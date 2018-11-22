Best Christmas wreaths to dress your home

A hearty Christmas wreath can instantly transform any front door

Whether it’s taking pride of place hanging on your front door, above a fireplace or staircase, Christmas wreaths are often the first decoration to go up. This simple decoration can make a big impression with minimal effort.

There’s no doubt a real wreath is glorious, especially if filled with fragrant foliage, but they can often be an expensive option and tricky to keep fresh throughout the entire festive period. In terms of practicality real wreaths are often heavy too, and therefore can be problematic to hang. If you simply want the effect without the effort you may be best to opt for an artificial design, a faux wreath can last for years to come also.

Get the Christmas wreath right and the rest of your festive scheme will follow with ease.

Best Christmas wreaths 2018

Best real wreath – The Real Flower Company

Welcome Christmas guests with a heady scented wreath from The Real Flower Company. This real foliage wreath is a hand crafted mix of aromatic foliage, herbs, dried oranges and pink pepper berries. Being made from natural perishable products this arrangement is only available to order from 1st to 23rd December to ensure it stays fresh until the big day.

Dimensions: Assorted sizes available

Buy now: Citrus and Spice fresh Door Wreath, £75, The Real Flower Company

Best succulent wreath – John Lewis

Succulents are THE houseplant of the moment. This spectacular wreath is made of faux realistic looking Alpine sedums and gently frosted pine cones. The muted colour palette creates a beautifully understated focal point for front doors.

Dimensions: 50cm diameter

Buy now: Emerald Frosted Succulent Wreath, £45, John Lewis & Partners

Best bronze wreath – Very

Bronze is the metallic of choice for this Christmas. This simple foliage wreath has been give enough of a festive touch with the addition of bronze baubles. The design is pre-lit adding to the sparkle.

Buy now: Pre Lit Bronze Christmas Wreath, £24.99, Very

Best disco ball wreath – Rockett St George

Follow the call of the disco ball, er YES please. Make your yule time celebrations disco-tastic with the addition of this fabulously flamboyant decoration.

Buy now: Mirror Disco Ball Wreath, £80, Rockett St George

Best star wreath – National Trust

Twigs have never looked so great! This rustic twig wreath is a vision of stars, frosted in silver glitter

Buy now: Star Twig Glitter Wreath, £22, National Trust Shop

Best pom pom wreath – Debenhams

Pom poms continue to be a big trend this season, making this playful design a great buy. The jolly colour combination, with touches of metallic, will ensure this wreath brightens up your home during the festive period. Should the mood take you could leave it up on display, to counteract the January blues.

Dimensions: 43cm diameter

Buy now: Heaven Sends Multicoloured Pop Pom Wreath, £30, Debenhams

Best foliage wreath – Primark

Sticking to simple foliage gives this wreath an air of simple sophistication. Eucalyptus is a plant instantly associated with Christmas because of it’s versatility, great for all manner of seasonal displays such as centre pieces, garlands and wreaths. The silvery grey nature of the leaves helps to give it a frosted wintry feel. This realistic artificial design has been given a subtle shimmer with sparkle on the stems.

Dimensions: 30cm diameter

In-store now: Natural Leaf Wreath, £8, Primark

Best silver bell wreath – Laura Ashley

Silver bells! The epitome of Christmas, a traditional silver bell wreath offers a whole heap of festive cheer. This particular design features a beautiful mink

Dimensions: 24cm diameter

Buy now: Sleigh Bell Wreath, £22, Laura Ashley

Best bauble wreath

Keep things fun and fresh with a playful bauble wreath! This multicoloured design by Flying Tiger is jazzed up with sprigs of silver tinsel. The blend of baubles in pink, green, gold and silver glitter are a mix of high shine, glitter and matt finishes. This merry mix makes this simple bauble wreath anything but dull!

Dimensions: 40 cm diameter

In stores now: Bauble Wreath, £7, Flying Tiger

Forget decking the halls with holly, the first thing on the decoration agenda is hanging a beautiful wreath – and the rest will follow.