Where to shop for your kid's uni essentials (and no, it isn't IKEA)

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The time is near. Results Day is closer than ever before and you and your antsy 18-year-old are (trying to) patiently wait for the much-anticipated day to come around. Once the results are in, it's pretty fair game that everyone will be rushing to stock up on their uni essentials, but where exactly is the best place to buy uni essentials?

Everybody by now knows that IKEA is always a winner for students (hello, IKEA hacks and convenience galore). However, if you don't want your child to inevitably end up with the same dinnerware and cutlery bundle as everyone else in their shared kitchen this September, here are a couple of alternative places to buy uni essentials that I (Ideal Home's most recent graduate), swear by.

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

The best place to buy uni essentials, beyond IKEA

Admittedly, I was one of those awful people who didn't anticipate shopping for uni until came the day of moving into my first-year student halls. Okay, don't look at me like that.

Given my lack of preparation naturally, I was scrambling around and panicked trying to wrap my head around my long list of uni essentials. IKEA wasn't an option since we had already driven too far, and frankly, my family and I didn't want to walk around for ages – you know how IKEA can be.

So, I hit up these stores on the day of and during the first week that I was settling in, and believe me when I say they didn't disappoint.

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

1. Wilko

Despite the devastating news that Wilko is on the brink of collapse, I will still continue to stand by the bargain retailer as my go-to until the very end, come what may. I'm a pretty avid Wilko fan and will be super transparent when it comes to the things you should always buy at Wilko, so here are a couple of additions to add to your uni essentials list.

Wilko Black Coat Hanger 30 Pack £5 at Wilko These are the hangers I've been using since uni and now, in my London flat. I swear by their durability and quality. Wilko Black Dish Drainer £3.50 at Wilko If you'll be sharing a kitchen, this dish drainer is an essential. I offered to buy it for my whole flat, and it was a gamechanger. Method Anti Bac Wild Rhubarb Spray £4 at Wilko I swear by Wilko when it comes to household essentials like cleaning products and bin liners. This all-purpose spray smells amazing.

2. Dunelm

Dunelm is yet another go-to retailer for me if you want to shop affordably without compromising style. They've got all the bedroom cult classics, like your trusty throw and ottoman storage box that I believe are guaranteed to be must-have home comforts for your child's new journey.

3. George Home

Would this be an Ideal Home round-up if we didn't include George Home in the picture? You can be sure that your child's new uni room will never falter from the latest home decor trends, with their comfy bedding choices and lighting trends that effortlessly amp up the cosiness.

Grey Jersey Bedding Set with Fitted Sheet £22 at George Home Simple and stylish, this grey jersey duvet set is a chic way to update uni room decor. Solid Chenille Bath Mat £6.50 at George Home This bath mat is a bestseller and for good reason. Cheap and cheerful and available in a range of colours, pick one up to update a uni bathroom. White Mushroom Portable Battery Table Lamp £13 at George Home This lamp is a personal favourite of mine as a way to add character to your room and keep it cosy during the colder nights.

4. The Range

As we all know by now, The Range is a one-stop shop for everything now. You can get DIY and arts and crafts supplies, kitchen appliances, and home decor bits. Not to mention it's just a lot of fun browsing through the aisles.

While you're there, I'd recommend picking up a dinnerware set and having a mooch around to see what's on sale, because bargains can be had.

5. Argos/Habitat

Just to preface, Argos and Habitat are pretty much one and the same, so I often just use them interchangeably – and believe me when I say that they're certainly clued up on how to do uni essentials right.

Argos Home 5 Piece Aluminium Pan Set - Black £30 at Argos Suitable for both gas and electric hobs, these pans have bakelite handles that can withstand high temperatures. Habitat 3 Piece Apartment Bathroom Accessory Set - Grey £16 at Argos This bathroom ceramic set is guaranteed to add some style and functionality to a uni room setup. Silentnight Deep Sleep Mattress Topper £24 at Argos This soft, cosy mattress topper provides gentle support and adds an extra layer of comfort to even the most uncomfortable uni-provided mattress.

And there you have it. Those are my picks of alternative retailers to visit when shopping for uni, which will hopefully give you a better round-up of the best place to buy uni essentials for you and your child.

Good luck and happy shopping!