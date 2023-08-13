I'm a recent graduate, and these are the 10 uni room essentials I couldn't have lived without

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Perhaps you're tired of hearing this, but alas, the time of waving your kid off to university is edging closer and closer – and although Results Day isn't for over another week, I can only imagine they've been nagging you about their uni room essentials and what to bring to university.

Truth be told, times have probably changed since you went to university yourself. Now, in the age of social media, the pressure to stay up to date on the latest home decor trends extends not only to our homes but even to the likes of a tiny box room in student halls. I know, I can hardly believe it myself.

However, don't worry. While you may not completely understand why your 18-year-old keeps hounding you for your 'cringe' Millennial interior choices (you can blame TikTok for that, by the way), I've got the lo-down on the things your kid actually would want to add to their list of uni room essentials.

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Uni room essentials – 10 must-haves to make your kid's small room on campus feel like home

Just to preface, this is going to be a more self-indulgent list of 'essentials' rather than the nitty-gritty checklist items I covered in my general uni essentials list.

Aside from all the must-haves we know to bring, such as a mattress protector, a kitchen starter kit, and a couple of extension leads, there's definitely room for the more fun and dare I say it, 'aesthetic' stuff.

Marshall Willen Wireless Speaker | £99.99 at Marshall If there's one thing that definitely got me through uni, it's a constant stream of music in the background while I was studying. Of course, I wouldn't be a nuisance with it, but it'd be loud enough for my own enjoyment, as well as focus, for those tougher study sessions.

Felix White Medium Folding Storage Crate | £11 at Urban Outfitters I'm pretty sure a universal experience for many is that uni rooms lack storage space, so you're going to need to stock up on as much storage and organisation for your kids' room.

Ginger Ray Decorative Vine | £10 at Urban Outfitters Anyone who knows me knows that my second-year uni room was riddled with artificial, decorative vines as well as a collection of (real) houseplants. They just make a room feel so cosy. My top tip is to pair them with some fairy lights and it instantly makes a room feel like home.

40 Warm White Berry Fairy Lights | £8.99 at Lights4Fun Since I mentioned the decorative vines, of course, I had to give an honourable mention to fairy lights. For all three years of university, these always made the cut when decorating my uni room, despite my interior interests adapting.

MULIG Clothes Rack | £9 at IKEA Okay, I think it's safe to say that a clothing rack is essential for uni rooms, given that wardrobe space can be tight. A clothes rack is perfect for hanging bigger, winter outerwear on, so you can save space where it matters.

Hanging Grey Shoe Organiser | £6 at Dunelm Again on the lack of storage space: your kid is going to have to get creative with using all the vertical space they can. This hanging organiser is perfect not only for shoes but for other clothing bits too.

Electric Diffuser Gift Set | £30 at M&S Giving a uni room a signature scent is easily one of the most important things that make a uni room feel like a home. Since student halls heavily advise against candles (for obvious reasons), an electric diffuser is another way to bring those comforting scents in.

Fire TV Stick Lite, Certified Refurbished | £26.99 at Amazon If your kid is lucky enough to get a TV in their flat, either in the communal area or maybe even in their own room (lucky them) then a Fire Stick is a must-have. My flatmate brought a TV with him in second and third year, and we had this hooked up to it for easy watching every day.

Lite Laptop Sleeve | £35 at Bellroy Seeing as a laptop is a definite uni must-have, it pays to keep it protected to avoid you having to sweep in and cover your kid's costs. Trust us, you'll thank yourself for it later.

Lumie Sunrise Alarm | £49.99 at John Lewis I'm telling you now, an alarm clock will do your kid wonders. If they're planning to do Freshers Week as well as (try to) attend their 9am lectures, their phone alarm simply won't be enough. This Lumie one is a treat because it mimics the sunrise, helping you wake up naturally.

Hopefully, after this, you'll know what to keep in mind when you're shopping for your kid's essentials. After all, we know how much of an impact our surroundings have on our mood, especially in a home.

Even years later, they'll still remember their uni room essentials and how they acted as comforts for even the toughest moments they may endure at uni. Because I definitely do, and anything reminiscent of my uni rooms through the years always gives me that little kick of nostalgiacore.

So, believe me when I say it pays to help them curate a true home away from home – with all the bells and whistles attached.