my tree. Never knew this, thank you,' wrote second. Another pointed out that pulling two branches out one up, then two out and one down works better, and we think this is definitely worth trying for extra volume.
The artificial Christmas tree hack is super easy and will fill out holes and wonky bits before you cover it in baubles (and generally make your faux spruce look far more luxurious). Because it's all about laying the groundwork when making your Christmas decorations pop.
@lifehacks1989 (opens in new tab)
Christmas tree hack ##christmas ##tree ##treeha♬ original sound - Lifehacks (opens in new tab)
My tree before doing the hack
Here's my tree straight out of the box, looking a little wonky at the top and with a few holes around the middle. I got to work following the instruction from TikTok, making sure all the branches were nicely spread out.
It took around half an hour but it was well worth the effort. I'll be doing it every year as it improves the look of the tree so much.
My tree after trying the hack
Look how much of a difference it made! If I've given you tree envy, my artificial Christmas tree, from Hayes Garden World (opens in new tab) is sold out, but there are lots of similar ones on Hayes website.
Whether you're putting up your Christmas tree or one of the best Christmas wreaths, spending some time faffing and tweaking can clearly make a big difference, and it's much, much easier to do it before you've covered it in lights and decorations.
Happy decorating!
Millie Hurst is Senior Content Editor at Ideal Home. She has always loved Ideal Home and joined the team two years ago. Before stepping into the world of interiors, she worked as a Senior SEO Editor for News UK in both London and New York. You can usually find her looking up trending terms and finding real-life budget makeovers our readers love. Millie came up with the website's daily dupes article which gives readers ways to curate a stylish home for less.
-
10 small bedroom mirror ideas to add style and create the illusion of space
Open up your small bedroom with these beautiful mirror ideas to take your space to the next level
By Alison Davidson
-
Black Friday deals LIVE: Shark, KitchenAid, mattresses and more
If you are shopping for your home this Black Friday, stick with us. We're sharing the best deals from Nectar, Dyson, Ooni, Nespresso and all of your favourite home brands
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Air fryers in stock LIVE: where to find Ninja dual-zone air fryers and discounts this Black Friday
We're finding the most-wanted air fryers, including dual-zone models, at the best prices with help from our expert
By Molly Cleary