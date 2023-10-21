The £15 buy that will instantly make any bathroom and kitchen countertop look more expensive
Instagram influencers have long been using this clever hack
Marble trinket trays have been populating our Instagram feeds for years as influencers share snaps of their jewellery and the likes displayed on these stone dishes time and time again. It always makes everything look so much more elevated and expensive, and the great news is you can pick one up for around £15.
But it’s not just marble trinket trays that have caught our eye. This micro-trend now includes any type of stone or even concrete, all of which have the same effect of elevating your home, making everything look a bit more elegant.
Trinket trays micro-trend
When Jenna Lyons gets behind something, you know it’s a winner. The designer, businesswoman and The Real Housewives of New York City star took to her Instagram this month to post a series of images of her marble trinket dishes, captioning one with ‘the perfect place to keep your diamonds’.
While that might not be the most relatable of lines, Jenna is known as a tastemaker as we’ve witnessed with her previous viral bathroom hack. Where she goes, others follow. And we’re following. Especially when the likes of Sostrene Grene sell similar styles for £15 or less.
This is news as previously, marble trays and dishes like these would sell for £70 at the very least, as is the case with this sleek marble decorative tray by Mette Ditmer sold through Nordic Nest.
A post shared by J E N N A LYONS (@jennalyonsnyc)
A photo posted by on
While not all of us are in possession of diamonds that need a place to be kept, we probably have some jewellery on our dressing tables that could use a little dish to be displayed on. But you can also use them in your bathroom for your skin care essentials or your kitchen, as Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, does.
‘When we redid our kitchen earlier this year, we really wanted to keep the surfaces as clear as possible. I decant our hand wash and washing up liquid into glass dispensers – grouping them together on a stone-effect concrete tray turns them into more of a curated display and the tray also catches any drips to stop them collecting on the worktop.’
Get the look
Danish budget-friendly retailer Sostrene Grene has a whole range of marble accessories for the home. Some of which are even cheaper than this lovely square-shaped tray.
Made from white marble and designed for the bathroom, this rectangular tray will look sleek and minimalist with whatever you put on it.
If you want to replicate Heather's concrete tray look, then this Etsy gem is what our Editor has in her home. It's available in a range of different colours to suit your interior and various sizes as well.
If you've fallen for the curved everything trend as we have and sharp angles are not your thing, then Dunelm's round Dorma tray might be more your vibe. Made from stone, this natural accessory brings a hint of subtle colour, departing from the traditional white of marble.
In keeping with the curved edges look, H&M designed this stone tray with rounded ends. It's available in the classic white marble look but we are fans of this grey for a more grounded vibe.
So whether you opt for marble, stone or concrete as Heather has done, these trays or dishes are sure to make for a curated look wherever in your home you place them – the bathroom, kitchen, bedroom or anywhere else.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
This affordable and easy kitchen update is set to be a big trend in 2024 - it takes minutes to do
This is the perfect weekend project to make your kitchen look brand new
By Holly Cockburn
-
How to choose the best sleep sound for your home's location and get the best night sleep ever
Match your home's location to a sleep sound for the ultimate insomnia cure
By Andrea Childs
-
How to unclog a vacuum hose - the appliance maintenance trick you need to know
Avoid calling in the professionals by learning how to unclog a vacuum hose at home
By Holly Cockburn