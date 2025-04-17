I'm a kitchen decor editor and didn't like this tableware trend - until I saw H&M Home's designer-look plates

Despite being obsessed with hosting and acquiring the most aesthetically pleasing tableware, lettuce and cabbage leaf style crockery has always been a home decor trend I've resisted. That was until I saw H&M Home's collection of designer-look plates.

Maybe it's because I don't have that much kitchen storage for seasonal dinnerware or maybe it's because I've seen it all over my social media feed - I'm not entirely sure, but I do know that I'm prepared to swallow my pride and say I've changed my mind about this trend I didn't like.

H&M Home's collection of leaf stoneware is going to be perfect for hosting this Easter weekend and throughout all of the festivities summer brings, and the prices mean you won't blow your budget kitting your table out.

Large stoneware serving bowl £8.50 at H&M Home This larger dish is perfect for placing in the middle of a table for dining family-style. Small stoneware serving plate £8.50 at H&M Home I'm tempted to go for the full set with four of these leaf plates. Buying four still comes out at under £35. Small stoneware bowl £5.95 at H&M Home It isn't summer without plenty of dips. I can't wait to make my own hummus and crudites to be served up in these small bowls.

I recently popped into my local Divertimenti store and was instantly wooed by their huge collection of Bordallo Pinheiro crockery. From leaves to avocados and artichokes, there is such a huge variation that it made me really look at this style of dinnerware differently.

However, with this being significantly out of budget for me, I started looking on the high street for alternatives. I'm forever browsing H&M Home and decided to stop by my local store to get some inspiration for the many hosting opportunities I have coming up as we get into Bank Holiday season.

I was so surprised to see a collection of leaf plates that rival the more expensive Bordallo Pinheiro sets, which will be perfectly placed on a table full of fresh spring dishes.

(Image credit: H&M Home)

Unless you have a large kitchen with lots of storage or an equally substantial budget, investing in seasonal crockery might not be top of your agenda. What I love about these leaf plates is that they're not overly seasonal - while the green colour works well for Spring themes, you can use these all year round when hosting or sprucing up a weeknight dinner.

It's safe to say I have expensive taste when it comes to homeware so finding dupes of the brands and styles I love is crucial. I like to keep my crockery set neutral with my Our Place set in white, and this allows me to buy more affordable colourful serving dishes to zhuzh up a tablescape with just one or two new pieces.

Leaf plate alternatives

Red Cabbage Platter £15 at M&S This cabbage serving plate from M&S is such a fun take on the trend and will be a definite conversation starter. Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage Bowl £16.15 at H&M Home If you want to invest in the original brand then now is a great time to snap up this Bordallo Pinheiro bowl which is on sale at H&M Home. Cabbage Leaf Bowl £4.99 at The Range I haven't seen cabbage leaf bowls at a better price than this option from The Range at just £5.

Have you already invested in the trend or are you tempted to try it out for a fresh take on tablescaping?